Dora Chavez (front R), mother of 11-year-old Heidi Estrada, cries after the body of her daughter was recovered from San Juan River by firefighters in Santa Rosa Cuilapa, southeast of Guatemala City, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Three captured Taliban insurgents are presented to the media in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb
A demonstrator is detained by riot policemen during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, Chile, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A member of a special unit of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) police force takes part in an anti-terrorist and hostage rescue drill in eastern Sarajevo, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
With storm clouds looming in the background, Charlotte residents Mark and Denise Flanders and daughter Verity enjoy their vacation on the east end of Ocean Isle Beach in Southeastern North Carolina, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and his wife Anne Sinclair walk to catch a cab in New York, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People slaughter a pig outside the Municipal building in Cuernvaca, Mexico, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A medic and Libyan rebel fighter carry the body of a comrade during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The setting sun hits Peter Cooper Village, a residential development, in Manhattan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Libyan rebel fighters stand guard over a detainee during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Libyans mourn during the burial of a rebel fighter killed by forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the industrial area of Ben Jawad, in Benghazi, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
People watch outside a shanty at the supporters of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare at a rally against corruption in Mumbai, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man accused of being a Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi loyalist mercenary sits in a rebel vehicle in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People look at a wax figure and a capsule containing blood of the late beatified Pope John Paul II on displayed at the Basilica of the virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico city, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A government soldier maintains order as internally displaced women jostle to receive relief food from a distribution centre in Hodon district in the south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A Libyan rebel fighter fires his weapon during a fight for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Salim district in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. Army soldiers from Alpha Company 2nd battalion 27th infantry regiment, Task Force Bronco, prepare their weapons for their overnight mission in FOB Bostick in Naray district, Kunar province, eastern Afghanistan, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Riot police clash with students during a 48-hour national strike at Santiago, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Slovan Bratislava's players throw their coach Weiss Vladimir into the air after winning their Europa League qualifying soccer match against AS Roma in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
AS Roma's goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg tries to stop a ball as he warms up before their Europa League qualifying soccer match against Slovan Bratislava in Rome, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman waits for a train which will take to her hometown in Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A Palestinian boy carries a table inside a kindergarten that was damaged during an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A boy plays on a swing on Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
