Editor's choice
Police officers from Wales patrol outside a boarded up shop in Streatham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spanish matador Ivan Fandino is pushed to the ground by a bull during a bullfight at the Begona Festival in Gijon, northern Spain, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An Afghan boy holds his face as he throws himself backwards to a stream of water in Kabul, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Discoverer Roman Erler walks in the Natur Eis Palast (Nature Ice Palace) inside the Hintertuxer Glacier in the Austrian province of Tyrol, Austria, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin carries artifacts he recovered whilst diving at an archaeological site off the Taman peninsular in southern Russia, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool
Indonesians visit a textile market to buy new clothes ahead of the Islamic Eid al-Fitr festival in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
An aerial view shows a traditional Ethiopian village outside Dolo Ado, near the Ethiopia-Somalia border, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko applies her make up in the tent encampment outside the Pecherskiy District Court in Kiev, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A broker monitors share prices at Newedge trading room in Zurich, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Hundreds of messages of support from the community of Peckham are seen posted on a looted storefront in southeast London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff sits before her conference on the construction industry in Sao Paulo, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A cyclist passes the burned out shell of a camper after overnight rioting and looting in the neighbourhood of Toxteth in Liverpool, northern England, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Presidential candidate Enrique Quinonez of the opposition Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance (NLA) (in blue T-shirt) is surrounded by his bodyguards during clashes with supporters of the ruling Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega in Managua, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Farina
A photo released by the Colorado State Patrol shows a rifle and a car at the scene where three sibling fugitives from Florida were apprehended on Interstate 25 in Colorado, August 10, 2011. Dylan Dougherty Stanley, 26, Lee Grace E. Dougherty, 29, and Ryan Edward Dougherty, 21, were wanted in connection with crimes in Florida and Georgia last week, and were taken into custody in Colorado after shots were fired and a high-speed chase...more
Students from an Islamic boarding school attend a Koran recitation during Ramadan in a mosque in Medan of the Indonesia's North Sumatra province, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Y.T. Haryono
Volunteers wave brooms as they wait to clear-up after overnight disturbances in Clapham Junction, in south London, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Two Aldabra giant tortoises mate at the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Police officers detain a man in Eltham, south London, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Oakland Athletics David DeJesus slides into the wall after making a catch in the first inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Riot policemen run through a cloud of coloured teargas to disperse supporters of Uganda's opposition marching on a street in Masaka town, southwest of the capital Kampala, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/James Akena
Jockeys take part in a race along the beach during low tide in the southern Spanish town of San Lucar de Barrameda, Spain, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz
The reflection of golfer Adam Scott of Australia is seen in his driver as he tees off on the third hole during a practice round for the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/John Amis
Parents wait with their malnourished and dehydrated children in a corridor at Banadir Hospital in Mogadishu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
