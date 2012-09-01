Interior Ministry officers carry an opposition activist out of the Mayor's Office after detaining her for violation of law and order in central Moscow, August 31, 2012. More than 10 activists, most of whom represented the National Bolshevik Party, demanded a meeting with Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to defend Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, before a traditional opposition protest rally on the 31st day of a month, according to local media. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov