版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Police officers stand near a burnt out shop in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A phone bank stands empty on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange following an announcement by the Fed in New York, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A phone bank stands empty on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange following an announcement by the Fed in New York, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A demonstrator is seen after being arrested during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A demonstrator is seen after being arrested during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Close
3 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A Libyan rebel fighter poses for a photograph at a front line position in the town of Bir al-Ghanam in western Libya, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A Libyan rebel fighter poses for a photograph at a front line position in the town of Bir al-Ghanam in western Libya, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Close
4 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A child sleeps in a hammock as supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wait for him at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A child sleeps in a hammock as supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare wait for him at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Mexico's Nestor Araujo reacts after missing a chance to score against Cameroon during their U-20 World Cup second round soccer match in Pereira, Colombia, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Mexico's Nestor Araujo reacts after missing a chance to score against Cameroon during their U-20 World Cup second round soccer match in Pereira, Colombia, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
6 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A woman dressed as a "Red Indian" takes part in festivities honouring the capital's patron saint, Santo Domingo of Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A woman dressed as a "Red Indian" takes part in festivities honouring the capital's patron saint, Santo Domingo of Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
7 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, central England, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Looters carry boxes out of a home cinema shop in central Birmingham, central England, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) reacts as he works at the bourse in Tokyo, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

An employee of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) reacts as he works at the bourse in Tokyo, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
9 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Tokyo Electric Power Co's President Toshio Nishizawa is seen through reporters' silhouette during a news conference on the company's April-June quarter earnings in Tokyo, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Tokyo Electric Power Co's President Toshio Nishizawa is seen through reporters' silhouette during a news conference on the company's April-June quarter earnings in Tokyo, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Beijing, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Lightning strikes over buildings during a thunderstorm in Beijing, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
11 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Boston Red Sox's Adrian Gonzalez (bottom) and Minnesota Twins shortstop Trevor Plouffe watch the back end of a double play that ends the top of the seventh inning of their game at Target Field in Minneapolis, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Boston Red Sox's Adrian Gonzalez (bottom) and Minnesota Twins shortstop Trevor Plouffe watch the back end of a double play that ends the top of the seventh inning of their game at Target Field in Minneapolis, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Close
12 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Bags of doses of cocaine, that a dealer labeled with a photograph of singer Amy Winehouse, are seen at a police station in Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2011. Police say the bags are some of several hundred that were confiscated from a dealer in the Mandela slum of Rio. Photographs of Winehouse were used as labels as a form of marketing. REUTERS/Bruno Gonzalez/Agencia O Globo

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Bags of doses of cocaine, that a dealer labeled with a photograph of singer Amy Winehouse, are seen at a police station in Rio de Janeiro, August 9, 2011. Police say the bags are some of several hundred that were confiscated from a dealer in the Mandela slum of Rio. Photographs of Winehouse were used as labels as a form of marketing. REUTERS/Bruno Gonzalez/Agencia O Globo

Close
13 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Police spray demonstrators from the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with water canons as the demonstrators try to climb past barricades during an anti-government protest in New Delhi, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Police spray demonstrators from the India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with water canons as the demonstrators try to climb past barricades during an anti-government protest in New Delhi, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Close
14 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

People walk in a street past a police car in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

People walk in a street past a police car in Eltham, southeast London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
15 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Idols of Hindu Goddess Dashama are pictured on the banks of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Idols of Hindu Goddess Dashama are pictured on the banks of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
16 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

U.S ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro listens to an Israeli army colonel as they stand next to a launcher, part of the Iron Dome rocket shield system in a field near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

U.S ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro listens to an Israeli army colonel as they stand next to a launcher, part of the Iron Dome rocket shield system in a field near the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
17 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A labourer operates the excavator to pour beer into a glass during an excavator operation contest in Jinan, Shandong province, China, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A labourer operates the excavator to pour beer into a glass during an excavator operation contest in Jinan, Shandong province, China, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Television journalists report inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Television journalists report inside a brokerage firm during morning trading in Hong Kong, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
19 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A boy ferries coconuts thrown in as offerings by worshippers in the waters of the river Sabarmati in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) rest while a driver of an armoured fighting vehicle looks on near Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) rest while a driver of an armoured fighting vehicle looks on near Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Close
21 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks to people in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks to people in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
22 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Riot policemen stand guard during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. The graffiti reads "Chile, with all profit". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

Riot policemen stand guard during a students' rally to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, Chile, August 9, 2011. The graffiti reads "Chile, with all profit". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
23 / 24
2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A woman walks through deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, Somalia, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

2011年 8月 10日 星期三

A woman walks through deserted streets of Bakara Market in central Mogadishu, Somalia, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Handout/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »