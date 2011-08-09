版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Riot police prevent supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from blocking the street during a protest rally in central Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Riot police prevent supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from blocking the street during a protest rally in central Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Picture taken with a super-wide angle lens shows the German share trading DAX index at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Picture taken with a super-wide angle lens shows the German share trading DAX index at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
3 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A woman uses a fan to shield her face from the sun as she crosses a road on a hot day in Beijing, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A woman uses a fan to shield her face from the sun as she crosses a road on a hot day in Beijing, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Townsmen gather in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Townsmen gather in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a court hearing at the Pecherskiy District Court in Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a court hearing at the Pecherskiy District Court in Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service

Close
7 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
8 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Cambodians, who volunteered to join the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, shake hands during a ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, August 8, 2011. At least 800 Phnom Penh residents volunteered to join the army. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Cambodians, who volunteered to join the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, shake hands during a ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, August 8, 2011. At least 800 Phnom Penh residents volunteered to join the army. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Close
9 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A soldier walks near an army tank on a street in Hama city, in this undated still image taken from amateur video, taken August 7, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A soldier walks near an army tank on a street in Hama city, in this undated still image taken from amateur video, taken August 7, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV

Close
10 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A protester reads in a tent near a site set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard in Israel, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A protester reads in a tent near a site set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard in Israel, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

Close
11 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter to promote the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter to promote the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
12 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows to an evacuee, who fled from towns near the earthquake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at a gymnasium in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 8, 2011. The characters written on the makeshift shelter read, "Fight Japan". REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows to an evacuee, who fled from towns near the earthquake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at a gymnasium in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 8, 2011. The characters written on the makeshift shelter read, "Fight Japan". REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
13 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A teleprompter being read by President Obama shows a sentence written in defiance of the lowering of the U.S. credit rating in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A teleprompter being read by President Obama shows a sentence written in defiance of the lowering of the U.S. credit rating in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (2nd R), Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (L) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) (R), pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (2nd R), Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (L) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) (R), pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Julia Goerges of Germany celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Julia Goerges of Germany celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A man rides his donkey cart loaded with chairs through a flooded street, after a heavy downpour in Lahore, Pakistan, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A man rides his donkey cart loaded with chairs through a flooded street, after a heavy downpour in Lahore, Pakistan, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
18 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives the royal command appointing her as the country's new premier in front of a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Puea Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives the royal command appointing her as the country's new premier in front of a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Puea Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool

Close
19 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

The Dalai Lama embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

The Dalai Lama embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
21 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Boston Red Sox' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates his game winning RBI single with teammate Dustin Pedroia to beat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

Boston Red Sox' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates his game winning RBI single with teammate Dustin Pedroia to beat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
22 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A picture taken July 26, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011, shows a Somali refugee child in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A picture taken July 26, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011, shows a Somali refugee child in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation

Close
23 / 24
2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 8月 9日 星期二

A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »