2011年 8月 5日 星期五

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Chinese Malaysian shows her heavily made-up lips before performing Chinese opera in Kuala Lumpur, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A woman walks past corn as she arrives at a holy shrine to attend a mass prayer ceremony before breaking her fast during the month of Ramadan in northern Tehran, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Labourers unload coal from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Teenagers undergo training at a military boot camp, run by local Cossack organisations and set up in the mountains of Crimea near the town of Bakhchisarai, Ukraine, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

A student is detained by riot police during to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Malnourished Somali children are seen inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. Drought, conflict and a lack of food aid have left 3.6 million people at risk of starvation in southern Somalia. The drought, the worst in decades, has affected about 12 million people across the Horn of Africa. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)

A student trainee makes a parachute jump from a tower during a summer military camp for civilians organised by South Korean Special Warfare Command at a military training field in Seoul, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

The remnants of an old house are seen after demolition at the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Rescue workers recover an injured girl from the rubble of a five-story residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, China, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city, Chile, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Firefighters take part in a fire drill at a petrochemical industry base in Anqing, Anhui province, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Savo Pavicevic (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Zeljeznicar Sarajevo during their Europa League third round qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa (C) is seen past microphone cables during a news conference in Tokyo, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes from a vehicle as he attends the anniversary ceremony of National Guard in Caracas, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, India, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

President Barack Obama fist bumps a supporter after he delivers remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Aragon Entertainment Center in Chicago, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A man is reflected next to Big Ben on a wet pavement during a rainy day in central London, August 4, 2011. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

