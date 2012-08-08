版本:
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter screams in pain after he was injured in his leg by shrapnel from a shell fired from a Syrian Army tank in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Locals run as an unusual snowfall hits some parts of Johannesburg, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Locals run as an unusual snowfall hits some parts of Johannesburg, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Locals run as an unusual snowfall hits some parts of Johannesburg, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man looks at his phone screen at a shipyard on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

A man looks at his phone screen at a shipyard on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Rescuers pull a rubber boat as they evacuate residents from their flooded homes in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Rescuers pull a rubber boat as they evacuate residents from their flooded homes in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>A member of the Army embraces a relative of one of the soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, during their funeral at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

A member of the Army embraces a relative of one of the soldiers killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, during their funeral at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

<p>Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Australia's Lauren Jackson (15) shoots over China's Xiaoyun Song (5) in the women's quarterfinal basketball match at the Basketball Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker attends a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker attends a prayer service at the Sikh Temple in Brookfield, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>A crew member aboard a U.S Marine helicopter accompanying Marine One wears night vision goggles as they fly back to JFK Airport following U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign fundraisers in Connecticut August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

A crew member aboard a U.S Marine helicopter accompanying Marine One wears night vision goggles as they fly back to JFK Airport following U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign fundraisers in Connecticut August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Witch doctors bless votive and miniature objects, traditionally purchased by pilgrims for good fortune, on the mountain peak of The Calvary during the annual pilgrimage in tribute to the Virgin of Copacabana, near the shores of Titicaca lake in Copacabana, some 160 km (99 miles) north of La Paz August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado</p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Witch doctors bless votive and miniature objects, traditionally purchased by pilgrims for good fortune, on the mountain peak of The Calvary during the annual pilgrimage in tribute to the Virgin of Copacabana, near the shores of Titicaca lake in Copacabana, some 160 km (99 miles) north of La Paz August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Residents are seen near a damaged building after shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Binsh near Idlib August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Residents are seen near a damaged building after shelling by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Binsh near Idlib August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

<p>A woman is surrounded by her belongings after she was evicted along from a plot of land she was squatting on in Colony Anahi, Canindeyu, Paraguay, August 7, 2012. About 40 families squatting on the land, ordered to evict 15 days ago, were given two hours to collect their belongings, according to the police. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

A woman is surrounded by her belongings after she was evicted along from a plot of land she was squatting on in Colony Anahi, Canindeyu, Paraguay, August 7, 2012. About 40 families squatting on the land, ordered to evict 15 days ago, were given two hours to collect their belongings, according to the police. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

<p>Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>Security personnel guard the site of a roadside bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom</p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Security personnel guard the site of a roadside bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

<p>Firefighters douse a flame at the Chevron oil refinery in in Richmond, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Josh Edelson </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Firefighters douse a flame at the Chevron oil refinery in in Richmond, California August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Josh Edelson

<p>A labourer carries a container of mud while working on a roadside as it rains in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

A labourer carries a container of mud while working on a roadside as it rains in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. falls during the women's gymnastics balance beam final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Members of "Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi," a group consisting of official and police guards, try to ride a military police vehicle after a funeral for soldiers who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Members of "Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi," a group consisting of official and police guards, try to ride a military police vehicle after a funeral for soldiers who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Men push a boat ashore as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Men push a boat ashore as Hurricane Ernesto approaches the southern part of the Yucatan peninsula, in Mahahual August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

<p>Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

2012年 8月 8日 星期三

Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

