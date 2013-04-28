版本:
Editor's Choice

<p>Rescue workers carry a garment worker, who was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Danny Garcia (R) connects with a punch on Zab Judah, both of the U.S., during their WBA/WBC lightweight title fight in Brooklyn, New York April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

<p>A man repairs a makeshift tent in front of a damaged house after last Saturday's earthquake in Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province April 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>A man performs while riding on a horse during a horse trick festival in Kopachiv near the capital Kiev, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Sergii Polezhaka</p>

<p>A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>A customs officer checks as a vehicle of a South Korean company carrying products made in inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea, arrives at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) office, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the North from South Korea in Paju, north of Seoul April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

<p>Comedian Conan O'Brien smashes a gavel as he speaks during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A minibus drives along a floodway in Sanaa April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

<p>Relatives of garment workers who were working in the Rana Plaza building when it collapsed, gather around a truck carrying dead bodies, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh entrusts new regimental colours to Lieutenant Bronson Peacock from 3rd Battalion of The Royal Canadian Regiment at a Queen's Park ceremony in Toronto April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

<p>Leaders of the Munduruku Amazon Indian tribe, from the Tapajos and Teles Pires river basins, hold a protest march after a meeting to discuss their opposition to the government's plans to build the Tapajos hydroelectric project, which the leaders claim will affect more than 30 indigenous communities, in Jacareacanga, western Para state, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

<p>A worker walks behind the new goalpost on the field before the start of an exhibition soccer match during the re-opening of the newly renovated Macarana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Toronto Blue Jays runner Edwin Encarnacion is safe at the plate as New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart (R) drops the ball for an error in the fourth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Rescue workers carry a garment worker, who was pulled alive from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>An Ultra Orthodox Jewish boy looks through a window at a bonfire during the Jewish holiday of Lag Ba-Omer in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Chicago Bulls' Carlos Boozer (L) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' Brook Lopez during the second half of Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals basketball playoff series in Chicago, Illinois April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Participants arrive at Guildhall Square for the "Brides Across the Bridge" event in Londonderry, Northern Ireland April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A boy with a mask and a painted face sits on a street as he takes part in an annual carnival called "Alegria por la Vida" (Joy for life) in Managua April 27, 2013.REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

<p>Liverpool's Daniel Agger (R) heads to score against Newcastle United during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

<p>Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) waves to supporters during a visit to a housing development in Maracaibo, in this picture provided by Miraflores Palace on April 26, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>A Sikh boy marches in the annual Sikh Day Parade in New York, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Rosemarie Smead (L), a 70-year-old Kentucky woman, weeps openly as almost the entire congregation comes to lay their hands on her head in blessing, as she was ordained a Roman Catholic priest during a Celebration of Ordination at St. Andrew's United Church of Christ in Louisville, Kentucky April 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II</p>

<p>Italian Prime Minister-designate and deputy leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Enrico Letta speaks to reporters at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Rescue workers rescue a garment worker from the rubble of the collapsed Rana Plaza building, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 27, 2013. REUTERS</p>

