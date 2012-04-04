版本:
2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

German Chancellor Angela waits on the gangway of her plane after landing at Prague airport while soldiers adjust the red carpet, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Pool

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Drug users consume crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A penitent of "La Candelaria" brotherhood stands after the governing body of their brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

The body of Richard Descoings, a prominent French academic, is removed from the Michelangelo Hotel by workers from the Medical Examiners office, near Times Square in New York, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Afghan wrestlers compete during the annual selection of athletes for the national team in Kabul April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Police officers speak to anti-government protesters as they march towards the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain to protest against the life-sentence of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, in capital Manama, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Mitt Romney addresses supporters during his Wisconsin and Maryland primary night rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Alain Rocher, former mechanic and French Socialist party activist, installs a poster on his house which is covered with posters and placards in support of Socialist party candidate Francois Hollande for the 2012 presidential election, in Ramousies near Maubeuge northern France April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Ultra-Orthodox Jews wait for their head Rabbi to fill a clay jug with spring water as they take part in the ritual of "Mayim Shelanu", in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv April 3, 2012. The water is used to prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Tiger Woods walks to his ball on the second green during a practice round for the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

People are seen behind a box with donations at the Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Aline Pellegrino of Brazil chases the ball during their women's friendly soccer match against the U.S. in Chiba, east of Tokyo April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako, Mali, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada competition by pageant representatives, has been given the green light to go by the Donald Trump-led Miss Universe Organization. The 23-year-old will, however, need to prove that she meets the...more

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Tracks lead to the entrance of the Agrokomerc food factory near Velika Kladusa, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Horst Walter Overdick Mejia (R), alias "El Tigre" (the tiger), is escorted to the Supreme Court of Justice of Guatemala by the police in Guatemala City April 3, 2012. Guatemala has captured a suspected top drug trafficker with close ties to Mexico's brutal Zetas drug gang, which has made bloody incursions into the Central American nation. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulaanbaatar, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Georgian weightlifter Gia Machavariani stretches during a training session in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 3, 2012. The 27-year-old hopes to win medals for the heavyweight (105kg) class weightlifting competition at the 2012 London Olympics. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Italian pentathlon athlete Pier Paolo Petroni shoots during a training session at the shooting range in Montelibretti, outside Rome April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

