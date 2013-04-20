Editor's Choice
A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsmore
A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Men sit next to boxes of German carmaker Audi prior to the opening of the 15th Shanghai International Autommore
Men sit next to boxes of German carmaker Audi prior to the opening of the 15th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Spanish matador Julian Lopez "El Juli" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in more
Spanish matador Julian Lopez "El Juli" is gored by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Indigenous women of the Ixil region attend the hearing for Guatemala's ex-dictator Efrain Rios Montt at themore
Indigenous women of the Ixil region attend the hearing for Guatemala's ex-dictator Efrain Rios Montt at the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City April 18, 2013. A judge on Thursday suspended the genocide trial of Rios Montt, ordering the legal process to be set back to November 2011, before the retired general was charged with war crimes. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house smore
A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Police killed one suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Tamerlan Tsarneav, in a shootout and mounted house-to-house searches for the second man, his brother Dzhokar Tsarnaev, in the Boston suburb of Watertown, officials said on Friday, with much of the city under virtual lockdown after a bloody night of shooting and explosions in the streets. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 arrive for a family photo during the 2013 Spring more
Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G20 arrive for a family photo during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 19, 2013. Finance leaders from the Group of 20 nations on Friday reaffirmed a pledge that advanced countries will develop fiscal strategies by September to ensure the sustainability of their budgets. Seen (L-R) are Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan, Brazil's Central Bank Governor Alexandre Tombini, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Ibrahim Al-Assaf. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, Apmore
An aerial view shows houses damaged after a strong earthquake in Lushan county, Ya'an, Sichuan province, April 20, 2013. At least fifty-six people were killed and more than 500 others injured in the earthquake, according to Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/China Daily
(L-R) Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus, Ian Kinsler and Nelson Cruz celebrate their win over the Seattle Marinersmore
(L-R) Texas Rangers Elvis Andrus, Ian Kinsler and Nelson Cruz celebrate their win over the Seattle Mariners during their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Stone
An anti-Mursi protester (C) is hit by a stone while another (L) throws a stone at Muslim Brotherhood membermore
An anti-Mursi protester (C) is hit by a stone while another (L) throws a stone at Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes in Tahrir square in Cairo, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Indian cricket supporter kneels in front of a wax figure of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a pmore
An Indian cricket supporter kneels in front of a wax figure of Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a promotional event at the Sydney Cricket Ground April 20, 2013. A group of Indian cricket supporters known as the 'Swami Army' attended the unveiling of the wax figure, which will go on permanent display at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
People watch a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, from the museum omore
People watch a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, from the museum of the history of Polish Jews, in Warsaw April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
An unidentified man (in red) attempts to embrace Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) during his speechmore
An unidentified man (in red) attempts to embrace Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) during his speech after Maduro was sworn into office, in Caracas April 19, 2013. Maduro was sworn in as Venezuela's president on Friday at a ceremony attended by several Latin American leaders, after a decision to widen an electronic audit of the vote took some of the heat out of a dispute over his election. In an embarrassing breach of security, a young man in a red jacket ran up to the podium, pushed the president out of the way and shouted into the microphone before being tackled by bodyguards. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers hold onto a woman who jumped out of her apartment window in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 18, more
Rescuers hold onto a woman who jumped out of her apartment window in Qingdao, Shandong province, April 18, 2013. The woman's husband managed to catch her the moment she jumped down, and a neighbour from downstairs held onto her feet as rescuers pulled her back inside, local media reported. Picture taken April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
David Belyavskiy of Russia competes on the parallel bars during the men's all-around final at the European more
David Belyavskiy of Russia competes on the parallel bars during the men's all-around final at the European Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastic individual Championships in Moscow April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surmore
Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. Boston Police said on Friday they have taken custody of the second suspect, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, and are sweeping the suburban Boston neighborhood where he was captured after a massive manhunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A five-year-old rape victim is moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital from Swami Daymore
A five-year-old rape victim is moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital from Swami Dayanand hospital for treatment in New Delhi April 19, 2013. The girl's rape by a male neighbour, according to the police, triggered an angry protest march on the Swami Dayanand hospital in the Indian capital, by her relatives and political activists on Friday, reawakening concerns about women's safety in the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lower house president Laura Boldrini (R) checks the t-shirt of PDL (People of Freedom party) member Alessanmore
Lower house president Laura Boldrini (R) checks the t-shirt of PDL (People of Freedom party) member Alessandra Mussolini (C) during the second day of the presidential election in the lower house of the parliament in Rome April 19, 2013. Italy's centre-left backed former Prime Minister Romano Prodi as candidate for president on Friday, setting up a battle with the centre-right alliance of Silvio Berlusconi and increasing the likelihood of a snap election within weeks.The election of the next head of state to succeed President Giorgio Napolitano, whose term ends on May 15, is crucial to ending a two-month stalemate since a parliamentary poll in February which left no party able to form a government. The t-shirt reads, "The devil wears Prodi" REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models Nadia and Rachel, wearing creations by designer Zainab Chhotani, react to the camera moments before more
Models Nadia and Rachel, wearing creations by designer Zainab Chhotani, react to the camera moments before they take to the catwalk on the first day of the Bridal Couture Week in Karachi April 19, 2013. The event will be held from April 19 to 21. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A visitor studies the structure of soap film on the first day of the "Mathematik Zum Anfassen" exhibition amore
A visitor studies the structure of soap film on the first day of the "Mathematik Zum Anfassen" exhibition at the Museum Centre in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 19, 2013. The exhibition, which had already been demonstrated in many countries of Europe, America and Asia, is dedicated to mathematics aiming to show children and grown-ups how maths is used in everyday life in an entertaining way, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Calgary Flames' goalie Miikka Kiprusoff stretches before the start of their NHL hockey game against the Anamore
Calgary Flames' goalie Miikka Kiprusoff stretches before the start of their NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Calgary, Alberta, April 19, 2013. According to local media reports, this could be Kiprusoff's last game in Calgary as he might be set to retire. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Carmen Bridges holds her two-year-old son Jaimeson outside the West Community Center where victims of a fermore
Carmen Bridges holds her two-year-old son Jaimeson outside the West Community Center where victims of a fertilizer plant explosion were receiving assistance coping with their losses, in the town of West, near Waco, Texas April 19, 2013. Bridges lost her husband Morris Bridges, a firefighter, who died after responding to an initial fire alarm before the explosion occurred. Investigators searched for clues on Friday to the cause of a Texas fertilizer plant explosion that obliterated sections of a small town and killed at least 12 people, including volunteer firefighters who raced to the scene to douse a blaze. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Employees work at a fish export factory at Hlaing Tharyar Industrial Zone in Yangon April 19, 2013. The Eurmore
Employees work at a fish export factory at Hlaing Tharyar Industrial Zone in Yangon April 19, 2013. The European Union is expected to lift all sanctions on Myanmar next week, except for an arms embargo, in recognition of the "remarkable process of reform" in the country, a document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman sits in front of a wall painted with election campaign slogans for senate candidates in Asuncion Apmore
A woman sits in front of a wall painted with election campaign slogans for senate candidates in Asuncion April 19, 2013. Paraguayans will elect their next president and Congress on Sunday. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts Aprmore
People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
下一个
精选图集
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.