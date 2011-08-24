Editor's choice
Eight-year-old Sumayya, whose uncle, Imran Ali, was injured in a shootout by unidentified gunmen, looks at him as he is brought to a hospital for treatment in Karachi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Libyan rebels celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Tom Heidenberger, retired airline pilot and husband of September 11, 2001 victim Michele Heidenberger, sits at her plot inside the Pentagon Memorial near Washington, August 23, 2011. Michele was the senior flight attendant aboard American Airlines flight 77 which was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon at 9.37 am on September 11, 2001. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People sunbath on a field at a public swimming pool in Prague as temperatures hovered over 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), August 23, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
U.S. Army Black Chinook helicopters take off from the landing zone of the FOB Bostick in Naray district at Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Children play card games next to walls with construction work and other illegal advertisements in Beijing's Daxing district, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A federal court officer instructs court personnel during an evacuation of the Federal Court Building in New York, following an 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the East Coast of the United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Libyan rebels atop a vehicle celebrate at Bab Al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Libyan rebel fighters carry an injured comrade near the gate of Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair depart the Manhattan State Supreme Courthouse after a hearing dismissing the case against him in New York, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare stands amid fallen tents after a heavy downpour on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A still image handout taken from the surveillance video shows an attack at a metro station Friedrichstrasse in Berlin on April 23, 2011. Two 18-year-old men, Torben P. and Nico A. stand trial on August 23, 2011 after badly beating 30 year-old Markus P. at the station on April 23, 2011. REUTERS/BVG/Police handout
A passenger jet flies towards Hongqiao Airport in Shanghai, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
Members of the military and emergency personnel are silhouetted through a Canadian flag while waiting for the start of an event with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper (not pictured) in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A boy runs as tyres burn in the background during a protest at the Boeung Kak lake area in Phnom Penh, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Thomas Lemons of Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Forces Bronco from St. Louis, Missouri, participates in an exercise to simulate a night time mission in the FOB Bostick at Naray district in Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Libyan rebel fighter jumps from a tank outside the Bab al Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Devotees offer prayer to Lord Bhimsen as smoke from incense rises during the Bhimsen Jatra or Bhimsen Festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man dressed as Santa Claus walks on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The wreckage of First Air flight 6560 is pictured in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, August 23, 2011. Twelve people were killed when a First Air jet crashed near Resolute Bay in the far north of the Canadian Arctic, but three people survived. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A supporter of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare cries while praying for his health on the eighth day of Hazare's fast at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seagulls fly near a old house at the Caparica coast in central Portugal, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A view of competitors taking part in their matches at the World Judo Championships in Paris, August 23, 2011.REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An armed Libyan man celebrates the rebels' entry into Bab Al-Aziziya in Tripoli, in the streets of Benghazi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori (LIBYA - Tags: CONFLICT)
