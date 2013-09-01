Editors Choice

The Cuban team's Elrequito Diaz signs autographs handed down to him from people atop his team's dugout, during the rain delay in Ft Lauderdale, Florida August 31, 2013, in which former members of one of Cuba's most famous baseball teams faced off for an exhibition between retired players living in Cuba and those now in exiled in Florida. The reunion game brought together members of Cuba's famed Havana-based Industriales baseball team which is celebrating its 50th anniversary after its founding in the wake of the Cuban revolution. The game was washed out by heavy rain in the 3rd inning with the Cubans leading by two runs. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity