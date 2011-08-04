版本:
2011年 8月 4日 星期四

The graves of Libyan rebels killed fighting Muammar Gaddafi's government forces line a hillside in a cemetery in Nalut in Libya's Western Mountains, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A man in a rowing boat floats near a 'mermaid' sculpture created by Oliver Voss on Alster lake in Hamburg in the late evening, August 3, 2011. The four-metre-high sculpture dubbed "Riesen-Nixe" (grand mermaid) or "Badenixe" (bathing beauty) will be on display until August 12. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Riders practice for a show on their horses at a farm in Kaposmero, west of Budapest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A ferris wheel caretaker rests as fairgoers enjoy a ride in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A helicopter is seen carrying Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak to the Police Academy where his trial will take place in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

An Uighur man opens his store near a market area in Kashgar, Xinjiang province, China, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A Myanmar refugee family play in their lounge at their flat which they share with three other relatives in Kuala Lumpur, June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Defected Yemeni soldiers who have joined sides with anti-regime protesters to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, sit at a checkpoint in Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti attend a debate in the upper house of parliament in Rome, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

A Somali woman attends to her malnourished child along a corridor of the paediatric ward at Banadir hospital in southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Student trainees prepare to make a jump from a tower during a summer military camp for civilians organised by South Korean Special Warfare Command at a military training field in Seoul, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A migrant worker lights up a cigarette as he takes a break at a garbage dump site in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks past a board showing stock market prices inside a bank in Taipei, Taiwan, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Egyptians riot police look at a supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak clashing with an anti-Mubarak protester outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The painted fingernails of an inmate of the Women's Prison of Brasilia is seen during preparations for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia, August 3, 2011. A modelling agency selected 12 finalists out of the nearly 100 women who entered the competition. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

People are seen at the Piazza Grande on the opening evening of the 64th Locarno Film Festival, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Fiorenzo Maffi

A displaced Somali woman sits in front of her makeshift shelter as a government soldier walks past in Madina district, southern Mogadishu, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Supporters of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak take cover during clashes against anti-Mubarak protesters outside the police academy where his trial will take place, in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Demonstrators from the 15M movement face off with police during a protest in central Madrid, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Markus Henriksen of Rosenborg heads a ball during their Champions League third round second leg qualification match against Viktoria Plzen in Plzen, Czech Republic, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Students cross over to the other side of their school compound by walking on chairs after heavy rainfall from Typhoon Muifa caused floods in Dampalit, Malabon city, north of Manila, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A worker touches a concrete block which covers the hole where the trapped Chilean miners were freed, at the San Jose copper and gold mine near Copiapo city, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A Muslim girl reads verses from the Koran at al-Amin mosque, in downtown Beirut, during the holy month of Ramadan, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

