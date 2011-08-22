Editor's choice
A wounded Afghan policeman is carried away from the site of an attack on offices belonging to the British Council in Kabul, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Somali woman sweeps a red carpet near Turkish and Somali national flags before Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's arrival at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST Photo
Libyan rebel fighters run for cover from incoming fire as they advance through the town of Maia, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Nuns sing as they wait for Pope Benedict XVI's departure from the monastery of El Escorial in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, near Madrid, on the second day of his four-day visit to Spain coinciding with the World Youth Day festivities, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A man rests under the sun after bathing in mud in the village of Ovca near Belgrade, August 21, 2011. In the "Ovcanska Spa" the water is salty and comes out from the depth of several hundred meters with high mineral content (having 28 various minerals). Locals believe that various vein diseases, rheumatics, sciatica, and vision disorders are treated by curative mud and mineral water. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Men run away from burning oil tankers, used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, as they explode after they were attacked on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A woman uses a mobile phone at a bicycle repairing shop in the entrance to a traditional alleyway, or Hutong , in central Beijing, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An Egyptian army soldier looks on near the Israeli embassy as protesters shout slogans against Israel during a protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Cairo, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man lets off fireworks near the courthouse in Benghazi to celebrate the entry of rebel fighters into Tripoli, August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A relative mourns during the funeral of sisters Flora Gez and Shula Kralinsky and their husbands Moshe Gez and Dov Kralinsky in the central town of Kfar Saba, Israel, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nir ELias
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez takes part in an ecumenic ceremony to pray for his health and cancer treatment at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Sunlight cuts across the paving stones painted with the names of kids killed by violence in a memorial in Chicago, August 3, 2011. Diane Latiker opened her home to allow neighborhood teens to escape the violence of the neighborhood of Roseland and called the program "Kids Off the Block" or KOB. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pilgrims play with water as they take their places before a Via Crucis as part of the World Youth Day festivities in central Madrid, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Freddy Nock from Switzerland balances on the ropeway of a cable car leading on Germany's highest mountain, the 2,962 metre (9,718 feet) Zugspitze, near the southern Bavarian resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Survivors of the Utoeya shooting massacre leave on a pontoon after a visit to Utoeya island, northwest of Oslo, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman sits next to her children as they wait for medical care at Camp Seyidka, a camp for displaced people, in Mogadishu, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Soldiers of the presidential guard take part in a changing of the guard ceremony in front of the presidential palace in Brasilia, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Pombas Urbanas Theatre perform during a campaign called "Bank Workers are not machines" in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, August 19, 2011. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Racing Club's Matias Cahais (bottom) fights for the ball with Banfield's Victor Lopez during their Argentine First Division soccer match in Banfield, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
U.S Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2nd battalion 35th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco climb down from the top of the hill which overlooks the river Darya ye Kunar in eastern Afghanistan Chaw Kay district in Kunar province, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Koyu Abe, a Zen priest, starts up the engine for a cultivator at his Joenji temple in Fukushima, northern Japan, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Police make way for a car carrying veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare as his supporters crowd around after he leaves Tihar jail in New Delhi, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A member of the Palestinian security forces takes part in a training session in the West Bank city of Jenin, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Olympique Marseille's Mathieu Valbuena (L) attempts a kick in front of Saint-Etienne's Faouzi Ghoulam during their French Ligue 1 match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
A couple cools down in the hot weather at a swimming pool near the Bund of the Huangpu River, in Shanghai, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A wounded Palestinian is wheeled into al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Afghan National Army soldiers play cricket on a helipad at FOB Bostick in eastern Afghanistan Naray district, Kunar province, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Palestinian children wait for other family members to go through security checks to cross into Jerusalem from Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, during the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A car drives past a pile of wrecked vehicles, destroyed by the March 11th earthquake and tsunami, at a devastated area in Rikuzentakata, north of Japan, August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian woman collects her belongings from a damaged bedroom after an Israeli air strike in Gaza, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bodies of gunmen are seen at a ranch in the municipality of Agualenguas, some 75 miles from Monterrey, Mexico, August 18, 2011. Ten gunmen were killed, another arrested and one soldier injured during a military operation at a ranch used by hitmen, according to local media and the army. The army also seized guns, ammunition, grenades, a package of marijuana and five vehicles during the incident. REUTERS/Josue Gonzalez
Prince William and Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Summerfield Community Centre, in the Winson Green area of Birmingham, August 19, 2011. Prince William and Catherine visited areas affected by last week's violent disturbances in Birmingham. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
A family member sits near the body of Abid, 34, who was killed in a suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Jamrud, located in Pakistan's Khyber region August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A phone hangs above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening of the market, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An ultra-Orthodox Jews carry books as they clear out a synagogue in the Israeli city of Ashdod which was damaged by a rocket fired from Gaza, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Shopkeepers (R) sit next to mannequins outside their stalls as they wait for customers at a Ramadan bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitri festival in Kuala Lumpur, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Oakland Athletics batter Jemile Weeks (R) slides safe into second base ahead of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Yunel Escobar during the fifth inning of their game in Oakland, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. The soccer match in Mexico's first division was abandoned on Saturday after a shoot-out just outside the stadium shocked players and fans alike in the northern city of Torreon. Players ran to the dressing room and fans dived for cover when the shots...more
Police use water cannons in front of the Rote Flora alternative cultural centre during clashes at the so- called street party "Schanzenfest" in the Schanze district in Hamburg, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Newcastle United's Joey Barton (L) scuffles with Sunderland's Phil Bardsley during their English Premier League match in Sunderland, northern England August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is pictured in the back of a police car as he arrives at a court in Oslo, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Scanpix/Thomas Winje Oeijord
A civilian holds a shotgun as he joins a celebration in the town of Maia after Libyan rebel fighters pushed to within 15 miles of Tripoli, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A child is dressed as Lord Krishna near the Krishna Temple during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of an international religious movement called the White Brotherhood perform a ritual dance near Babreka lake, in Rila Mountain, some 62 miles south of Sofia, August 19, 2011, as part of celebration of their New Year, in Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Gary Hunt of the United Kingdom dives in the final round of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2011 competition in Boston, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A gazelle stands in what local residents say is the bombed out ruins of the compound of Abdullah Al-Senussi, head of the Libyan Intelligence Service and brother in law of Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli, August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Russian Air Force Su-27 Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) jet fighter performs during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Children look out of a window of the baby home at the Tibetan Children's Village (TCV) in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala, India, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
