Townsmen gather in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang temple in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Lobsang Sangay, the elected prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, August 8, 2011. Sangay, a Harvard graduate, replaced the Dalai Lama as the Tibetan movement's political leader. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi