A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who is still at large drinks coffee after an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow August 13, 2012. REUTERS/William Webster
Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Children play in a mud bank while watching a festival inaugurating the Amazon River as one of the seven natural wonders of the world at the mouth of Itaya River in Iquitos, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An ethnic Uighur man shows a painting of China's former leaders (from L to R) Zhu De, Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong and Liu Shaoqi meeting at an airport, at his home in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Mine workers who are on strike attend a gathering outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A visually impaired man (front) listens to the Santa Lucia Chorus perform songs from their first Album "Voces de Luz"(Voices of Light) at the Miguel Angel Asturias theatre in Guatemala City, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A boy covered in an Israeli flag lifts a curtain during a welcoming ceremony for Jewish immigrants from North America upon their arrival to Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Visitors walk past Israeli designer Ron Arad's video installation in the Art Garden at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem August 14, 2012. Arad's piece, "720 degrees", is a circular screen made up of 5,600 silicon ropes that hang down from a circular frame 8 meters above ground. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
United States Geological Survey (USGS) researchers recapture a 17-foot, 7-inch (5.36 m) long Burmese python in Everglades National Park near Homestead, Florida in this handout photo taken on April 23, 2012. The record-breaking python weighed 164 pounds and carried 87 eggs in its oviducts, according to researchers. REUTERS/Catherine Puckett/USGS
Firefighting planes prepare to take in water at San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
A man walks near containers at a port in Lisbon August 14, 2012. Portuguese port workers started a midnight strike against the revision of the legal framework for dock work. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Police guard the body of Zhou Kehua (2nd R), the fugitive serial killer and armed robber, after he was shot dead in Chongqing Municipality, August 14, 2012. Chinese police in the southwestern city of Chongqing shot dead Zhou on Tuesday after a massive manhunt aimed at reassuring people the government would continue a crime crackdown begun by sacked party boss Bo Xilai. REUTERS/Stringer
French firemen inspect damage inside a leisure centre after overnight clashes where gangs of youths set cars, bins and a school ablaze in Amiens August 14, 2012. About 100 youths burned cars, a leisure centre and a nursery school according to an official from the prefect's office. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol -
Recently trained members of the Somali National Army (SNA) sit during a passing-out parade at an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) training facility on the western fringes of the Somali capital Mogadishu August 14, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
Gardeners work on a giant carpet made of flowers to form a floral decoration at Brussels' Grand Place August 14, 2012. The design requires about 700,000 flowers to create, according to event organisers. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ethnic Catalan protesters, also known as "Indignados", shout slogans during a protest against austerity measures in Boqueria market on Las Ramblas, in Barcelona August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A Free Syrian Army fighter passes an AK-47 rifle to his fellow fighter in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People look on at a parade welcoming the Guatemalan Olympic athlete Erick Barrondo in Guatemala City August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks in front of a tunnel on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her women's singles final match against China's Li Na at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Our best photos from the last 24 hours
