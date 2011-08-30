A worker is seen in an unfinished miniature submarine at a workshop of Zhang Wuyi, a local farmer who is interested in scientific inventions, in Qingling village, on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, August 29, 2011. Zhang has successfully tested his self-made miniature submarine "Shuguang Hao", which is 3.6 m (12 feet) long, 1.8 m (6 feet) high, has a maximum diving depth of 20 m (65 feet), can travel at a speed of 20 km per hour for 10 hours underwater and is shaped as a dolphin. "I hope to sell my submarine as a civil product at the price of about 100,000 yuan ($15,670) after safety tests, and a merchant has decided to order one in this month", Zhang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee