Editors Choice

<p>Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc march in a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc march in a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern Ireland of erecting fake shop fronts where derelict buildings lie and has truly run with it in a bid to woo tourists. Bushmills, best known as the village where the whiskey of the same name was distilled for the first time 400 years ago, is now also becoming recognisable for the artwork and graphics that brighten up shop fronts left empty during the economic downturn. Picture taken August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern Ireland of erecting fake shop fronts where derelict buildings lie and has truly run with it in a bid to woo tourists. Bushmills, best known as the village where the whiskey of the same name was distilled for the first time 400 years ago, is now also becoming recognisable for the artwork and graphics that brighten up shop fronts left empty during the economic downturn. Picture taken August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (RN) party member and Mayor of Puente Alto, German Codina, tries to assist, in Santiago August 30, 2013. Pinera was in the Puente Alto municipality for an official visit to speak about the demolition of the impoverished neighbourhood. He was uninjured in the fall. REUTERS/Sebastian Rodriguez/Agencia Uno</p>

Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (RN) party member and Mayor of Puente Alto, German Codina, tries to assist, in Santiago August 30, 2013. Pinera was in the Puente Alto municipality for an official visit to speak about the demolition of the impoverished neighbourhood. He was uninjured in the fall. REUTERS/Sebastian Rodriguez/Agencia Uno

<p>Puerto Rico's Renaldo Balkman looks through the basket during their match against Brazil at the FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Puerto Rico's Renaldo Balkman looks through the basket during their match against Brazil at the FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli border policemen after a protest, which was against Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli border policemen after a protest, which was against Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

<p>Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels suspended fighting and withdrew from the frontline on Friday to allow an independent investigation into shelling that hit neighbouring Rwanda, its leader said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels suspended fighting and withdrew from the frontline on Friday to allow an independent investigation into shelling that hit neighbouring Rwanda, its leader said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A boy stands as Sunni Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions last Friday, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 30, 2013. Lebanon on Friday charged two men, including a Sunni cleric with close ties to the Syrian government, over bomb attacks against two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli last week that killed at least 42 people, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

A boy stands as Sunni Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions last Friday, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 30, 2013. Lebanon on Friday charged two men, including a Sunni cleric with close ties to the Syrian government, over bomb attacks against two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli last week that killed at least 42 people, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to compatriot Jamie Hampton at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to compatriot Jamie Hampton at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

<p>A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Turkish soldiers salute during a ceremony marking the 91st anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish soldiers salute during a ceremony marking the 91st anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>BC lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor (R) dives for the goal line as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Raymond Brown moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. Taylor failed to score on the play. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

BC lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor (R) dives for the goal line as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Raymond Brown moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. Taylor failed to score on the play. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A Muslim woman holds up an image of her family members who disappeared during the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at a vigil to commemorate the international day of the disappeared in Colombo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Muslim woman holds up an image of her family members who disappeared during the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at a vigil to commemorate the international day of the disappeared in Colombo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Actor Nicolas Cage (R) gestures after kissing his wife Alice Kim on the red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Cage stars in David Gordon Green's movie "Joe", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Actor Nicolas Cage (R) gestures after kissing his wife Alice Kim on the red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Cage stars in David Gordon Green's movie "Joe", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Andres Andrade of Mexico's Club America (R) jumps for the ball with Johnny Acosta (2nd L), Porfirio Lopez (3rd L) and Kenneth Garcia of Costa Rica's Alajuelense during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Andres Andrade of Mexico's Club America (R) jumps for the ball with Johnny Acosta (2nd L), Porfirio Lopez (3rd L) and Kenneth Garcia of Costa Rica's Alajuelense during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>An aerial view from a helicopter shows the flooded area of the far eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, August 30, 2013. President Vladimir Putin ordered an inquiry on Thursday into local officials' handling of Russia's worst floods in 120 years, which have cost the country nearly $1 billion (645 million pounds). REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the flooded area of the far eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, August 30, 2013. President Vladimir Putin ordered an inquiry on Thursday into local officials' handling of Russia's worst floods in 120 years, which have cost the country nearly $1 billion (645 million pounds). REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>The words "blood" and "sweat" are seen tattooed on the hands of former NFL New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, as he appears in court for a motion hearing in Attleborough, Massachusetts, August 30, 2013. Hernandez, accused of killing 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, will be arraigned September 6, in a Massachusetts Superior Court. Prosecutors say Hernandez and two other men drove Lloyd to an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez' house in North Attleborough on June 17 before shooting Lloyd five times, including twice while he lay on the ground. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

The words "blood" and "sweat" are seen tattooed on the hands of former NFL New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, as he appears in court for a motion hearing in Attleborough, Massachusetts, August 30, 2013. Hernandez, accused of killing 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, will be arraigned September 6, in a Massachusetts Superior Court. Prosecutors say Hernandez and two other men drove Lloyd to an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez' house in North Attleborough on June 17 before shooting Lloyd five times, including twice while he lay on the ground. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

<p>Evening sets over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Evening sets over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims an anti-aircraft artillery weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims an anti-aircraft artillery weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Detroit Tigers Andy Dirks scores at home-plate on a wild pitch against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Rick Hill (R ) during the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Detroit Tigers Andy Dirks scores at home-plate on a wild pitch against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Rick Hill (R ) during the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

<p>Malaysian youths wave national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country's independence, at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Malaysian youths wave national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country's independence, at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

<p>Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc rip off the emblem of Rede Globo TV at its headquarters, during a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc rip off the emblem of Rede Globo TV at its headquarters, during a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

