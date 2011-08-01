版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

People attend the burial of Libya's rebel military commander Abdel Fattah Younes in Benghazi July 29, 2011. Younes was shot dead in an incident that remained shrouded in mystery, dealing a blow to Western-backed forces labouring in a campaign to topple Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

People attend the burial of Libya's rebel military commander Abdel Fattah Younes in Benghazi July 29, 2011. Younes was shot dead in an incident that remained shrouded in mystery, dealing a blow to Western-backed forces labouring in a campaign to topple Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
1 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

People offer flowers on a memorial stone in Tyrifjorden lake, near Utoeya island, Norway, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

People offer flowers on a memorial stone in Tyrifjorden lake, near Utoeya island, Norway, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
2 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
3 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Spectators watch as freestyle motocross stunt riders from Red Bull X-Fighters perform during their show at Galle Face Green in Colombo July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Spectators watch as freestyle motocross stunt riders from Red Bull X-Fighters perform during their show at Galle Face Green in Colombo July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
4 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Newly arrived refugee families from Baidoa in Somalia sit in the open as they camp with their belongings outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Newly arrived refugee families from Baidoa in Somalia sit in the open as they camp with their belongings outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Macedonia's Marko Blazevski competes in the men's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Macedonia's Marko Blazevski competes in the men's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

One and a half-year-old Muskan, internally displaced by the 2010 floods, sleeps in a hammock over cooking utensils inside her family's tent set up along a roadside in Jamshoro, in Sindh province July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

One and a half-year-old Muskan, internally displaced by the 2010 floods, sleeps in a hammock over cooking utensils inside her family's tent set up along a roadside in Jamshoro, in Sindh province July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
7 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Kosovo Serbs wave flags while sitting on the road in front of Slovenia's KFOR soldiers in the village of Rudare near Zvecan July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Kosovo Serbs wave flags while sitting on the road in front of Slovenia's KFOR soldiers in the village of Rudare near Zvecan July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
8 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A general view shows the south pool waterfall as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A general view shows the south pool waterfall as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Some of the 16 Albanian miners on a hunger strike since Monday lie on pieces of cardboard and old blankets 1,400 metres below surface, or 260 metres below sea level, in one of the galleries of the Bulqize mine, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Some of the 16 Albanian miners on a hunger strike since Monday lie on pieces of cardboard and old blankets 1,400 metres below surface, or 260 metres below sea level, in one of the galleries of the Bulqize mine, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi

Close
10 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An Egyptian protester holds up a Koran while participating in a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An Egyptian protester holds up a Koran while participating in a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
11 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Police, emergency workers and survivors gather on the banks of the Moscow river following a crash between a pleasure boat and barge in Moscow July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Police, emergency workers and survivors gather on the banks of the Moscow river following a crash between a pleasure boat and barge in Moscow July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Close
12 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attends a welcome ceremony at Planalto Palace before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attends a welcome ceremony at Planalto Palace before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
13 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A couple stands in front of a wall decorated with flowers in memory of the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A couple stands in front of a wall decorated with flowers in memory of the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
14 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Felix Pie (18), right fielder Nick Markakis (21) and center fielder Adam Jones celebrate after they beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium , July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Felix Pie (18), right fielder Nick Markakis (21) and center fielder Adam Jones celebrate after they beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium , July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
15 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An ultra-Orthodox Jew shouts at a policeman during a protest against the opening of a road on the Sabbath, near a religious neighborhood in Jerusalem July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An ultra-Orthodox Jew shouts at a policeman during a protest against the opening of a road on the Sabbath, near a religious neighborhood in Jerusalem July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
16 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Muslim women attend "Tarawih", a mass prayer session which marks the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Muslim women attend "Tarawih", a mass prayer session which marks the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Close
17 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Libyan rebels manning a checkpoint near the front line are seen through a bullet-pocked windshield outside the village of Tiji in western Libya, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Libyan rebels manning a checkpoint near the front line are seen through a bullet-pocked windshield outside the village of Tiji in western Libya, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
18 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An activist shouts from a police van after being detained during a protest action to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in St.Petersburg July 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

An activist shouts from a police van after being detained during a protest action to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in St.Petersburg July 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
19 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
20 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A military helicopter flies over a flooded village in Camarines Sur in central Philippines July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rhaydz Barcia

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A military helicopter flies over a flooded village in Camarines Sur in central Philippines July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rhaydz Barcia

Close
21 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Relatives of victims of a bus accident weep in Langanbal village, south of Srinagar July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Relatives of victims of a bus accident weep in Langanbal village, south of Srinagar July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
22 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in the north western state of Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in the north western state of Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
23 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Tourists enjoy their ropeway ride amid a mist of monsoon clouds at the Saputara hill station, south from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Tourists enjoy their ropeway ride amid a mist of monsoon clouds at the Saputara hill station, south from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A Caribbean Airlines jet is seen broken at Cheddi Jagan International airport outside Georgetown, Guyana, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Marks

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A Caribbean Airlines jet is seen broken at Cheddi Jagan International airport outside Georgetown, Guyana, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Marks

Close
25 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Libyan rebels rest near the front line outside the village of Tiji in western Libya, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Libyan rebels rest near the front line outside the village of Tiji in western Libya, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
26 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Canadian bubble artist Fan Yang performs during "The Gazillion Bubble Show" in Beijing, July 31, 2011. Yang has performed with soap bubbles to audiences around the globe over the past two decades. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Canadian bubble artist Fan Yang performs during "The Gazillion Bubble Show" in Beijing, July 31, 2011. Yang has performed with soap bubbles to audiences around the globe over the past two decades. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
27 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

People raise a cross at the Hill of Crosses or "Kryziu Kalnas", near Siauliai, Lithuania, July 31, 2011. Crosses are left by pilgrims who visit the hill, a practice that dates back to the mid-1800s. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

People raise a cross at the Hill of Crosses or "Kryziu Kalnas", near Siauliai, Lithuania, July 31, 2011. Crosses are left by pilgrims who visit the hill, a practice that dates back to the mid-1800s. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
28 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) flag to celebrate the 84th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on August 1, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) flag to celebrate the 84th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on August 1, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
29 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Flowers and pictures of Juan Moraes, who died after running into police gunfire in a street shooting, are placed on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Flowers and pictures of Juan Moraes, who died after running into police gunfire in a street shooting, are placed on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
30 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. An Iranian woman blinded with acid by her suitor for turning down his marriage proposal spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime, Iranian media reported on Sunday. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his...more

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. An Iranian woman blinded with acid by her suitor for turning down his marriage proposal spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime, Iranian media reported on Sunday. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his offers of marriage. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

Close
31 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clap their hands on the final night of the 17th Sarajevo film festival July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clap their hands on the final night of the 17th Sarajevo film festival July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
32 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A competitor takes part in a cliff-diving competition during a rainy day near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A competitor takes part in a cliff-diving competition during a rainy day near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
33 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Ryan Lochte (top) of the U.S. jumps into the pool past his team mate Richard Berens during the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Ryan Lochte (top) of the U.S. jumps into the pool past his team mate Richard Berens during the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
34 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks on during the third practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks on during the third practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
35 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A Kashmiri villager searches the wreckage of an overturned bus after an accident in Langanbal village, south of Srinagar July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A Kashmiri villager searches the wreckage of an overturned bus after an accident in Langanbal village, south of Srinagar July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
36 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Artist Mike Helbing, chairman of the National Veterans Art Museum Board of Directors, is reflected in the mirror of an art exhibit at the museum in Chicago July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Artist Mike Helbing, chairman of the National Veterans Art Museum Board of Directors, is reflected in the mirror of an art exhibit at the museum in Chicago July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
37 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks with reporters after meeting with House Democratic leadership on the debt ceiling crises on Capitol Hill in Washington July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks with reporters after meeting with House Democratic leadership on the debt ceiling crises on Capitol Hill in Washington July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
38 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
39 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A newly arrived refugee woman and her child from Baidoa in Somalia sit in the open as they camp with their belongings outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A newly arrived refugee woman and her child from Baidoa in Somalia sit in the open as they camp with their belongings outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
40 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy three years ago, reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy three years ago, reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
41 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A picture and the casket of Bano Rashid, 18, are carried to Nesodden church during the funeral ceremony near Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A picture and the casket of Bano Rashid, 18, are carried to Nesodden church during the funeral ceremony near Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
42 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Sabi Bibi, 90, who was affected by the 2010 floods, digs mud to build a house while taking refuge in a tent with others in the town of Khairpur Nathan Shah, in Pakistan's Sindh province July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Sabi Bibi, 90, who was affected by the 2010 floods, digs mud to build a house while taking refuge in a tent with others in the town of Khairpur Nathan Shah, in Pakistan's Sindh province July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
43 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Funeral workers move the body of Fortino Cortes Sandoval, mayor of Florencia De Benito Juarez, as they arrive for his funeral service in Guadalajara July 29, 2011. Sandoval was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Thursday in town of Huejucar, local media reported. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Funeral workers move the body of Fortino Cortes Sandoval, mayor of Florencia De Benito Juarez, as they arrive for his funeral service in Guadalajara July 29, 2011. Sandoval was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Thursday in town of Huejucar, local media reported. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
44 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) congratulates to McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) congratulates to McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
45 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A Palestinian man hangs decorations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan outside his home in Jerusalem's Old City July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

A Palestinian man hangs decorations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan outside his home in Jerusalem's Old City July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
46 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Russian sailors take part in an evacuation drill to celebrate Navy day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 31, 2011. Sevastopol is headquater to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

Russian sailors take part in an evacuation drill to celebrate Navy day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 31, 2011. Sevastopol is headquater to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
47 / 48
2011年 8月 1日 星期一

16-year-old Qian Hongyan, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 1日 星期一

16-year-old Qian Hongyan, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
48 / 48

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »