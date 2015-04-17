版本:
中国
2015年 4月 17日

An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in Athens, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A participant cries at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300 passengers, in central Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2015. A day of mourning for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken by acrimony, as organizers called off a ceremony planned to mark its one-year anniversary to protest against the South Korean government's response to the disaster. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A participant cries at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more than 300 passengers, in central Seoul, South Korea, April 16, 2015. A day of mourning for the 304 victims of the Sewol ferry sinking was overtaken by acrimony, as organizers called off a ceremony planned to mark its one-year anniversary to protest against the South Korean government's response to the disaster. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Police said a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them deliberately. The injured man, who was the driver, received hospital treatment for light injuries and was taken for questioning, according to a police spokesman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Police said a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them deliberately. The injured man, who was the driver, received hospital treatment for light injuries and was taken for questioning, according to a police spokesman. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. Last year, there were zero orders placed by commercial airlines for new Boeing 747s or Airbus A380s, reflecting a fundamental shift in the industry toward smaller, twin-engine planes. Smaller planes cost less to fly than the stately, four-engine jumbos, which can carry as many as 525 passengers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015. Last year, there were zero orders placed by commercial airlines for new Boeing 747s or Airbus A380s, reflecting a fundamental shift in the industry toward smaller, twin-engine planes. Smaller planes cost less to fly than the stately, four-engine jumbos, which can carry as many as 525 passengers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, South Africa, April 16, 2015. At least four people have been killed in a wave of anti-immigrant violence that started two weeks ago in Durban, a key port on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, South Africa, April 16, 2015. At least four people have been killed in a wave of anti-immigrant violence that started two weeks ago in Durban, a key port on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic groups are gathering in Brasilia to attend the National Indigenous Mobilization, which aims to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with the authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chamber of Deputies during a solemn session on National Indigenous Day in Brasilia, Brazil, April 16, 2015. Brazilian Indians from several ethnic groups are gathering in Brasilia to attend the National Indigenous Mobilization, which aims to discuss issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights with the authorities. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Free Syrian Army fighters of the 101 Infantry Division (the missile and artillery battalion) move toward their positions in Jabal al-Arbaeen near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Ariha, in Idlib countryside, Syria, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Free Syrian Army fighters of the 101 Infantry Division (the missile and artillery battalion) move toward their positions in Jabal al-Arbaeen near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Ariha, in Idlib countryside, Syria, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
People salvage belongings from a government bank that was hit during an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, Yemen, April 16, 2015. Yemeni Vice President Khaled Bahah said on Thursday he hoped a Saudi-led Arab coalition battling Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen would not send in ground troops. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
People salvage belongings from a government bank that was hit during an air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, Yemen, April 16, 2015. Yemeni Vice President Khaled Bahah said on Thursday he hoped a Saudi-led Arab coalition battling Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen would not send in ground troops. REUTERS/Stringer
A fan of the royal family wears a union flag themed blazer outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth to her second child at the hospital some time in the next two weeks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A fan of the royal family wears a union flag themed blazer outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in London, April 16, 2015. Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth to her second child at the hospital some time in the next two weeks. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure, Venezuela, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to missile launchers, during the "Escudo Soberano 2015" (Sovereign Shield 2015) military exercise in San Carlos del Meta in the state of Apure, Venezuela, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A protester dressed as a Patagonian native Indian points to riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A protester dressed as a Patagonian native Indian points to riot police during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system at Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man plays minigolf underneath an overpass on a sunny spring day in Tokyo, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A man plays minigolf underneath an overpass on a sunny spring day in Tokyo, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shan Monastery, stands behind luxurious houses at Taipo district in Hong Kong, April 16, 2015. The monastery, officially opened to the public by reservation on April 15, 2015, received contribution of HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) from Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's personal foundation to cover the construction and daily operating costs, according to the monastery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shan Monastery, stands behind luxurious houses at Taipo district in Hong Kong, April 16, 2015. The monastery, officially opened to the public by reservation on April 15, 2015, received contribution of HK$1.7 billion ($219 million) from Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's personal foundation to cover the construction and daily operating costs, according to the monastery. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An official carries a ballot box at the end of elections in Khartoum, Sudan, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
An official carries a ballot box at the end of elections in Khartoum, Sudan, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions on Wednesday, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline in Beijing turned orange in the afternoon due to the sandy weather, with vehicles turning on fog lights for safety and many pedestrians wearing masks to protect themselves from the dust. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, 2015. A sandstorm swept through China's northern regions on Wednesday, shrouding cities in dust and slowing down road traffic. The skyline in Beijing turned orange in the afternoon due to the sandy weather, with vehicles turning on fog lights for safety and many pedestrians wearing masks to protect themselves from the dust. REUTERS/China Daily
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region, April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to stem the Iran-allied Houthis' progress and have called for defections in Yemen's military. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at the port of Bosasso in Somalia's Puntland region, April 16, 2015. Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to stem the Iran-allied Houthis' progress and have called for defections in Yemen's military. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on the internet site bobo.com, a live broadcasting web platform where anyone can record themselves singing, playing piano, dancing or just chatting. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In China's online hostessing world, men find virtual company and the women can find riches. Xianggong is one of more than 10,000 hostesses on the internet site bobo.com, a live broadcasting web platform where anyone can record themselves singing, playing piano, dancing or just chatting. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A beach-goer stands still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, April 16, 2015. Israel marked its annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
A beach-goer stands still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, April 16, 2015. Israel marked its annual memorial day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Cheng Chen (L), a 27-year-old worker at a state-owned enterprise, helps his nephew to put on his home-made Iron Man armour in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China, April 13, 2015. It cost Cheng about 500 yuan ($81 USD) to make the armour, which weighs about 4 kilograms, with plastic boards and LED lights, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 16日 星期四
Cheng Chen (L), a 27-year-old worker at a state-owned enterprise, helps his nephew to put on his home-made Iron Man armour in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, China, April 13, 2015. It cost Cheng about 500 yuan ($81 USD) to make the armour, which weighs about 4 kilograms, with plastic boards and LED lights, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
