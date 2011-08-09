Editor's choice
Riot policeman charge past burning buildings in Croydon, south London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Riot police prevent supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko from blocking the street during a protest rally in central Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Picture taken with a super-wide angle lens shows the German share trading DAX index at Frankfurt's stock exchange, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Police officers in riot gear drag a man along a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman uses a fan to shield her face from the sun as she crosses a road on a hot day in Beijing, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Townsmen gather in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko attends a court hearing at the Pecherskiy District Court in Kiev, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Prokopenko/Yulia Tymoshenko Press Service
Looters rampage through a convenience store in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Cambodians, who volunteered to join the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, shake hands during a ceremony at Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, August 8, 2011. At least 800 Phnom Penh residents volunteered to join the army. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A soldier walks near an army tank on a street in Hama city, in this undated still image taken from amateur video, taken August 7, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV
A protester reads in a tent near a site set up on Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard in Israel, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A booth set up to resemble a Pan American World Airlines (Pan Am) ticket counter to promote the new television series "Pan Am" at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon bows to an evacuee, who fled from towns near the earthquake and tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, at a gymnasium in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 8, 2011. The characters written on the makeshift shelter read, "Fight Japan". REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A teleprompter being read by President Obama shows a sentence written in defiance of the lowering of the U.S. credit rating in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police officers in riot gear block a road near a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The children of late singer Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (2nd R), Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson (L) and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) (R), pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Julia Goerges of Germany celebrates defeating Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their match at the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man rides his donkey cart loaded with chairs through a flooded street, after a heavy downpour in Lahore, Pakistan, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Thailand's first female Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra receives the royal command appointing her as the country's new premier in front of a portrait of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Puea Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Rungroj Yongrit/Pool
Singer will.i.am performs at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Dalai Lama embraces Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, after his swearing-in ceremony in the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boston Red Sox' Josh Reddick (L) celebrates his game winning RBI single with teammate Dustin Pedroia to beat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of their game at Fenway Park in Boston, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A picture taken July 26, 2011 and made available to Reuters on August 8, 2011, shows a Somali refugee child in Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Camp, situated northeast of the capital Nairobi near the Somali border. REUTERS/IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation
A police officer in riot gear stands in front of a burning car on a street in Hackney, east London, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
