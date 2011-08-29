Editor's choice
Waves and storm surge pound the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
Waves and storm surge pound the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Usain Bolt of Jamaica walks without his shirt after being disqualified for a false start during the men's 100 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A dead body is seen on a bed in front of a hospital in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A dead body is seen on a bed in front of a hospital in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A participant waits back stage before the "Gay not Gray" fashion show featuring senior gay men in Berlin, August 27, 2011. Mature gay men performed in the show with younger peers to illustrate that being gay and old can be fun and does not have to mean isolation, organisers said. The show was part of the Aids Gala 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A participant waits back stage before the "Gay not Gray" fashion show featuring senior gay men in Berlin, August 27, 2011. Mature gay men performed in the show with younger peers to illustrate that being gay and old can be fun and does not have to mean isolation, organisers said. The show was part of the Aids Gala 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand lays on the track after falling during the women's 1,500 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand lays on the track after falling during the women's 1,500 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl walks near graffiti and photographs of victims of drug violence and victims of a fire incident at a day-care centre during a protest in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A girl walks near graffiti and photographs of victims of drug violence and victims of a fire incident at a day-care centre during a protest in Guadalajara, Mexico, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Beyonce poses at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay-Z, will be expecting their first child next spring. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man tries to drink beer during the Race of Beer in Brasilia, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brian Grant (L) and Bob Bianchini, engineers from the public works department out for a safety inspection, are slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
Brian Grant (L) and Bob Bianchini, engineers from the public works department out for a safety inspection, are slammed by waves and storm surge pounding the boardwalk and the beach at first light as Hurricane Irene slams into Asbury Park, New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Chip East
A soldier stands guard outside a casino after it was torched by armed men in Monterrey, Mexico, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Hugo Valdivia
A soldier stands guard outside a casino after it was torched by armed men in Monterrey, Mexico, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Hugo Valdivia
Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Performers dance in front of police offers during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in central London August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against constitutional reform at La Constitucion square in central Malaga, southern Spain August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against constitutional reform at La Constitucion square in central Malaga, southern Spain August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A rebel fighter looks at burnt bodies at the Khamis 32 military encampment in southern Tripoli August 28, 2011. The charred remains of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli, apparently opponents of Muammar Gaddafi who were executed as his rule collapsed, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. REUTERS /Louafi Larbi
A rebel fighter looks at burnt bodies at the Khamis 32 military encampment in southern Tripoli August 28, 2011. The charred remains of around 53 people have been found in a warehouse in the Libyan capital Tripoli, apparently opponents of Muammar Gaddafi who were executed as his rule collapsed, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday. REUTERS /Louafi Larbi
A rebel points his rifle at a man accused of being a mercenary fighting for Muammar Gaddafi, outside a fire station in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A rebel points his rifle at a man accused of being a mercenary fighting for Muammar Gaddafi, outside a fire station in Tripoli August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Ineta Radevica of Latvia competes during the women's long jump final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Libyan rebel fighters sit at the sitting room of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Libyan rebel fighters sit at the sitting room of Muammar Gaddafi's private plane at the international airport in Tripoli, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Leonel Suarez of Cuba competes in the javelin throw event of the men's decathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Leonel Suarez of Cuba competes in the javelin throw event of the men's decathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A reveller attends a gay pride parade in Cuernavaca, Mexico, August 27, 2011. Some 2,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights activists participated in the parade on Saturday. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
A reveller attends a gay pride parade in Cuernavaca, Mexico, August 27, 2011. Some 2,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights activists participated in the parade on Saturday. REUTERS/Margarito Perez Retana
Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic celebrates after a successful jump during the pole vault event of the decathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Roman Sebrle of the Czech Republic celebrates after a successful jump during the pole vault event of the decathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Followers of an Islamic sect, the Muslim Brothers, stage a peaceful rally to mark "Qudus Day" in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sani Maikatanga
Followers of an Islamic sect, the Muslim Brothers, stage a peaceful rally to mark "Qudus Day" in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Sani Maikatanga
A taxi speeds by on 42nd Street at Times Square in New York as rains fall before Hurricane Irene hits, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Jones
A taxi speeds by on 42nd Street at Times Square in New York as rains fall before Hurricane Irene hits, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Jones
Rebel fighters pose as Muammar Gaddafi to mock the ousted Libyan leader at his podium inside the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rebel fighters pose as Muammar Gaddafi to mock the ousted Libyan leader at his podium inside the ransacked Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A demonstrator wearing a vest featuring India's veteran social activist Anna Hazare is stopped by security personnel inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator wearing a vest featuring India's veteran social activist Anna Hazare is stopped by security personnel inside the parliament premises in New Delhi, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A man carries his son in a flooded street after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries his son in a flooded street after the pass of Hurricane Irene at Hoboken in New Jersey, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister during clashes with foreign and Palestinian demonstrators at a protest at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
An Israeli soldier fires a tear gas canister during clashes with foreign and Palestinian demonstrators at a protest at Israel's Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Egyptian Muslims perform evening prayers called "Tahajjud" during Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan at Al Qaed Ibrahim Mosque in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, north of Cairo, August 27, 2011. Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Decree, is the night Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by the angel Gabriel. Muslims spend Laylat al-Qadr in worship and devotion, praying for the souls of the dead....more
Egyptian Muslims perform evening prayers called "Tahajjud" during Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan at Al Qaed Ibrahim Mosque in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, north of Cairo, August 27, 2011. Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Decree, is the night Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by the angel Gabriel. Muslims spend Laylat al-Qadr in worship and devotion, praying for the souls of the dead. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A victim of a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja is loaded into an ambulance, August 26, 2011, after a car rammed into the building, and witnesses said they had seen a number of dead bodies being carried from the site. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde
A victim of a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja is loaded into an ambulance, August 26, 2011, after a car rammed into the building, and witnesses said they had seen a number of dead bodies being carried from the site. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde
A Slovak aerobatic group named Ocovski Bacovia (Shepherds from Ocova Village) performs during the Slovak International Air Fest at the airport in Sliac, Slovakia, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A Slovak aerobatic group named Ocovski Bacovia (Shepherds from Ocova Village) performs during the Slovak International Air Fest at the airport in Sliac, Slovakia, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Women walk in the ocean in Santa Monica, California August 25, 2011. Temperatures were over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Los Angeles County. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk in the ocean in Santa Monica, California August 25, 2011. Temperatures were over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Los Angeles County. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper Whiz Khalifa kisses model Amber Rose as they arrive at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A policeman grabs a man as he protests while being detained during a search operation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A policeman grabs a man as he protests while being detained during a search operation in Karachi, Pakistan, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Virgin Racing Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Virgin Racing Formula One driver Timo Glock of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Belgian F1 Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man works out at a makeshift gym in the sprawling Kibera slum, one of the largest and poorest slums in Africa, near Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A man works out at a makeshift gym in the sprawling Kibera slum, one of the largest and poorest slums in Africa, near Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Ilias Iliadis of Greece (top) competes with Hugo Pessanha of Brazil during their under 90kg men's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ilias Iliadis of Greece (top) competes with Hugo Pessanha of Brazil during their under 90kg men's elimination bout at the World Judo Championships in Paris, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Competitors clear the water jump during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Competitors clear the water jump during the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase heat at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre grabs Schalke 04's Alexander Baumjohann (L) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 28, 2011. Schalke 04 won the maqtch 1-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Borussia Moenchengladbach's coach Lucien Favre grabs Schalke 04's Alexander Baumjohann (L) during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, August 28, 2011. Schalke 04 won the maqtch 1-0. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A boy jumps into a swimming pool at Aisha Gaddafi's compound in Bin Ashour district in Tripoli, August 26, 2011. Aisha Gaddafi is the daughter of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Robert Helenius of Finland (R) and Siarhei Liakhovich of Belarus exchange punches during the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship fight in Erfurt, August 28, 2011. Helenius won by a knockout in the 9th round. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Robert Helenius of Finland (R) and Siarhei Liakhovich of Belarus exchange punches during the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship fight in Erfurt, August 28, 2011. Helenius won by a knockout in the 9th round. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Hamamatsu City, Japan second baseman Ken Igeta throws to first for an out against Mexicali, Mexico during the sixth inning of the Little League World Series International Championship baseball game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Hamamatsu City, Japan second baseman Ken Igeta throws to first for an out against Mexicali, Mexico during the sixth inning of the Little League World Series International Championship baseball game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A porter (R) cuts his own hair next to a street barber who is trimming a customers moustache near a railway station in Lahore, Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A porter (R) cuts his own hair next to a street barber who is trimming a customers moustache near a railway station in Lahore, Pakistan, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
The surf makes its way towards the edge of the beach during the effects of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
The surf makes its way towards the edge of the beach during the effects of Hurricane Irene in Ocean City, Maryland, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley
The coffin containing NDP Opposition Leader Jack Layton is carried away during his state funeral in Toronto, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The coffin containing NDP Opposition Leader Jack Layton is carried away during his state funeral in Toronto, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Japan's Prime Minister Naoto Kan is seen through reporters during a news conference on his resignation at his official residence in Tokyo, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Japan's Prime Minister Naoto Kan is seen through reporters during a news conference on his resignation at his official residence in Tokyo, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson from England (R), fights with Brazil's Edson Barbosa during the UFC Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Ross "The Real Deal" Pearson from England (R), fights with Brazil's Edson Barbosa during the UFC Rio, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in Rio de Janeiro, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A trader stands in Tabriz historic market, northwest of Tehran, early morning August 28, 2011. The Tabriz market was located along the Silk Road trade route and comprised of interlinked structures and spaces for various commercial, religious and educational uses. This market has been registered as a UNESCO heritage site on July 31, according to UNESCO's website. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A trader stands in Tabriz historic market, northwest of Tehran, early morning August 28, 2011. The Tabriz market was located along the Silk Road trade route and comprised of interlinked structures and spaces for various commercial, religious and educational uses. This market has been registered as a UNESCO heritage site on July 31, according to UNESCO's website. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A surfer walks into the water ahead of Hurricane Irene's arrival, on Rockaway Beach in New York, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A surfer walks into the water ahead of Hurricane Irene's arrival, on Rockaway Beach in New York, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Libyan rebel stands guard near the entrance of Ras Lanuf, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A Libyan rebel stands guard near the entrance of Ras Lanuf, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori