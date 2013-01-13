Editor's Choice
A cameraman records as a forensic investigator inspect bullet shells at a crime scene after a shooting at Ameca town outside Guadalajara January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Riot police walk in front of a woman as leftists protesters (not pictured) march to the Greek courts in support of their colleagues who were arrested in the beginning of the week, in Athens January 12, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Hindu devotee stands in the waters of river Ganges to offer prayers to Sun god at dawn in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A police officer rides a motorcycle after calling for help near fumes from a fire at Ngolonina market in the Malian capital of Bamako, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A boy plays with a toy gun at a poor residential area for migrant workers on the outskirts of Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Salvadoran dancer known as "Historiante" poses for a photo during a religious festival in honour of San Antonio Abad outside a Catholic church of the same name in San Salvador, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Prince Albert II of Monaco exchanges gifts with Pope Benedict XVI (C) next to his wife Princess Charlene (R) during a private audience at the Vatican January 12, 2013. REUTERS
Green Bay Packers Randall Cobb (2nd R) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers Perrish Cox (2nd L) between 49ers Larry Grant (L) and Packers M.D. Jennings (R) in the second quarter during their NFL NFC Divisional playoff football game in San Francisco, California, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People dance and sing Christmas carols, locally known as "Kolyadki", on the outskirts of Minsk January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People watch a protest by Roca workers from a window of an apartment building in Madrid January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police officers in riot gear stand near a burning hijacked car during rioting in East Belfast, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Deans Gap fire burns near Sussex Inlet, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Sydney, in this handout picture provided by the Rural Fire Service on January 12, 2013. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS
Israeli border police remove a Palestinian from an outpost of tents in an area known as E1, near Jerusalem January 13, 2013. REUTER/Ammar Awad
Women are seen wearing traditional clothing known as "Pollera" as they take part in the annual Thousand Polleras parade in Las Tablas, in the province of Los Santos, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Brazilian native Indian smokes a pipe inside the former Indian Museum, as police officers stand guard outside preparing to evict them, in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Olympique Lyon's Michel Bastos (R) challenges Quentin Othon of Troyes during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Stade de l'Aube stadium in Troyes, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
People stand near a Ferris wheel as they celebrate the Karen New Year celebration festival in Yangon, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Syrian soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad are seen running in Khan al-Wazir district in Aleppo city January 12, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A supporter of the Hungarian far right Jobbik party attends a demonstration in Szigethalom near Budapest January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
An activist secures himself to an aerial platform as preparations are made to try and prevent land clearing for the construction of a by-pass at Crowhurst near Hastings south east England January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Members of the Hazara community and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) sit-in during a protest against last Thursday's twin bomb attack in Quetta, in Lahore January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A support vehicle crashes on a road barrier at the highlands of Chile en route to the Jama border crossing during the untimed 7th stage of the Dakar Rally 2013 from Calama to Salta, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Palestinians, together with Israeli and foreign activists, demonstrate as they walk around newly-erected tents in an area known as E1, near Jerusalem January 12, 2013. REUTER/ Baz Ratner
