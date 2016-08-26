Editor's choice
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump more
A girl dressed up as Hindu Lord Krishna performs during Janmashtami festival celebrations marking the birth ofmore
A man carries the body of a dead child after an airstrike in the rebel held Bab al-Nairab neighborhood of Alepmore
Protesters demonstrate against France's ban of the burkini, outside the French Embassy in London, Britain Augumore
Journalists walk through cardboard cutouts showing where attendees will sit for the upcoming 2016 MTV VMA awarmore
Independent miners block a main highway during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government pmore
Vehicle of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (not seen) is gumore
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session nemore
A wounded Afghan man, who survived the attack at American University of Afghanistan, receives treatment at themore
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets supporters at Hub Coffee Roasters in Reno, Nevada, Augumore
A Mexican wrestler known as Mini Psycho walks inside the Basilica of Our Lady Guadalupe during the annual pilgmore
A photograper walks outside a collapsed pagoda after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar August 25, 2016. REUTERS/more
A man balances himself on a Ferris wheel as he inspects it at a public park in Sardaryab, Charsadda, on the oumore
Rescuers work in the night at a collapsed house following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. more
Donald Trump watches as Member of the European Parliament Nigel Farage speaks at a campaign rally in Jackson, more
A wounded man lies inside an ambulance following an attack at American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afgmore
Congolese soldiers arrest a civilian protesting against the government's failure to stop the killings and intemore
A Humboldt penguin jump off scales during the annual weight-in at London Zoo in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A drone photo shows the damages following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Stefano more
People swim during the annual public Lake Zurich crossing swimming event over a distance of 1,500 metres (4,92more
A wounded woman stands in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Amatrice, central Italy. REmore
A view of the surface of the planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star tmore
Turkish army tanks and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters make their way in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as more
A test-fire of strategic submarine-launched ballistic missile is seen in this undated photo released by North more
A damaged pagoda is seen after an earthquake in Bagan, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
People are seen in silhouette as they cool off in water fountains in a park as hot summer temperatures hit Parmore
A tiger named Laziz stands in its enclosure before it is taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zomore
The interior of an house is seen following an earthquake at Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Camore
An aerial view of a flooded village on the outskirts of Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
People celebrate after Colombia's government and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels reached more
Limar Mekansi and her brother Gheis look at a picture of their brother Muhammed, who died after an agonising 1more
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boards his plane as his social media director Dan Scavino takes hmore
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Ankaramore
Damage is seen after a blast outside a hotel in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand. REUTERS/Surapan Bomore
Yazidi females who have joined the Kurdish Peshmerga forces chat in Shingal, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Rescuers work following an earthquake in Pescara del Tronto, central Italy. REUTERS/Adamo Di Loreto
Workers look at damage to the Airlander 10 hybrid airship after a test flight at Cardington Airfield in Britaimore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
