Editor's choice
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Momore
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse,more
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. more
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen April 15, 20more
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery imore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strimore
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict wmore
Homes with swimming pools are seen in the Palm Springs area, California, April 13, 2015. The average daily watmore
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore
Supporters wait for U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive to campaign at Kirkwood Community Comore
Shoppers look on through a store window as rioting and looting is quelled by police during anti-foreigner violmore
The unmanned SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Dragon lifts off from launch pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Smore
A motorcyclist dodges in the annual water-splashing festival to mark the New Year of the Dai minority in Menglmore
Demonstrators protest against police brutality against minorities during a protest in New York, April 14, 2015more
Saudi volunteers deploy at the Saudi Viva mountains at the border with Yemen, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Amore
Hillary Clinton talks with local residents as she campaigns at the Jones Street Java House in LeClaire, Iowa, more
A squatter shouts from inside an abandoned building in Flamengo neighborhood, before its eviction in Rio de Jamore
The body of an unidentified man is seen after he was killed when a car bomb detonated at the gates of Somalia more
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the centre of Vienna, April 14, 2015more
Ultra-orthodox Jews visit Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, April 14, 2015. Beginning Wednesmore
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie greets a group of children in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 14, 2015. Rmore
A surfer retreats behind a rock wall as a wave crashes onto Angourie Point on the far north coast of New Southmore
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
A campsite at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is seen after the first weekend ended in Indio, Calmore
A woman looks out from the window of a house as devotees gather to observe the Bisket festival at Bhaktapur, Nmore
A Hillary Clinton sticker is pictured on a street post near her campaign headquarters in the Brooklyn borough more
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while disembarking his plane after arriving at the Ottawa Internmore
Groomers cut hair of pet dogs as they attend a pet barber qualification test in Changsha, Hunan province, Chinmore
President Obama delivers remarks as he plays host to a tribute to gospel music for an "In Performance at the Wmore
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups dance and sing in the rain during a National Indigenoumore
Students from Covenant Classical School of Concord, North Carolina, help raise a replica of a Civil War era Ammore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.