版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
1 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
2 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to daylight after spending almost a week underground. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to daylight after spending almost a week underground. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
3 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
4 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Close
5 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
7 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
8 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
10 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Close
11 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
12 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
13 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
14 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
15 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Close
16 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
17 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

Close
18 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
19 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
20 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

Close
21 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
22 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
23 / 24
2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

2012年 4月 12日 星期四

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »