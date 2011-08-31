版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train as it heads for Jamalpur from Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train as it heads for Jamalpur from Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
1 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

An Umbanda worshipper holds a glass of beer as she enters in a trance during a ritual in the Vila Flavia favela in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 26, 2011. Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion that combines African religions with Catholicism and local indigenous beliefs, uses rituals to induce trances in worshippers who "incorporate" the spirits of slaves born in Africa and buried in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

An Umbanda worshipper holds a glass of beer as she enters in a trance during a ritual in the Vila Flavia favela in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 26, 2011. Umbanda, an Afro-Brazilian religion that combines African religions with Catholicism and local indigenous beliefs, uses rituals to induce trances in worshippers who "incorporate" the spirits of slaves born in Africa and buried in Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Fabiana Murer of Brazil celebrates winning the gold medal during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Fabiana Murer of Brazil celebrates winning the gold medal during the women's pole vault final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
3 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Local residents attend the departure ceremony of a cruise ship with visitors in the North Korean special economic zone of Rason, northeast of Pyongyang, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

The Earl of Glasgow, Patrick Boyle (L), and his son David, the Viscount Kelburn, pose for photographers as they look at graffiti paintings by Brazilian artists on the walls of Kelburn Castle near Largs, Scotland, August 30, 2011. Boyle, the owner of the castle, has written to Historic Scotland asking if the mural, which was completed by Brazillian graffiti artists in 2007, can be kept after the three-year time limit, which was put...more

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

The Earl of Glasgow, Patrick Boyle (L), and his son David, the Viscount Kelburn, pose for photographers as they look at graffiti paintings by Brazilian artists on the walls of Kelburn Castle near Largs, Scotland, August 30, 2011. Boyle, the owner of the castle, has written to Historic Scotland asking if the mural, which was completed by Brazillian graffiti artists in 2007, can be kept after the three-year time limit, which was put on the artwork by the local council, has expired. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
5 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Robert Harting of Germany celebrates winning the men's discus throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Robert Harting of Germany celebrates winning the men's discus throw final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Police restrain a supporter of ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema outside the party headquarters in central Johannesburg, August 30 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Police restrain a supporter of ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema outside the party headquarters in central Johannesburg, August 30 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A portrait of Gaddafi and his mother is seen by his armoured car at a house of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A portrait of Gaddafi and his mother is seen by his armoured car at a house of Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of Muammar Gaddafi, in Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
8 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France prepares to compete during the long jump event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Antoinette Nana Djimou Ida of France prepares to compete during the long jump event of the heptathlon at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
9 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A very thin house is pictured at the end of a terrace in London, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A very thin house is pictured at the end of a terrace in London, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

People and police standing guard on Tahrir square perform Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

People and police standing guard on Tahrir square perform Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

Close
11 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Local farmer Shu Mansheng (in red) tests the engines of his self-designed and handmade flying device ahead of his first test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, China, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Local farmer Shu Mansheng (in red) tests the engines of his self-designed and handmade flying device ahead of his first test flight in front of his house in Dashu village on the outskirts of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, China, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
12 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A man walks away from a flooded section of Highway 23 in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A man walks away from a flooded section of Highway 23 in Wayne, New Jersey, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Rescuers assist a man wounded in a helicopter crash in the southern Russian republic of Karachay-Cherkess, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Rescuers assist a man wounded in a helicopter crash in the southern Russian republic of Karachay-Cherkess, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Close
14 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, August 30, 2011. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local expression not to be materialistic. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

High school students of Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso lie on the ground on the second day of their hunger strike in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, August 30, 2011. The poster reads: "The diet of death", followed by a local expression not to be materialistic. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
15 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Rozle Prezelj of Slovenia competes during the men's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Rozle Prezelj of Slovenia competes during the men's high jump qualifying event at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
16 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Turkish veterans carry Turkish flags during a parade marking the 89th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Turkish veterans carry Turkish flags during a parade marking the 89th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
17 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Rescuers carry a survivor out of a flooded pit at Hengtai Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Rescuers carry a survivor out of a flooded pit at Hengtai Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
18 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A woman of African origin hides in a farm due to fears of being accused of being mercenaries for former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A woman of African origin hides in a farm due to fears of being accused of being mercenaries for former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on the outskirts of Tripoli, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
19 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

American actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

American actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A family member lights butter lamps during a commemorative service during the 28th International Day of the Disappeared, in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

A family member lights butter lamps during a commemorative service during the 28th International Day of the Disappeared, in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Kirani James of Grenada (R) sprints to the finish line ahead of LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. and Jermaine Gonzales of Jamaica (L) at the men's 400 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Kirani James of Grenada (R) sprints to the finish line ahead of LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. and Jermaine Gonzales of Jamaica (L) at the men's 400 metres final at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
22 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Pigeons fly as a policeman guards residents praying outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

Pigeons fly as a policeman guards residents praying outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Close
23 / 24
2011年 8月 31日 星期三

An imprisoned pro-Gaddafi soldier reads the Koran in a prison in Misrata, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2011年 8月 31日 星期三

An imprisoned pro-Gaddafi soldier reads the Koran in a prison in Misrata, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »