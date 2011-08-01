Editor's choice
People attend the burial of Libya's rebel military commander Abdel Fattah Younes in Benghazi July 29, 2011. Younes was shot dead in an incident that remained shrouded in mystery, dealing a blow to Western-backed forces labouring in a campaign to topple Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People offer flowers on a memorial stone in Tyrifjorden lake, near Utoeya island, Norway, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Britain's Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband England rugby captain Mike Tindall leave after their marriage at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spectators watch as freestyle motocross stunt riders from Red Bull X-Fighters perform during their show at Galle Face Green in Colombo July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Newly arrived refugee families from Baidoa in Somalia sit in the open as they camp with their belongings outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Macedonia's Marko Blazevski competes in the men's 400m individual medley heats at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 31, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
One and a half-year-old Muskan, internally displaced by the 2010 floods, sleeps in a hammock over cooking utensils inside her family's tent set up along a roadside in Jamshoro, in Sindh province July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Kosovo Serbs wave flags while sitting on the road in front of Slovenia's KFOR soldiers in the village of Rudare near Zvecan July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A general view shows the south pool waterfall as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Some of the 16 Albanian miners on a hunger strike since Monday lie on pieces of cardboard and old blankets 1,400 metres below surface, or 260 metres below sea level, in one of the galleries of the Bulqize mine, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi
An Egyptian protester holds up a Koran while participating in a rally at Tahrir square in Cairo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
Police, emergency workers and survivors gather on the banks of the Moscow river following a crash between a pleasure boat and barge in Moscow July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner attends a welcome ceremony at Planalto Palace before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A couple stands in front of a wall decorated with flowers in memory of the victims of last Friday's attacks, in Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Felix Pie (18), right fielder Nick Markakis (21) and center fielder Adam Jones celebrate after they beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium , July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
An ultra-Orthodox Jew shouts at a policeman during a protest against the opening of a road on the Sabbath, near a religious neighborhood in Jerusalem July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Muslim women attend "Tarawih", a mass prayer session which marks the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Libyan rebels manning a checkpoint near the front line are seen through a bullet-pocked windshield outside the village of Tiji in western Libya, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
An activist shouts from a police van after being detained during a protest action to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in St.Petersburg July 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the wedding between Zara Phillips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A military helicopter flies over a flooded village in Camarines Sur in central Philippines July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Rhaydz Barcia
Relatives of victims of a bus accident weep in Langanbal village, south of Srinagar July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Babulal, a 70 year-old guard, uses his sling shot to chase away langurs outside a village in Kota, located in the north western state of Rajasthan, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tourists enjoy their ropeway ride amid a mist of monsoon clouds at the Saputara hill station, south from the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Caribbean Airlines jet is seen broken at Cheddi Jagan International airport outside Georgetown, Guyana, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Neil Marks
Libyan rebels rest near the front line outside the village of Tiji in western Libya, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Canadian bubble artist Fan Yang performs during "The Gazillion Bubble Show" in Beijing, July 31, 2011. Yang has performed with soap bubbles to audiences around the globe over the past two decades. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People raise a cross at the Hill of Crosses or "Kryziu Kalnas", near Siauliai, Lithuania, July 31, 2011. Crosses are left by pilgrims who visit the hill, a practice that dates back to the mid-1800s. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Paramilitary policemen salute as they hold a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) flag to celebrate the 84th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on August 1, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Flowers and pictures of Juan Moraes, who died after running into police gunfire in a street shooting, are placed on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ameneh Bahrami, who was blinded in both eyes in an acid attack, attends an interview with Reuters at her home in Tehran July 31, 2011. An Iranian woman blinded with acid by her suitor for turning down his marriage proposal spared him at the last minute from being blinded too as punishment for his crime, Iranian media reported on Sunday. Bahrami was blinded in 2004 when Majid Mohavedi poured acid onto her face after she spurned his...more
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt clap their hands on the final night of the 17th Sarajevo film festival July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A competitor takes part in a cliff-diving competition during a rainy day near the central Bohemian village of Hrimezdice July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Ryan Lochte (top) of the U.S. jumps into the pool past his team mate Richard Berens during the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final at the 14th FINA World Championships in Shanghai July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany looks on during the third practice session of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Kashmiri villager searches the wreckage of an overturned bus after an accident in Langanbal village, south of Srinagar July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Artist Mike Helbing, chairman of the National Veterans Art Museum Board of Directors, is reflected in the mirror of an art exhibit at the museum in Chicago July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks with reporters after meeting with House Democratic leadership on the debt ceiling crises on Capitol Hill in Washington July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Two-year-old chimpanzee "Do Do" feeds milk to "Aorn", a 60-day-old tiger cub, at Samut Prakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo in Samut Prakan province on the outskirts of Bangkok July 30, 2011. The crocodile farm, used as a tourist attraction, houses some 80,000 crocodiles and is the largest in Thailand. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A newly arrived refugee woman and her child from Baidoa in Somalia sit in the open as they camp with their belongings outside Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Amanda Knox, the U.S. student convicted of killing her British flatmate in Italy three years ago, reacts as she attends a trial session in court in Perugia July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A picture and the casket of Bano Rashid, 18, are carried to Nesodden church during the funeral ceremony near Oslo July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Sabi Bibi, 90, who was affected by the 2010 floods, digs mud to build a house while taking refuge in a tent with others in the town of Khairpur Nathan Shah, in Pakistan's Sindh province July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Funeral workers move the body of Fortino Cortes Sandoval, mayor of Florencia De Benito Juarez, as they arrive for his funeral service in Guadalajara July 29, 2011. Sandoval was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Thursday in town of Huejucar, local media reported. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) congratulates to McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain after the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit near Budapest July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Palestinian man hangs decorations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan outside his home in Jerusalem's Old City July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Russian sailors take part in an evacuation drill to celebrate Navy day in the Crimean port of Sevastopol July 31, 2011. Sevastopol is headquater to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. REUTERS/Stringer
16-year-old Qian Hongyan, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
