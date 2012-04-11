版本:
2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev

Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev

People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A participant has tanning lotion applied

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

