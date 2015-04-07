版本:
Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small boats to Lisbon, 100 km south. As the navigation was dangerous, sailors blessed their boats every year during the festivity of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem". REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of a music band rest before the procession of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem", in Constancia, Portugal April 6, 2015. This benediction has been held annually for about 200 years. In the past, goods were transported by the Tagus river in small boats to Lisbon, 100 km south. As the navigation was dangerous, sailors blessed their boats every year during the festivity of "Nossa Senhora da Boa Viagem". REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama high-fives with children after reading the storybook "Where the Wild Things Are" during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fiber and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises after an explosion at a chemical plant that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fiber and plastics, in Zhangzhou, Fujian province, China April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, Iraq April 6, 2015. Forensic teams began excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A hand is seen as Iraqi forensic teams recovered dead bodies from a mass grave in the presidential compound of the former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in Tikrit, Iraq April 6, 2015. Forensic teams began excavating 12 suspected mass grave sites thought to hold the corpses of as many as 1,700 soldiers massacred last summer by Islamic State militants as they swept across northern Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
The continent of Australia is shown in this handout photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Scott Kelly and provided by NASA, April 6, 2015. Kelly and Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko began their one-year mission aboard the space station on March 27, 2015. By doubling the length of this mission, researchers hope to better understand how the human body reacts and adapts to long-duration spaceflight, according to NASA. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA

The continent of Australia is shown in this handout photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Scott Kelly and provided by NASA, April 6, 2015. Kelly and Russian Federal Space Agency cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko began their one-year mission aboard the space station on March 27, 2015. By doubling the length of this mission, researchers hope to better understand how the human body reacts and adapts to long-duration spaceflight, according to NASA. REUTERS/Scott Kelly/NASA
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California March 31, 2015. The group of friends surf at sunrise most mornings, then shower outside and walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Golf fans watch from a pathway amid azalea flowers during a players practice round ahead of the 2015 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan boys play on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, Syria, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

A man runs with an injured child at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, Syria, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gregory Olando

A relative is assisted by Kenya Red Cross staff as she reacts where bodies of the students killed in Thursday's attack by gunmen are preserved at the Chiromo Mortuary in the capital Nairobi, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gregory Olando
People mourn next to a coffin as the remains of 25 Kosovo Albanians killed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, found in the village of Rudnica, are reburied during a ceremony in the village of Rezalle, Kosovo, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri

People mourn next to a coffin as the remains of 25 Kosovo Albanians killed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, found in the village of Rudnica, are reburied during a ceremony in the village of Rezalle, Kosovo, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
A boy holds his father's rifle as they attend a protest by followers of the Houthi movement against the Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX

A boy holds his father's rifle as they attend a protest by followers of the Houthi movement against the Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX
Worshippers run while carrying a statue of the Risen Christ during an Easter Sunday procession in Cospicua, outside Valletta, Malta, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Worshippers run while carrying a statue of the Risen Christ during an Easter Sunday procession in Cospicua, outside Valletta, Malta, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Houthi fighters bury a comrade, killed in fighting against tribal fighters loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the southern province of Abyan, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi fighters bury a comrade, killed in fighting against tribal fighters loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the southern province of Abyan, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool

Britain's Prince Harry reacts as he shakes hands with members of the public displaying a sign reading 'Red Heads Rule' after visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lukas Coch/Pool
A man waits for his family who were evacuated from Yemen at the international airport in Mumbai, April 6, 2015. India is trying to get around 4,000 nationals, more than half of them nurses, out of Yemen, where Shi'ite Houthi fighters have swept into the southern port city of Aden despite an air campaign led by Saudi Arabia to check their advance. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man waits for his family who were evacuated from Yemen at the international airport in Mumbai, April 6, 2015. India is trying to get around 4,000 nationals, more than half of them nurses, out of Yemen, where Shi'ite Houthi fighters have swept into the southern port city of Aden despite an air campaign led by Saudi Arabia to check their advance. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People take part in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th Avenue in New York City, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

People take part in the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th Avenue in New York City, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his fifth goal against Granada during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his fifth goal against Granada during their Spanish first division soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Pigeons fly past devotees gathering on the roof of the houses to observe religious rituals of Rato Machhindranath at Bungamati in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 5, 2015. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Pigeons fly past devotees gathering on the roof of the houses to observe religious rituals of Rato Machhindranath at Bungamati in Lalitpur, Nepal, April 5, 2015. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua, Nicaragua, April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua, Nicaragua, April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Boys play soccer on a driftwood soccer court, on the banks of the Rio Negro or Black River in Catalao community near Manaus, in Amazonas state, Brazil, April 4, 2015. Residents of Catalao, a village of houseboats, built a floating wooden soccer court, since the village field was flooded by the full Rio Negro. According to the Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM), the full Rio Negro this year is expected to reach close to the record occurred in 2012, when the river reached the quota of 29.97 meters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Boys play soccer on a driftwood soccer court, on the banks of the Rio Negro or Black River in Catalao community near Manaus, in Amazonas state, Brazil, April 4, 2015. Residents of Catalao, a village of houseboats, built a floating wooden soccer court, since the village field was flooded by the full Rio Negro. According to the Geological Survey of Brazil (CPRM), the full Rio Negro this year is expected to reach close to the record occurred in 2012, when the river reached the quota of 29.97 meters. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Participants in an Easter Sunday sunrise Christian religious service stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, April 5, 2015. Organizers said a record crowd estimated at 8,900 attended the annual service in its 37th year. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Participants in an Easter Sunday sunrise Christian religious service stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, April 5, 2015. Organizers said a record crowd estimated at 8,900 attended the annual service in its 37th year. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which goes on for 10 days in recruitment centres around Thailand. Only those not considered physically capable of service, the mentally ill and those who have significantly altered their physical appearance, such as transgenders, are exempt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sivakorn, a 21-year-old transgender, gets measured during an army draft held at a school in Bang Na in Bangkok, April 3, 2015. Thai men over 21 must serve in the army. Those who volunteer serve six months, but others choose the annual lottery, which goes on for 10 days in recruitment centres around Thailand. Only those not considered physically capable of service, the mentally ill and those who have significantly altered their physical appearance, such as transgenders, are exempt. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Christians pray during an Easter Sunday service in a church in Garissa, Kenya, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Christians pray during an Easter Sunday service in a church in Garissa, Kenya, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron feeds an orphaned lamb during a visit to Dean Lane Farm near Chadlington, southern England, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A relative of a victim onboard sunken ferry Sewol, holding a victim's portrait, cries during a rally to call for an independent inquiry into the matter and to urge the government to salvage the sunken ferry Sewol as soon as possible, in central Seoul, April 5, 2015. South Korea said it would pay about $380,000 (257,305 pounds) in compensation for each of the 250 students who died in last year's ferry disaster, although some victims' families accused the government of trying to divert attention from their demands for an independent probe. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing and presumed dead after the April 16 disaster last year. The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. Nine are still listed as missing. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A relative of a victim onboard sunken ferry Sewol, holding a victim's portrait, cries during a rally to call for an independent inquiry into the matter and to urge the government to salvage the sunken ferry Sewol as soon as possible, in central Seoul, April 5, 2015. South Korea said it would pay about $380,000 (257,305 pounds) in compensation for each of the 250 students who died in last year's ferry disaster, although some victims' families accused the government of trying to divert attention from their demands for an independent probe. More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School, are dead or missing and presumed dead after the April 16 disaster last year. The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. Nine are still listed as missing. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People stand in a line to enter a government employment office in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2015. The number of Spaniards registered as jobless fell by 1.3 percent in March from a month earlier, or by 60,214 people, leaving 4.45 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

People stand in a line to enter a government employment office in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2015. The number of Spaniards registered as jobless fell by 1.3 percent in March from a month earlier, or by 60,214 people, leaving 4.45 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis leads the Easter mass in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Residents and rebel fighters inspect fire at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, in Syria, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah

Residents and rebel fighters inspect fire at a damaged site after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad on Al-Dubeit neighborhood in Idlib city, after rebels took control of the area, in Syria, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdallah
Italian military forces march as they arrive in St. Peter's square before Pope Francis leads the Easter mass at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italian military forces march as they arrive in St. Peter's square before Pope Francis leads the Easter mass at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman enjoys the sun on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about 13 Celsius (55.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Taiga district outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Pope Francis waves at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis waves at the end of the Easter Mass in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
