A photo released by the Colorado State Patrol shows a rifle and a car at the scene where three sibling fugitives from Florida were apprehended on Interstate 25 in Colorado, August 10, 2011. Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, were wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, and were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase ended in a car crash. REUTERS/Colorado State Patrol