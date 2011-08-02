Editor's choice
People stand on a memorial on the shore of Tyrifjorden lake overlooking Utoeya island in Norway, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio (D-OR) holds his notes as he talks to reporters after a Democratic caucus meeting about debt relief legislation with Vice President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Flowers and pictures of victims of street violence are placed on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Russian warships fire during a naval parade in the far eastern port of Vladivostok July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Spectators watch as members of the aerobatic patrol of helicopters of the Spanish Air Force (Patrulla Aspa) fly over San Lorenzo beach during an aerial exhibition in Gijon, northern Spain, July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The hand of a volunteer is seen as he splashes water at a Hindu devotee taking part in the "Bol Bom" (or Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Lebanese officer cadets celebrate during their graduation parade at a military academy in Fayadyeh, near Beirut, marking the 66th Army Day, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dalati Nohra
A boy sleeps on a mat as his mother (C), sews at a workshop of a textile factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An Aymara woman makes a beer offering to "Pachamama" (mother earth) in La Cumbre, some 30 km (19 miles) on the outskirts of La Paz August 1, 2011. According to Andean culture, the month of August is the time to give offerings to "Pachamama" (mother earth). REUTERS/David Mercado
U.S. KFOR soldiers are seen as a Kosovo Serb plays soccer on the closed Serbia-Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An activist is detained by police during a protest action to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution in Moscow July 31, 2011. Article 31 guarantees the right of assembly. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Army personnel (R) clear away protesters in Tahrir Square in Cairo, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Satsuko Yatsuzaka (84) holds a therapeutic robot named Paro at the Suisyoen retirement home, about 30 km (19 miles) south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim
Muslim woman attend mass prayer session "Tarawih", which marks the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Markaz Al Islami mosque in Makassar, South Sulawesi July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Yusuf
Tourists carry their luggage as they try to reach the airport in Herakleion August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Image Photo Services
A devotee covered in motor oil takes a rest in the celebrations honouring the patron saint of Managua, Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
People pay their respects for the victims of the attacks in front of a sea of flowers outside the Oslo cathedral July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (C) adjudicates an arm-wrestling match during his visit to the summer camp of the pro-Kremlin youth group "Nashi" at lake Seliger, north of Moscow, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Metzel/Pool
Latif Yahia, who was a body double for Saddam Hussein's son Uday, and whose story is told in the film "The Devil's Double", poses for a photograph in a hotel in London August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Palestinian boy cries next to the body of his relative, Ali Khalifa, during his funeral in Qalandiya refugee camp, near the West bank city of Ramallah, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
People duck to avoid gunfire in Kazou neighbourhood in Hama in this still image taken from video July 31, 2011. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV
A man sleeps on the ground at a tent camp set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard to call for lower living costs in Israel August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U.S. Olympic medallist Michael Phelps teaches Chinese Special Olympics athletes how to swim during an event in the Special Olympics in Shanghai August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Pablo Sarabia (R) of Spain is challenged by Tomas Jelecek of the Czech Republic during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final soccer match in Chiajna, near Bucharest August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
