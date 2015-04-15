Editor's choice
A woman walks past a piece of street art in Shoreditch, east London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal Mmore
People wearing costumes attend the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority inmore
A woman passes the skyline of the central business district, in a public housing estate in Singapore, April 14more
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities, in New York April 14, 2015. Protestors angemore
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter describes his feelings when sentencing the Atlanta Public schomore
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era Ammore
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire April 14, 2015. REmore
People hold candles during a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the amore
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenoumore
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, more
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Amore
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Jamore
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the center of Vienna, April 14, 2015more
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine with his picture on the cover after he announced his bid for thmore
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning amore
People stretch as they take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profilimore
Supporters of the family of Travis Alexander react to the sentencing of Jodi Arias outside the Maricopa Countymore
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen, April 13, 2015. REmore
A policeman shows his badge while approaching a man who had just shot himself in front of the Capitol in Washimore
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. Several hundremore
A stadium is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike in Yemen's central city of Ibb, April 13, 2015. REUTmore
Dead fish are pictured next to a rowing athlete as he puts his boat on the water before a training session at more
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth atmore
Supporters of the movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) gather for a speemore
A Bulgarian Roma boy from the close-knit Kalaidjii clan sits inside his parents' car as they attend a so-callemore
Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio of Brazil (C) walks through the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Femore
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New Southmore
A Hindu holy man touches an infant with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious processiomore
Kanye West (3rd R in the water, facing the camera) walks out of a lake, together with security guards, policemmore
Kathy Brown of Phoenix holds a sign outside the Maricopa County courthouse following the sentencing of Jodi Armore
A woman looks out towards Brighton Pier, shrouded in sea mist on the seafront at Brighton in southern England,more
Militia members stand at attention during a ceremony in Caracas, April 13, 2015. Supporters of late Venezuelanmore
Revellers participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok, April 1more
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they crmore
A combination picture shows Shin Jum-ja (R) and Jung Soo-beom, mother and younger brother of Jung Hwi-beom, a more
East Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastemore
Sikh twins sleep during the Baisakhi festival at Panja Sahib shrine in Hassan Abdel, Pakistan, April 13, 2015.more
精选图集
