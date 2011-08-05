Editor's choice
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Chinese Malaysian shows her heavily made-up lips before performing Chinese opera in Kuala Lumpur, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A Chinese Malaysian shows her heavily made-up lips before performing Chinese opera in Kuala Lumpur, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A woman walks past corn as she arrives at a holy shrine to attend a mass prayer ceremony before breaking her fast during the month of Ramadan in northern Tehran, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A woman walks past corn as she arrives at a holy shrine to attend a mass prayer ceremony before breaking her fast during the month of Ramadan in northern Tehran, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Buddhist monk Geshe Tenley laughs as his robes flap in the breeze on the bow of a boat during the release of lobsters back into the ocean on "Chokhor Duchen", or the anniversary of Buddha's turning of the Dharma Wheel, in the waters off Gloucester, Massachusetts, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Labourers unload coal from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Labourers unload coal from a supply truck at a wholesale market in Noida, in the outskirts of New Delhi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Teenagers undergo training at a military boot camp, run by local Cossack organisations and set up in the mountains of Crimea near the town of Bakhchisarai, Ukraine, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Teenagers undergo training at a military boot camp, run by local Cossack organisations and set up in the mountains of Crimea near the town of Bakhchisarai, Ukraine, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A student is detained by riot police during to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A student is detained by riot police during to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An ethnic Uighur man plays with his grandson in the old district of Kashgar city, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Malnourished Somali children are seen inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. Drought, conflict and a lack of food aid have left 3.6 million people at risk of starvation in southern Somalia. The drought, the worst in decades, has affected about 12 million people across the Horn of Africa. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)
Malnourished Somali children are seen inside a paediatric ward at the Banadir hospital in Mogadishu August 4, 2011. Drought, conflict and a lack of food aid have left 3.6 million people at risk of starvation in southern Somalia. The drought, the worst in decades, has affected about 12 million people across the Horn of Africa. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta (SOMALIA - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)
A student trainee makes a parachute jump from a tower during a summer military camp for civilians organised by South Korean Special Warfare Command at a military training field in Seoul, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A student trainee makes a parachute jump from a tower during a summer military camp for civilians organised by South Korean Special Warfare Command at a military training field in Seoul, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
The remnants of an old house are seen after demolition at the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The remnants of an old house are seen after demolition at the old district of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province, China, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescue workers recover an injured girl from the rubble of a five-story residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Rescue workers recover an injured girl from the rubble of a five-story residential building, which collapsed in Karachi, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, China, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, China, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city, Chile, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Dario Segovia, one of the 33 miners who were trapped deep underground inside a copper and gold mine, reads the writing on his helmet next to his wife Jessica Chilla in his home in Copiapo city, Chile, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Firefighters take part in a fire drill at a petrochemical industry base in Anqing, Anhui province, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters take part in a fire drill at a petrochemical industry base in Anqing, Anhui province, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Savo Pavicevic (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Zeljeznicar Sarajevo during their Europa League third round qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Maccabi Tel Aviv's Savo Pavicevic (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against Zeljeznicar Sarajevo during their Europa League third round qualifying soccer match in Tel Aviv, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa (C) is seen past microphone cables during a news conference in Tokyo, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa (C) is seen past microphone cables during a news conference in Tokyo, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes from a vehicle as he attends the anniversary ceremony of National Guard in Caracas, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes from a vehicle as he attends the anniversary ceremony of National Guard in Caracas, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace
Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, India, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Child bride Krishna, 12, plays on an improvised swing outside her house in a village near Baran, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, India, July 30 , 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational PGA golf tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan
President Barack Obama fist bumps a supporter after he delivers remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Aragon Entertainment Center in Chicago, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama fist bumps a supporter after he delivers remarks at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at the Aragon Entertainment Center in Chicago, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A man is reflected next to Big Ben on a wet pavement during a rainy day in central London, August 4, 2011. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man is reflected next to Big Ben on a wet pavement during a rainy day in central London, August 4, 2011. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth