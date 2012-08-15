版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 20:25 BJT

Editor's choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tommore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his sniper rifle from a house in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
<p>A member of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who is still at large drinks coffee after an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow August 13, 2012. REUTERS/William Webster </p>

A member of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who is still at large drinks coffee after an interview witmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A member of Russian female punk group Pussy Riot who is still at large drinks coffee after an interview with Reuters journalists in Moscow August 13, 2012. REUTERS/William Webster

Close
2 / 24
<p>Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanismore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Houses in Valle Gran Rey are surrounded by burned areas after a wild fire devastated the area on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
3 / 24
<p>Children play in a mud bank while watching a festival inaugurating the Amazon River as one of the seven natural wonders of the world at the mouth of Itaya River in Iquitos, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

Children play in a mud bank while watching a festival inaugurating the Amazon River as one of the seven natmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Children play in a mud bank while watching a festival inaugurating the Amazon River as one of the seven natural wonders of the world at the mouth of Itaya River in Iquitos, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 24
<p>A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A man holds balloons for sale near the National Stadium in Kabul August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 24
<p>An ethnic Uighur man shows a painting of China's former leaders (from L to R) Zhu De, Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong and Liu Shaoqi meeting at an airport, at his home in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An ethnic Uighur man shows a painting of China's former leaders (from L to R) Zhu De, Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedonmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

An ethnic Uighur man shows a painting of China's former leaders (from L to R) Zhu De, Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong and Liu Shaoqi meeting at an airport, at his home in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 24
<p>Mine workers who are on strike attend a gathering outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Mine workers who are on strike attend a gathering outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 mimore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Mine workers who are on strike attend a gathering outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 24
<p>A visually impaired man (front) listens to the Santa Lucia Chorus perform songs from their first Album "Voces de Luz"(Voices of Light) at the Miguel Angel Asturias theatre in Guatemala City, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A visually impaired man (front) listens to the Santa Lucia Chorus perform songs from their first Album "Vocmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A visually impaired man (front) listens to the Santa Lucia Chorus perform songs from their first Album "Voces de Luz"(Voices of Light) at the Miguel Angel Asturias theatre in Guatemala City, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 24
<p>A boy covered in an Israeli flag lifts a curtain during a welcoming ceremony for Jewish immigrants from North America upon their arrival to Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A boy covered in an Israeli flag lifts a curtain during a welcoming ceremony for Jewish immigrants from Normore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A boy covered in an Israeli flag lifts a curtain during a welcoming ceremony for Jewish immigrants from North America upon their arrival to Israel, at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 24
<p>Visitors walk past Israeli designer Ron Arad's video installation in the Art Garden at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem August 14, 2012. Arad's piece, "720 degrees", is a circular screen made up of 5,600 silicon ropes that hang down from a circular frame 8 meters above ground. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Visitors walk past Israeli designer Ron Arad's video installation in the Art Garden at the Israel Museum inmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Visitors walk past Israeli designer Ron Arad's video installation in the Art Garden at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem August 14, 2012. Arad's piece, "720 degrees", is a circular screen made up of 5,600 silicon ropes that hang down from a circular frame 8 meters above ground. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
10 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Almore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts after hearing news that his commander had been killed by tank shell in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 24
<p>United States Geological Survey (USGS) researchers recapture a 17-foot, 7-inch (5.36 m) long Burmese python in Everglades National Park near Homestead, Florida in this handout photo taken on April 23, 2012. The record-breaking python weighed 164 pounds and carried 87 eggs in its oviducts, according to researchers. REUTERS/Catherine Puckett/USGS</p>

United States Geological Survey (USGS) researchers recapture a 17-foot, 7-inch (5.36 m) long Burmese pythonmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

United States Geological Survey (USGS) researchers recapture a 17-foot, 7-inch (5.36 m) long Burmese python in Everglades National Park near Homestead, Florida in this handout photo taken on April 23, 2012. The record-breaking python weighed 164 pounds and carried 87 eggs in its oviducts, according to researchers. REUTERS/Catherine Puckett/USGS

Close
12 / 24
<p>Firefighting planes prepare to take in water at San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero</p>

Firefighting planes prepare to take in water at San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of more

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Firefighting planes prepare to take in water at San Sebastian de la Gomera on the Spanish Canary Island of La Gomera August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Close
13 / 24
<p>A man walks near containers at a port in Lisbon August 14, 2012. Portuguese port workers started a midnight strike against the revision of the legal framework for dock work. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

A man walks near containers at a port in Lisbon August 14, 2012. Portuguese port workers started a midnightmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A man walks near containers at a port in Lisbon August 14, 2012. Portuguese port workers started a midnight strike against the revision of the legal framework for dock work. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
14 / 24
<p>Police guard the body of Zhou Kehua (2nd R), the fugitive serial killer and armed robber, after he was shot dead in Chongqing Municipality, August 14, 2012. Chinese police in the southwestern city of Chongqing shot dead Zhou on Tuesday after a massive manhunt aimed at reassuring people the government would continue a crime crackdown begun by sacked party boss Bo Xilai. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police guard the body of Zhou Kehua (2nd R), the fugitive serial killer and armed robber, after he was shotmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Police guard the body of Zhou Kehua (2nd R), the fugitive serial killer and armed robber, after he was shot dead in Chongqing Municipality, August 14, 2012. Chinese police in the southwestern city of Chongqing shot dead Zhou on Tuesday after a massive manhunt aimed at reassuring people the government would continue a crime crackdown begun by sacked party boss Bo Xilai. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 24
<p>French firemen inspect damage inside a leisure centre after overnight clashes where gangs of youths set cars, bins and a school ablaze in Amiens August 14, 2012. About 100 youths burned cars, a leisure centre and a nursery school according to an official from the prefect's office. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol -</p>

French firemen inspect damage inside a leisure centre after overnight clashes where gangs of youths set carmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

French firemen inspect damage inside a leisure centre after overnight clashes where gangs of youths set cars, bins and a school ablaze in Amiens August 14, 2012. About 100 youths burned cars, a leisure centre and a nursery school according to an official from the prefect's office. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol -

Close
16 / 24
<p>Recently trained members of the Somali National Army (SNA) sit during a passing-out parade at an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) training facility on the western fringes of the Somali capital Mogadishu August 14, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price</p>

Recently trained members of the Somali National Army (SNA) sit during a passing-out parade at an African Unmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Recently trained members of the Somali National Army (SNA) sit during a passing-out parade at an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) training facility on the western fringes of the Somali capital Mogadishu August 14, 2012. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price

Close
17 / 24
<p>Gardeners work on a giant carpet made of flowers to form a floral decoration at Brussels' Grand Place August 14, 2012. The design requires about 700,000 flowers to create, according to event organisers. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Gardeners work on a giant carpet made of flowers to form a floral decoration at Brussels' Grand Place Augusmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Gardeners work on a giant carpet made of flowers to form a floral decoration at Brussels' Grand Place August 14, 2012. The design requires about 700,000 flowers to create, according to event organisers. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
18 / 24
<p>Ethnic Catalan protesters, also known as "Indignados", shout slogans during a protest against austerity measures in Boqueria market on Las Ramblas, in Barcelona August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

Ethnic Catalan protesters, also known as "Indignados", shout slogans during a protest against austerity meamore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Ethnic Catalan protesters, also known as "Indignados", shout slogans during a protest against austerity measures in Boqueria market on Las Ramblas, in Barcelona August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
19 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter passes an AK-47 rifle to his fellow fighter in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter passes an AK-47 rifle to his fellow fighter in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

A Free Syrian Army fighter passes an AK-47 rifle to his fellow fighter in Aleppo August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 24
<p>People look on at a parade welcoming the Guatemalan Olympic athlete Erick Barrondo in Guatemala City August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People look on at a parade welcoming the Guatemalan Olympic athlete Erick Barrondo in Guatemala City Augustmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

People look on at a parade welcoming the Guatemalan Olympic athlete Erick Barrondo in Guatemala City August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
21 / 24
<p>Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks in front of a tunnel on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey </p>

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks in front of a tunnel on the eve of country's Independencmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol railway tracks in front of a tunnel on the eve of country's Independence Day celebrations on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Close
22 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, Aumore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

U.S. President Barack Obama talks to the media on the Heil Family Farm, a wind farm, in Haverhill, Iowa, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
23 / 24
<p>Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her women's singles final match against China's Li Na at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her women's singles final match against China's Li Na at the Rmore

2012年 8月 15日 星期三

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova reacts during her women's singles final match against China's Li Na at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 15日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 14日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours

2012年 8月 13日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2012年 8月 10日

精选图集

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐