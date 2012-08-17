Editor's choice
A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. South African police opened fire on thousands of striking miners armed with machetes and sticks at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine, leaving several bloodied corpses lying on the ground. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
President Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A Hindu devotee washes himself after performing rituals on the banks of the Bagmati River while celebrating Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers sit on top of an overcrowded train as it heads for Jamalpur from Dhaka August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A soldier of the Ivorian Army gestures during a patrol in Dabou, west of Abidjan, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
A police officer gestures as a protester (L) throws a traffic cone towards the Japanese embassy, during a protest against the arrests of 14 activists, in Beijing August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Riders fall as their horses crash during the Palio race in Siena August 16, 2012. Almost without fail since the mid-1600s, 10 riders compete every year on August 16 bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square in a bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Students clash with a riot police vehicle during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A dancer jumps as he practices for a Chinese national dancing competition, at an art school in Hefei, Anhui province August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
England's Steven Finn (2nd L) comforts teammate James Anderson (3rd L) after a decision review against South Africa's AB de Villiers was turned down during the third cricket test match at Lord's in London August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Twins pose for pictures during a photocall at the German-American Festival in Berlin, August 16, 2012. The meeting was organized by the Zwillingstreffen online forum for twins. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Thai vegetable market vendors pull back awnings and their produce off a railway track to allow a cross-country train to dissect through the middle of the town of Maeklong, in Samut Songkhram province, west of Bangkok August 16, 2012. The bustling market, in the middle of the town, has to scramble from the tracks eight times a day as trains pass. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom (THAILAND - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY...more
NBA star Kobe Bryant leaves a gymnasium surrounded by his fans at Wuhan Sports University after he gave a training course to Chinese young players in Wuhan, hubei province, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu priest (C) stretches himself as he takes a break while performing religious rituals on the banks of the Bagmati River while celebrating Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
African would-be immigrants disembark from a patrol boat after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour early August 16, 2012. 158 migrants were rescued by the Maltese armed forces but six died before they could be saved, the Maltese armed forces said. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A protester licks his spear outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman is seen in a prison after prisoners escaped following an attack in Dabou, west of Abidjan, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man rides a bicycle in front of a bus that was burnt by a mob on the national highway near Rongia town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A Free Syrian Army fighter observes the area during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
