版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Three captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Three captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb

Close
2 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, Chile, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, Chile, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
3 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A member of a special unit of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) police force takes part in an anti-terrorist and hostage rescue drill in eastern Sarajevo, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A member of a special unit of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) police force takes part in an anti-terrorist and hostage rescue drill in eastern Sarajevo, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Close
5 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
6 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
7 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People slaughter a pig outside the Municipal building in Cuernvaca, Mexico, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People slaughter a pig outside the Municipal building in Cuernvaca, Mexico, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana

Close
8 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A medic and Libyan rebel fighter carry the body of a comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A medic and Libyan rebel fighter carry the body of a comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
9 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Close
11 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Libyans mourn during the burial of a rebel fighter killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the industrial area of Ben Jawad, in Benghazi, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Libyans mourn during the burial of a rebel fighter killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the industrial area of Ben Jawad, in Benghazi, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori

Close
12 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A man accused of being a Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi loyalist mercenary sits in a rebel vehicle in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A man accused of being a Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi loyalist mercenary sits in a rebel vehicle in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close
15 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A government soldier maintains order as internally displaced women jostle to receive relief food from a distribution centre in Hodon district in the south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A government soldier maintains order as internally displaced women jostle to receive relief food from a distribution centre in Hodon district in the south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Close
16 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
17 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
18 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Riot police clash with students during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Riot police clash with students during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
19 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
20 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

AS Roma's goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg tries to stop a ball as he warms up before their Europa League qualifying soccer match against Slovan Bratislava in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

AS Roma's goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg tries to stop a ball as he warms up before their Europa League qualifying soccer match against Slovan Bratislava in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
21 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

Close
22 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A Palestinian boy carries a table inside a kindergarten that was damaged during an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A Palestinian boy carries a table inside a kindergarten that was damaged during an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 24
2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 8月 26日 星期五

A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »