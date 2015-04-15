版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 06:10 BJT

Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 15, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. Fast-food workers rallied on Wednesday for higher pay, using the April 15 tax deadline to publicize their claims that they cannot survive on the hourly wages paid by many U.S. corporations. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery in Guatemala City, April 15, 2015. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Bodies that have been stored in the upper crypt are exposed to dry and sunny conditions which means they do not decompose and instead become mummified. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict was read during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts, April 15, 2015. Hernandez, 25, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, is convicted of fatally shooting semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in an industrial park near Hernandez's Massachusetts home in June 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily water usage per person in Palm Springs is 201 gallons, more than double the California average. California's cities and towns would be required to cut their water usage by up to 35 percent or face steep fines under proposed new rules, the state's first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use as the state enters its fourth year of severe drought. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt, April 15, 2015. The news conference was disrupted on Wednesday when a woman in a black T-shirt jumped on the podium. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Supporters wait for U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community College in Monticello, Iowa April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Shoppers look on through a store window as rioting and looting is quelled by police during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, South Africa, April 14, 2015. The wave of anti-foreigner violence that has killed four people in and around the South African city of Durban in recent days, spread to the town center on Tuesday, local media reported, with police firing rubber bullets to disperse angry crowds. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A motorcyclist dodges in the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Menglian, Yunnan province, China, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities during a protest in New York, April 14, 2015. Protestors angered by fresh cases of police violence against unarmed black men in the United States gathered on Tuesday in New York City in a protest organized by the group "Stop Mass Incarceration Network" hoping to invigorate a national discussion on the thorny issue. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Janeiro, April 14, 2015. Dozens of riot police removed squatters from a derelict building in Rio de Janeiro, which was supposed to be turned into a luxury hotel for the Olympic Games by Brazil's once-richest-man Eike Batista, whose oil and mining empire collapsed. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
The body of an unidentified man is seen after he was killed when a car bomb detonated at the gates of Somalia government office complex in the capital Mogadishu, April 14, 2015. Al Shabaab Islamist militants attacked a government building housing two ministries in the Somali capital on Tuesday, setting off two big blasts before gunmen stormed inside, killing at least 10 people, police and the rebels said. Fighting was still raging around the building, which houses the ministries for higher education and petroleum and minerals. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the centre of Vienna, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Ultra-orthodox Jews visit Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2015. Beginning Wednesday night, Israel marks its annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New South Wales, April 14, 2015. Large swells, generated by an offshore low pressure system, are hitting the coastline prompting official warnings of hazardous conditions for rock fishing, swimming and surfing. REUTERS/Will Burgess

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of the sunken ferry, off the coast of South Korea's southern island of Jindo, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/POOL/Ed Jones

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A campsite at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is seen after the first weekend ended in Indio, California, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A woman looks out from the window of a house as devotees gather to observe the Bisket festival at Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 14, 2015. The festival, which runs for more than a week and coincides with the Nepalese New Year, involves devotees offering prayers and the pulling of two chariots, one bearing the idol of God Bhairab and the other with the idol of Goddess Bhadrakali, around the ancient city of Bhaktapur. Devotees participate in the festival with the belief that they will be blessed with good health and fortune, and with a bountiful harvest for the coming year. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 4月 14日 星期二
A Hillary Clinton sticker is pictured on a street post near her campaign headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 14, 2015. An unknown entity placed �Don�t say� signs outside Clinton's Brooklyn Heights headquarters before her announcement Sunday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa International Airport, April 14, 2015. Modi is making stops in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver during his visit to Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Groomers cut hair of pet dogs as they attend a pet barber qualification test in Changsha, Hunan province, China, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darwin Zhou

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
President Obama delivers remarks as he plays host to a tribute to gospel music for an "In Performance at the White House" television event at the White House, April 14, 2015. Also included on the program were Bishop Rance Allen, Aretha Franklin, Rodney Crowell, Rhiannon Giddens, Emmylou Harris, Darlene Love, Lyle Lovett, Tamela Mann, the Morgan State University Choir and Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenous Mobilization at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, April 14, 2015. Organizers of the mobilization aim to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era American flag during the re-enactment of a flag-raising ceremony at Fort Sumter National Monument in Charleston, South Carolina, April 14, 2015. Civil War re-enactors raised an American flag at the Fort Sumter National Monument during a ceremony on Tuesday commemorating the 150th anniversary of the symbolic end to the four-year conflict in the place where it began. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
