图片 | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 19:55 BJT

<p>A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

A body of a boy, who was killed by a recent Syrian Air force air strike, is seen under rubble of a house in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Pedestrians hold on to their umbrellas against strong winds and heavy rainfall on a street as Typhoon Haikui hits Shanghai, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>China's Ruixue Jing (L) fights with North Korea's Un Gyong Choe on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

China's Ruixue Jing (L) fights with North Korea's Un Gyong Choe on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Students exit a building where they were introduced to the effects of tear gas as part of their chemical, biological, and radiological training during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Students exit a building where they were introduced to the effects of tear gas as part of their chemical, biological, and radiological training during a summer military boot camp in Ansan, south of Seoul August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

<p>Local residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong, Hubei province, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Local residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong, Hubei province, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>The overflowing Marikina river in Marikina, Metro Manila, is seen in this aerial photograph released by the Department of National Defense, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defense</p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

The overflowing Marikina river in Marikina, Metro Manila, is seen in this aerial photograph released by the Department of National Defense, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defense

<p>A boy dives into the Treska river for a swim as temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit), near the capital Skopje August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

A boy dives into the Treska river for a swim as temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit), near the capital Skopje August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

<p>Israeli researcher Noam Tzvikel holds a bat in a laboratory at Tel Aviv University during an examination of the changes in the its nose structure, which reflect the focus, direction and width of its sonar beam, July 23, 2012. Israeli researchers aim to reveal the secrets of bats to shed more light on the behaviour and cognition of the species. They hope their findings could pave the way for new and improved radar systems and robotic technologies. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Israeli researcher Noam Tzvikel holds a bat in a laboratory at Tel Aviv University during an examination of the changes in the its nose structure, which reflect the focus, direction and width of its sonar beam, July 23, 2012. Israeli researchers aim to reveal the secrets of bats to shed more light on the behaviour and cognition of the species. They hope their findings could pave the way for new and improved radar systems and robotic technologies. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Defected Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab (L) sits with members of the Free Syrian Army in Deraa August 7, 2012. Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab entered Jordan in the early hours of Wednesday August 8, 2012 along with family members, according to Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications Sameeh Mayta. Opposition activists said Hijab crossed into Jordan on Monday from the city of Deraa in southern Syria, but said they retracted their claim on Wednesday after Hijab had secured safe passage to Jordan. REUTERS/Free Syria T.V.</p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Defected Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab (L) sits with members of the Free Syrian Army in Deraa August 7, 2012. Syrian Prime Minister Riyad Hijab entered Jordan in the early hours of Wednesday August 8, 2012 along with family members, according to Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications Sameeh Mayta. Opposition activists said Hijab crossed into Jordan on Monday from the city of Deraa in southern Syria, but said they retracted their claim on Wednesday after Hijab had secured safe passage to Jordan. REUTERS/Free Syria T.V.

<p>Australia's Safwan Khalil (L) fights against Spain's Joel Gonzalez during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Australia's Safwan Khalil (L) fights against Spain's Joel Gonzalez during their men's -58kg quarterfinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>An Israeli Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) drives along the border with Egypt (L) at the Kerem Shalom crossing into the southern Gaza Strip, a military zone where the borders of Israel, Egypt and Gaza intersect, and where an Egyptian military vehicle that was seized by Islamist gunmen tried to storm the border into Israel on Sunday, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

An Israeli Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) drives along the border with Egypt (L) at the Kerem Shalom crossing into the southern Gaza Strip, a military zone where the borders of Israel, Egypt and Gaza intersect, and where an Egyptian military vehicle that was seized by Islamist gunmen tried to storm the border into Israel on Sunday, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

<p>Turkey's Merve Aydin cries after she came in last in her women's 800m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Turkey's Merve Aydin cries after she came in last in her women's 800m round 1 heat at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 8, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera</p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 8, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

<p>People watch the NVA's Speed of Light performance on Arthurs Seat during the Edinburgh International Festival in Edinburgh, August 8, 2012. Hundreds of runners wore light suits during the mass choreographed act of walking and running over Arthur's Seat in the centre of Edinburgh to illuminate the iconic landmark. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

People watch the NVA's Speed of Light performance on Arthurs Seat during the Edinburgh International Festival in Edinburgh, August 8, 2012. Hundreds of runners wore light suits during the mass choreographed act of walking and running over Arthur's Seat in the centre of Edinburgh to illuminate the iconic landmark. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A man waves as he walks past an unexploded mortar embedded along a street after shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad in the centre of Anadan, northwest of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

A man waves as he walks past an unexploded mortar embedded along a street after shelling by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al Assad in the centre of Anadan, northwest of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

<p>Men search for bodies under rubble of a house, destroyed by a Syrian Air force air strike, in a village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Men search for bodies under rubble of a house, destroyed by a Syrian Air force air strike, in a village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Security guards stand at the entrance of Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thursday in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Security guards stand at the entrance of Hefei Intermediate People's Court, where the Gu Kailai trial will be held on Thursday in Hefei, Anhui Province August 8, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song

<p>Soldiers remove fallen branches off a beach after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Soldiers remove fallen branches off a beach after the passing of Hurricane Ernesto in Mahahual, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz

<p>Senegal's Isabelle Sambou (in blue) fights with Tunisia's Maroi Mezien on the repechage of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Senegal's Isabelle Sambou (in blue) fights with Tunisia's Maroi Mezien on the repechage of the Women's 48Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is silhouetted by a stage light as she speaks at the University of the Western Cape about the U.S.-South Africa partnership, in Cape Town August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

<p>President Obama wipes his brow in a hot gymnasium during an election campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

President Obama wipes his brow in a hot gymnasium during an election campaign rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A resident sits on the window of a house swamped with floodwaters in Quezon city, Metro Manila August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

A resident sits on the window of a house swamped with floodwaters in Quezon city, Metro Manila August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>The community gathers for a vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

The community gathers for a vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

The community gathers for a vigil in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Ireland's Katie Taylor (R) fights Tajikistan's Mavzuna Chorieva during their Women's Light (60kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

2012年 8月 9日 星期四

Ireland's Katie Taylor (R) fights Tajikistan's Mavzuna Chorieva during their Women's Light (60kg) semi-final boxing match at the London Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 8日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 6日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 5日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 4日

