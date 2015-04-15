A woman looks out from the window of a house as devotees gather to observe the Bisket festival at Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 14, 2015. The festival, which runs for more than a week and coincides with the Nepalese New Year, involves devotees offering prayers and the pulling of two chariots, one bearing the idol of God Bhairab and the other with the idol of Goddess Bhadrakali, around the ancient city of Bhaktapur. Devotees participate in the festival with the belief that they will be blessed with good health and fortune, and with a bountiful harvest for the coming year. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

