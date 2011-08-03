Editor's choice
Police fight suicide attackers who took over a guesthouse in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Wahdat
Family members of former soldier Reyes Collin Gualip (C, back facing camera), on trial for accusations of massacre during the civil war, embrace after his sentence was read at the Supreme Court in Guatemala City, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul, Turkey, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Young men react during the funeral ceremony for Mona Abdninur, 18, in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A student reads the Koran before morning prayer on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school in Solo, Indonesia Central Java province, Indonesia, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A boy swims in a knee-high floodwaters brought about by continuous rainfall from Typhoon Muifa along a main street in Maceda, metro Manila, Philippines, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An Uighur ethnic family walk next to armed police officers at a square in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, China, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An Egyptian man walks past a defaced giant statue of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) on the outskirts of Cairo August 2, 2011, a day before his trial. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Masses of seaweed is cleared away along the French coastline at Saint Michel-en-Greve, Northern Brittany, August 2, 2011. The mysterious death of 36 wild boars on France's northwestern coast baffled authorities after tests suggested large amounts of rotting seaweed strewn across beaches may not be to blame. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY CONTENT VIDEO FROM WHICH THIS STILL IMAGE WAS TAKEN Military tanks drive into the Jabal Al-Zawya area of Idlib on August 1, 2011 in this still image taken from video posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home, south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns serves to Jill Craybas of the U.S. during second round play at the WTA tennis tournament in Carlsbad, California, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man sleeps near tents at a camp set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard calling for lower property prices in Israel, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias
U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) (C) waves as she stands with colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives, moments after the House voted to raise the U.S. borrowing limit, in Washington, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/House TV
Anette Delgado, a Cuban National Ballet ballerina, looks out of a dressing room before the Cuban National Ballet Gala concert at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
An image taken by a gamma ray camera showing the bottom of a ventilation stack standing between Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.1 and No.2 reactors, where radiation exceeding 10 sieverts (10,000 millisieverts) per hour was found as shown in red, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan July 31, 2011, REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co
Police officers eat at an Uighur ethnic market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden meet with House Speaker John Boehner and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Oval Office at the White House, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House
Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona (R) and a security guard reach for a baseball thrown by a fan to Francona for an autograph before the Red Sox game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pint of beer is served through rows of beer pumps at the Campaign For Real Ale Great British Beer Festival at Earls Court in London, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Muslims leave after their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker lays batik cloth out on the grass to dry in Solo, central Java province, Indonesia, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Somali refugee boys eat porridge during break time at the Liban integrated academy at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Workers remove flowers and candles, placed in front of Oslo Cathedral in memory of those killed in July's bomb and shooting attack, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
