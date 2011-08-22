A man rests under the sun after bathing in mud in the village of Ovca near Belgrade, August 21, 2011. In the "Ovcanska Spa" the water is salty and comes out from the depth of several hundred meters with high mineral content (having 28 various minerals). Locals believe that various vein diseases, rheumatics, sciatica, and vision disorders are treated by curative mud and mineral water. REUTERS/Marko Djurica