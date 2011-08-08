版本:
中国

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A broker reacts at BGC Partners at Canary Wharf financial district in London, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A child is photographed while lying in a hammock along a sidewalk in Mumbai, India, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A reveller sleeps in the trunk of a car before the start of the annual International Descent of the River Sella canoe race which started in Arriondas, Spain, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Police officers detain a man in Enfield, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Newly-built apartments are seen near the downtown of Kashgar, in Xinjiang province, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A sunflower field is seen in stormy weather near Donzere, southern France, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Mounted police ride in front of a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Canoeists start the annual International Descent of the River Sella in Arriondas, Spain, August 6, 2011. The race finished in Ribadesella in the northern region of Asturias. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stands inside Mogadishu Stadium, the former headquarters of the Al Shabaab insurgent group in the north of the Somali capital, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Libyan rebels drive past buildings damaged during heavy fighting earlier this year between Libyan rebels and Gaddafi loyalists in the centre of the rebel-controlled city of Misrata, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

President Obama holds a conference call from Camp David, Maryland on a NATO helicopter that crashed during a battle with the Taliban in Afghanistan, killing 31 U.S. soldiers and seven Afghans. Photo taken August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Muslims offer prayers on a road outside a mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan in Kolkata, India, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Afghan actor Anyatullah Farmin stands with a mock gun as an unidentified actor has his make-up done before the filming of a scene for the comedy "The Ministry", in Kabul, August 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives at a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A masked instructor speaks to Libyan rebel fighters with the Tripoli Revolutionary Brigade during a graduation exercise near Nalut in western Libya, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Sufis perform before breaking their fast on the first Friday of Ramadan in a mosque at Umdowan Ban village outside Khartoum, Sudan, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Female Bahraini Shi'ite shouts anti-government slogans during a rally held by the main opposition al-Wefaq party, in Karana, south of Manama, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A family prays for the victims of the world's first atomic bombing, on the 66th anniversary of the bombing, in the Peace Memorial Park during the early morning in Hiroshima, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A protester crouches near the body of a man lying on the ground in Hama in this still image taken from video posted on a social media website on August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A helicopter hovers over a massive stage, where Pope Benedict XVI is to hold a prayer vigil and a mass, as part of the World Youth Day activities at the Cuatro Vientos aerodrome, outside Madrid, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez talks at his office at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

The DAX Index board is pictured at Frankfurt's stock exchange, Germany, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A buffalo cools off in a pond in the outskirts of Jammu, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Volunteers walk into a lagoon to gather flamingo chicks at the Fuente de Piedra nature reserve, near Malaga, in southern Spain, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A reveller is lifted in front of the main stage as he crowd surfs during the 17th Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish and German border, August 6, 2011. Picture take with a fish eye lens. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A U.S. flag flutters over top of the skyline of New York and Jersey City, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury (L) and right fielder Josh Reddick celebrate after beating the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

FC Sion's Giovanni Sio (2nd R) and Goran Obradovic (L) argue with referee Patrick Graf during their Swiss Super League soccer match against FC Basel in Basel, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

The cathedral of Zafferana Etnea is seen as Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Workers search under ultraviolet light for remaining bits of shell in blue crab meat before they pack the meat for export at the coastal town of San Francisco, Lake Maracaibo, Venezuela, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Actress Zoe Saldana arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

New York Yankees Eduardo Nunez (bottom) slides into Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia to break up a double play in the third inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Revellers kiss during the 17th Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra River, close to the Polish and German border, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A Libyan rebel fighter walks past graffiti depicting Col Muammar Gaddafi at a checkpoint near Yafran in western Libya, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Rebecca Esquibel, 30, (C), Nathan Glidden, 29, (R) and their one-month-old daughter Aliyah attend a Bank of America mortgage modification outreach event in Los Angeles, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Police officers investigate after riots in Tottenham in north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A Tibetan girl holds a teddy bear as she sits looking out from the window of her house in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, India, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A firefighter walks past a burning building in Tottenham, north London, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Saimaiti Aishan, a 27-year-old Uighur acrobat of tightrope walking, hangs on a 15-metre-long tightrope connected between two hot air balloons as he fails in an attempt for setting a 100 metre height record in Langshan, Hunan province, China, August 6, 2011. Aishan, the nephew of Adili Wuxor, who is known as "Prince of the Tightrope", is the first person to perform tightrope walking between two hot air balloons. He set a national...more

Saimaiti Aishan, a 27-year-old Uighur acrobat of tightrope walking, hangs on a 15-metre-long tightrope connected between two hot air balloons as he fails in an attempt for setting a 100 metre height record in Langshan, Hunan province, China, August 6, 2011. Aishan, the nephew of Adili Wuxor, who is known as "Prince of the Tightrope", is the first person to perform tightrope walking between two hot air balloons. He set a national tightrope walking record at 30 metres high on Saturday, but failed in his attempt of 100 metres, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Men read the Koran after prayers at Masjid Al Kabir, also known as Grand Mosque, during Ramadan in the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A picture of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen on a wall as a girl jumps rope in the old city of Sanaa, Yemen, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A protester wraps himself with an Israeli national flag, with the word "Sold" written on it, as he takes part in a protest call for social justice, including lower property prices in Israel, at the centre of Tel Aviv, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Decorative lights shaped like the moon in its different phases are seen at the Mohammed al-Amin mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Beirut, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Said

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Tibetan women hold umbrellas as they turn a corner during a downpour in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, India, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A worker carries a toilet bowl inside Romania's new National Stadium, the Lia Manoliu Arena, which is under construction in Bucharest, August 5, 2011. The new 55,000-seater stadium will be the biggest in Romania and will host the 2012 Europa League final. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

A merry-go-round is pictured during the Fete de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland, August 6, 2011. Picture taken with a long exposure and lens zoom effect. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2011年 8月 8日 星期一

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis falls into the photographer's well while chasing a foul ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Kosuke Fukudome in the ninth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

