Editor's choice
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at themore
A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in more
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in more
An image of the planet Mercury produced by NASA'S MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranginmore
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2more
Baby clouded leopards, born early in March 2015, are presented by zoo keepers at the Olmense Zoo in Olmen, Belmore
Visitors are silhouetted against "Chaos 13" by artist Albert Hien at the Art Cologne 2015 fair in Cologne, Germore
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chambermore
A participant at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more tmore
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, more
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. more
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Policemore
A Palestinian man plays with his son outside their damaged house in Biet Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strimore
A protester jumps on the table in front of the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news confmore
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, April 15, 2015. Fast-foodmore
A court officer places handcuffs on the wrists of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez after the guilty verdict wmore
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to mimore
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collectmore
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse more
Relatives of victims of the Sewol ferry disaster weep as they stand on the deck of a boat during a visit to thmore
Brazilian Indians from various indigenous ethnic groups take part in a protest during a National Indigenous Momore
Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi movement positions at the Saudi border with Yemen, April 15, 2more
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shamore
A grave cleaner sits on a coffin next to a mummified body during the exhumation work at the General Cemetery imore
Civilians rush away from a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria'more
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Minority Leademore
Spanish matador Oliva Soto (bottom) is tackled by a bull as bullfighters and assistants try to help him duringmore
Sulejmah Hadzovic exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse following his sentencing in the Brooklyn borough in Nemore
Ursula Ward, mother of the victim, speaks to the media after former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted imore
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations asking for highmore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks during a speech to the general public in Toronto, April 15, 2015. Rmore
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In more
A relative of a victim of the Sewol ferry disaster sits on the deck of a boat during a visit to the site of thmore
A model waits backstage during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation from the Salinas Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Weemore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
