Editor's choice
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang, April 12, 2012. The banner at background reads "Let us defendmore
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang, April 12, 2012. The banner at background reads "Let us defend the Party Central Committee headed by the respected comrade Kim Jong-un, at the cost of our lives!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State demore
Jobseekers stand in line to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers pray during the Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the more
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers pray during the Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 12, 2012, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Riot policemen stand guard near a hat kiosk, near the wall of the old city, as delegates arrive for the Amemore
Riot policemen stand guard near a hat kiosk, near the wall of the old city, as delegates arrive for the Americas Summit in Cartagena, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
U.S. Army dog handler Aaron Yoder (R) is treated by Private first class Cody Groninger from Alpha troop 4-7more
U.S. Army dog handler Aaron Yoder (R) is treated by Private first class Cody Groninger from Alpha troop 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th brigade 82nd Airborne division after sustaining injuries during a fire exchange with Taliban fighters while on a mission in the Maiwand district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A disabled Afghan girl exercises with her prosthetic legs at the Orthopedic Center of the International Commore
A disabled Afghan girl exercises with her prosthetic legs at the Orthopedic Center of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Buddhist monk protects himself from sun as he waits for a bus in historical central Yangon, April 12, 201more
A Buddhist monk protects himself from sun as he waits for a bus in historical central Yangon, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore (unseenmore
Coup leader Captain Amadou Sanogo attends a ceremony as former parliament speaker Dioncounda Traore (unseen) is sworn in as Mali's interim president in the captial Bamako, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Model Eqra has coffee as she waits to get her makeup done backstage before taking to the catwalk on the lasmore
Model Eqra has coffee as she waits to get her makeup done backstage before taking to the catwalk on the last day of the Fashion Week in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A woman walks in Andriyivsky Descent, a historic tourist site, in Kiev, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Smore
A woman walks in Andriyivsky Descent, a historic tourist site, in Kiev, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov
Occupy Wall Street protester Ray Leone practices yoga after sleeping at the corner of Wall Street and Nassamore
Occupy Wall Street protester Ray Leone practices yoga after sleeping at the corner of Wall Street and Nassau Street, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, in the Financial District in New York, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Cyrus Fakroddin (L) and his pet goat Cocoa ride the downtown C train in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is amore
Cyrus Fakroddin (L) and his pet goat Cocoa ride the downtown C train in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with Cyrus in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A woman drags a suitcase in front of seated bus drivers during a 24-hour strike of their colleagues in Athemore
A woman drags a suitcase in front of seated bus drivers during a 24-hour strike of their colleagues in Athens, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Nour holds a photograph of her brother Mohammed who was killed ten days ago during fighting against Syrian more
Nour holds a photograph of her brother Mohammed who was killed ten days ago during fighting against Syrian army forces, as she stands in her temporary home in a school at Wadi Khalid area near the Syrian border,in northern Lebanon, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to supporters during a merit-making ceremony at a tempmore
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra speaks to supporters during a merit-making ceremony at a temple in Vientiane, capital of Laos, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A blind Palestinian student attends an Islamic religious lesson in the United Nations Relief and Works Agenmore
A blind Palestinian student attends an Islamic religious lesson in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)-run al-Nour (Light) School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Children in Gaza City, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A couple watches the sun set on a beach a day after earthquakes hit Banda Aceh, Indonesia, April 12, 2012. more
A couple watches the sun set on a beach a day after earthquakes hit Banda Aceh, Indonesia, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Firefighters spray water during a mock drill to observe the annual Fire Safety Day in the western Indian cimore
Firefighters spray water during a mock drill to observe the annual Fire Safety Day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Attorney Mark O'Mara (L) looks on George Zimmerman makes his first appearance on second degree murder charmore
Attorney Mark O'Mara (L) looks on George Zimmerman makes his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, wearing a pair of glasses, watches the main promore
Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, wearing a pair of glasses, watches the main programme of the Planetarium on the Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics and the 51st anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's historic first space flight in Moscow, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
A Socialist party activist glues a poster for Francois Hollande, Socialist party candidate in the French 20more
A Socialist party activist glues a poster for Francois Hollande, Socialist party candidate in the French 2012 presidential election, over a poster of Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP candidate, along a street in Reze near Nantes, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured on a screen of a video camera as he addresses the natimore
Nepal's Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai is pictured on a screen of a video camera as he addresses the nation from his office in Kathmandu, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Musician Marilyn Manson performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, Cmore
Musician Marilyn Manson performs at the fourth annual Golden Gods awards at Nokia theatre in Los Angeles, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Hindu devotee dressed as a monkey god smokes before taking part in a religious procession to mark the Gajmore
A Hindu devotee dressed as a monkey god smokes before taking part in a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
下一个
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
Inside a world-class wine collection
French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.