2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Police fight suicide attackers who took over a guesthouse in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Wahdat

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Family members of former soldier Reyes Collin Gualip (C, back facing camera), on trial for accusations of massacre during the civil war, embrace after his sentence was read at the Supreme Court in Guatemala City, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Whirling dervishes perform before an Iftar, the evening meal for breaking fast during Ramadan, organized by Beyoglu municipality at the historical Galata Mevlevi Temple in Istanbul, Turkey, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Young men react during the funeral ceremony for Mona Abdninur, 18, in Hoeybraeten, near Oslo, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

A student reads the Koran before morning prayer on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Mukmin Islamic boarding school in Solo, Indonesia Central Java province, Indonesia, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

A boy swims in a knee-high floodwaters brought about by continuous rainfall from Typhoon Muifa along a main street in Maceda, metro Manila, Philippines, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

An Uighur ethnic family walk next to armed police officers at a square in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, China, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

An Egyptian man walks past a defaced giant statue of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L) on the outskirts of Cairo August 2, 2011, a day before his trial. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Masses of seaweed is cleared away along the French coastline at Saint Michel-en-Greve, Northern Brittany, August 2, 2011. The mysterious death of 36 wild boars on France's northwestern coast baffled authorities after tests suggested large amounts of rotting seaweed strewn across beaches may not be to blame. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

EDITOR'S NOTE: REUTERS CANNOT INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY CONTENT VIDEO FROM WHICH THIS STILL IMAGE WAS TAKEN Military tanks drive into the Jabal Al-Zawya area of Idlib on August 1, 2011 in this still image taken from video posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Therapeutic robots named Paro are being charged at the office of the Suisyoen retirement home, south of the tsunami-crippled nuclear plant in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Vera Zvonareva of Russia returns serves to Jill Craybas of the U.S. during second round play at the WTA tennis tournament in Carlsbad, California, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

A man sleeps near tents at a camp set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard calling for lower property prices in Israel, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) (C) waves as she stands with colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives, moments after the House voted to raise the U.S. borrowing limit, in Washington, August 1, 2011. REUTERS/House TV

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Anette Delgado, a Cuban National Ballet ballerina, looks out of a dressing room before the Cuban National Ballet Gala concert at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

An image taken by a gamma ray camera showing the bottom of a ventilation stack standing between Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant's No.1 and No.2 reactors, where radiation exceeding 10 sieverts (10,000 millisieverts) per hour was found as shown in red, in Fukushima prefecture, northern Japan July 31, 2011, REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Police officers eat at an Uighur ethnic market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden meet with House Speaker John Boehner and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the Oval Office at the White House, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona (R) and a security guard reach for a baseball thrown by a fan to Francona for an autograph before the Red Sox game against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

A pint of beer is served through rows of beer pumps at the Campaign For Real Ale Great British Beer Festival at Earls Court in London, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Muslims leave after their Iftar (fast-breaking) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

A worker lays batik cloth out on the grass to dry in Solo, central Java province, Indonesia, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Somali refugee boys eat porridge during break time at the Liban integrated academy at the Ifo refugee camp in Dadaab, near the Kenya-Somalia border, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2011年 8月 3日 星期三

Workers remove flowers and candles, placed in front of Oslo Cathedral in memory of those killed in July's bomb and shooting attack, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

