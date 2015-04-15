版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 08:40 BJT

Editor's choice

A woman walks past a piece of street art in Shoreditch, east London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman walks past a piece of street art in Shoreditch, east London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal Mmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A woman walks past a piece of street art in Shoreditch, east London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 37
People wearing costumes attend the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Jinghong, Yunnan province, China April 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People wearing costumes attend the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority inmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
People wearing costumes attend the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Jinghong, Yunnan province, China April 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 37
A woman passes the skyline of the central business district, in a public housing estate in Singapore, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A woman passes the skyline of the central business district, in a public housing estate in Singapore, April 14more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A woman passes the skyline of the central business district, in a public housing estate in Singapore, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 37
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City in a protest organized by the group "Stop Mass Incarceration Network" hoping to invigorate a national discussion on the thorny issue. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City in a protest organized by the group "Stop Mass Incarceration Network" hoping to invigorate a national discussion on the thorny issue. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 37
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter describes his feelings when sentencing the Atlanta Public school educators for racketeering charges in one of the largest U.S. test-cheating scandals in Atlanta, Georgia April 14, 2015. Eight former Atlanta public school educators were ordered on Tuesday to serve between one and seven years in prison, a stiff punishment for their convictions on racketeering charges in one of the nation's largest test-cheating scandals. REUTERS/Kent D. Johnson/Pool

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter describes his feelings when sentencing the Atlanta Public schomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter describes his feelings when sentencing the Atlanta Public school educators for racketeering charges in one of the largest U.S. test-cheating scandals in Atlanta, Georgia April 14, 2015. Eight former Atlanta public school educators were ordered on Tuesday to serve between one and seven years in prison, a stiff punishment for their convictions on racketeering charges in one of the nation's largest test-cheating scandals. REUTERS/Kent D. Johnson/Pool
Close
5 / 37
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era American flag during the re-enactment of a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston, South Carolina April 14, 2015. Civil War re-enactors raised an American flag at the Fort Sumter National Monument during a ceremony on Tuesday commemorating the 150th anniversary of the symbolic end to the four-year conflict in the place where it began. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era Ammore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era American flag during the re-enactment of a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston, South Carolina April 14, 2015. Civil War re-enactors raised an American flag at the Fort Sumter National Monument during a ceremony on Tuesday commemorating the 150th anniversary of the symbolic end to the four-year conflict in the place where it began. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 37
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire April 14, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
7 / 37
People hold candles during a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Tuesday to make every effort to free more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram militants a year ago but admitted it was not clear whether they would ever be found. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

People hold candles during a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
People hold candles during a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2015. Nigeria's President-elect Muhammadu Buhari vowed on Tuesday to make every effort to free more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram militants a year ago but admitted it was not clear whether they would ever be found. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Close
8 / 37
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenous Mobilization at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil April 14, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenoumore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenous Mobilization at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil April 14, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
9 / 37
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, April 14, 2015. Clinton, who announced on Sunday that she is running for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, drove to Iowa to begin campaigning for president. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, April 14, 2015. Clinton, who announced on Sunday that she is running for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, drove to Iowa to begin campaigning for president. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 37
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
11 / 37
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned into a luxury hotel for the Olympic Games by Brazil's once-richest-man Eike Batista, whose oil and mining empire collapsed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Jamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned into a luxury hotel for the Olympic Games by Brazil's once-richest-man Eike Batista, whose oil and mining empire collapsed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
12 / 37
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the center of Vienna, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the center of Vienna, April 14, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the center of Vienna, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
13 / 37
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for thmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 37
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, April 13, 2015. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, April 13, 2015. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
15 / 37
People stretch as they take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People stretch as they take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profilimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
People stretch as they take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 37
Supporters of the family of Travis Alexander react to the sentencing of Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa County courthouse in Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of Alexander. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Supporters of the family of Travis Alexander react to the sentencing of Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa Countymore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Supporters of the family of Travis Alexander react to the sentencing of Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa County courthouse in Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of Alexander. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
17 / 37
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen, April 13, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
18 / 37
A policeman shows his badge while approaching a man who had just shot himself in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, as tourists react, April 11, 2015. A man shot himself dead near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, police said, sparking a temporary security lockdown at the complex on one of the busiest days for tourists in Washington. REUTERS/Evan El-Amin

A policeman shows his badge while approaching a man who had just shot himself in front of the Capitol in Washimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A policeman shows his badge while approaching a man who had just shot himself in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, as tourists react, April 11, 2015. A man shot himself dead near the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, police said, sparking a temporary security lockdown at the complex on one of the busiest days for tourists in Washington. REUTERS/Evan El-Amin
Close
19 / 37
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundremore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundred foreign nationals have sought refuge in the tents after xenophobia driven violence forced them to flee their homes and businesses. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
20 / 37
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 37
Dead fish are pictured next to a rowing athlete as he puts his boat on the water before a training session at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 13, 2015. About 500kg of fish have been removed from the lagoon since last week after sea cold water got into the lagoon, authorities said, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the rowing and canoe sprint competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Dead fish are pictured next to a rowing athlete as he puts his boat on the water before a training session at more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Dead fish are pictured next to a rowing athlete as he puts his boat on the water before a training session at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 13, 2015. About 500kg of fish have been removed from the lagoon since last week after sea cold water got into the lagoon, authorities said, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the rowing and canoe sprint competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
22 / 37
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth atmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
23 / 37
Supporters of the movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) gather for a speech of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders during a rally in Dresden, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of the movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) gather for a speemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Supporters of the movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) gather for a speech of Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders during a rally in Dresden, Germany, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 37
A Bulgarian Roma boy from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sits inside his parents' car as they attend a so-called "bride fair" in a suburb of the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. Each year Roma families from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan gather during what they call a "bride fair", an event offering parents a chance to meet and to arrange marriages for their children. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A Bulgarian Roma boy from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sits inside his parents' car as they attend a so-callemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A Bulgarian Roma boy from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sits inside his parents' car as they attend a so-called "bride fair" in a suburb of the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. Each year Roma families from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan gather during what they call a "bride fair", an event offering parents a chance to meet and to arrange marriages for their children. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
25 / 37
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Femore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with friends, in Indio, California, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 37
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New South Wales, April 14, 2015. Large swells, generated by an offshore low pressure system, are hitting the coastline prompting official warnings of hazardous conditions for rock fishing, swimming and surfing. REUTERS/Will Burgess

A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New Southmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New South Wales, April 14, 2015. Large swells, generated by an offshore low pressure system, are hitting the coastline prompting official warnings of hazardous conditions for rock fishing, swimming and surfing. REUTERS/Will Burgess
Close
27 / 37
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata. India, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious processiomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata. India, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
28 / 37
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera) walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia, April 13, 2015. Towards the end of a free concert he was performing in Yerevan, West decided to dive into the city's Swan Lake and dozens of his fans followed suit. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo

Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera) walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera) walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemen and fans, during a concert in Yerevan, Armenia, April 13, 2015. Towards the end of a free concert he was performing in Yerevan, West decided to dive into the city's Swan Lake and dozens of his fans followed suit. REUTERS/Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo
Close
29 / 37
Kathy Brown of Phoenix holds a sign outside the Maricopa County courthouse following the sentencing of Jodi Arias in Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of Travis Alexander. Brown said she had closely followed the case since 2008. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Kathy Brown of Phoenix holds a sign outside the Maricopa County courthouse following the sentencing of Jodi Armore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Kathy Brown of Phoenix holds a sign outside the Maricopa County courthouse following the sentencing of Jodi Arias in Phoenix, Arizona, April 13, 2015. Arias was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for the 2008 murder of Travis Alexander. Brown said she had closely followed the case since 2008. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Close
30 / 37
A woman looks out towards Brighton Pier, shrouded in sea mist on the seafront at Brighton in southern England, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman looks out towards Brighton Pier, shrouded in sea mist on the seafront at Brighton in southern England,more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A woman looks out towards Brighton Pier, shrouded in sea mist on the seafront at Brighton in southern England, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
31 / 37
Militia members stand at attention during a ceremony in Caracas, April 13, 2015. Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez commemorated 13 years of his return to power after a brief coup that ousted him for two days in 2002. April 13 is now celebrated in the country as the day of the militia. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Militia members stand at attention during a ceremony in Caracas, April 13, 2015. Supporters of late Venezuelanmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Militia members stand at attention during a ceremony in Caracas, April 13, 2015. Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez commemorated 13 years of his return to power after a brief coup that ousted him for two days in 2002. April 13 is now celebrated in the country as the day of the militia. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
32 / 37
Revellers participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok, April 13, 2015. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Revellers participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok, April 1more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
Revellers participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok, April 13, 2015. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
33 / 37
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they crmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
34 / 37
A combination picture shows Shin Jum-ja (R) and Jung Soo-beom, mother and younger brother of Jung Hwi-beom, a high school student who died in the Sewol ferry disaster, as they pose for a photograph in Shin's son's room, as well as details of objects, in Ansan, South Korea, April 7, 2015. Shin said "Before the accident, my family talked a lot. Now we save our words, trying not to hurt each other. I am eager to see Hwi-beom just once. I wish I could hug him.� Nearly a year after the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, with the death of 250 students, some families keep their children�s bedrooms intact to remember and honour their loved ones. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from Danwon High School, are dead, or missing and presumed dead, after the Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A combination picture shows Shin Jum-ja (R) and Jung Soo-beom, mother and younger brother of Jung Hwi-beom, a more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
A combination picture shows Shin Jum-ja (R) and Jung Soo-beom, mother and younger brother of Jung Hwi-beom, a high school student who died in the Sewol ferry disaster, as they pose for a photograph in Shin's son's room, as well as details of objects, in Ansan, South Korea, April 7, 2015. Shin said "Before the accident, my family talked a lot. Now we save our words, trying not to hurt each other. I am eager to see Hwi-beom just once. I wish I could hug him.� Nearly a year after the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, with the death of 250 students, some families keep their children�s bedrooms intact to remember and honour their loved ones. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from Danwon High School, are dead, or missing and presumed dead, after the Sewol ferry sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the holiday island of Jeju. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
35 / 37
East Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

East Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 13日 星期一
East Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
36 / 37
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel, Pakistan, April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel, Pakistan, April 13, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel, Pakistan, April 13, 2015. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived into Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival with Pakistani Sikhs at the shrines of Panja Sahib and Nankana Sahib, the birth place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
37 / 37
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 14日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 4月 11日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 10日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 4月 10日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐