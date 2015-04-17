Editor's choice
An anti-establishment protester tries to attack riot police during a protest against high security prisons in more
A participant cries at a rally to commemorate the first anniversary of the Sewol ferry disaster, which killed more
A model presents a creation from Lino Villaventura Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection during Sao Paulo Fashimore
A woman sells balloons in the commercial zone of Gamarra in Lima, Peru April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Nmore
Israeli medics evacuate an injured man at the scene of a suspected attack in Jerusalem, April 15, 2015. Policemore
Old airplanes, including Boeing 747-400s, are stored in the desert in Victorville, California, March 13, 2015.more
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans aftermore
A Brazilian Indian from a indigenous ethnic group takes a selifie as he sits on deputies' seats at the Chambermore
Free Syrian Army fighters of the 101 Infantry Division (the missile and artillery battalion) move toward theirmore
A fan hugs a R2-D2 robot character at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Anaheim, California, April 16, 2more
People salvage belongings from a government bank that was hit during an air strike in Yemen's northwestern citmore
A fan of the royal family wears a union flag themed blazer outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's hospital in Lonmore
A Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30MKV fighter jet of the Venezuelan Air Force flies over a Venezuelan flag tied to mimore
A protester dressed as a Patagonian native Indian points to riot police during a demonstration to demand changmore
A man plays minigolf underneath an overpass on a sunny spring day in Tokyo, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Petmore
A 76-meter-high (249-feet) bronze-forged white Buddhist Avalokitesvara or Guan Yin statue, part of the Tsz Shamore
An official carries a ballot box at the end of elections in Khartoum, Sudan, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed more
A tourist gestures as she poses for a photograph at Tiananmen Square during a sandstorm in Beijing, April 15, more
A man carries an elderly woman from a ship that has arrived, carrying people fleeing violence in Yemen, at themore
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, April 16, 2015. more
Online hostess Xianggong pouts as she gives a live broadcast in her bedroom in Beijing, February 10, 2015. In more
A beach-goer stands still as a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day is sounded in Tel Aviv, Aprimore
Cheng Chen (L), a 27-year-old worker at a state-owned enterprise, helps his nephew to put on his home-made Iromore
下一个
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.