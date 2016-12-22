Editor's choice
A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined umore
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace more
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market aftemore
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Syrian girl Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, at the Pmore
Members of the media are seen reflected on a door window as President-elect Donald Trump attends a meeting at more
Trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York City, December 2more
Workers smile under an ice sculpture for the upcoming Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, inmore
Hiba Al-Sharfa, a 27-year-old Palestinian teacher aide with Down Syndrome, plays with students with Down Syndrmore
Civil rights leader Reverend William Barber, president of the NAACP in North Carolina, speaks to the media insmore
A building that was the site of clashes between Jordanian police and Islamist militant gunmen seen in the villmore
An Afghan officer reacts in front of a burning pile of seized narcotics and alcoholic drinks, in the outskirtsmore
A woman takes pictures of flowers placed near the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Luis Espinal, 21, embraces his mother, Janet Corona, 42, after returning from Army basic training in Fort Sillmore
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses after an explosion at the San Pablitomore
Japan's ON-ART Corp's eight metre tall human-operated walking dinosaur robot TRX03 performs with other robots more
A young displaced Iraqi boy, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits in a wheelbarrow at Khazer cmore
Kashmiri fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fismore
A child of a refugee wears a shirt reading "Love for everyone - hate for nobody" to commemorate the 12 killed more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Foreign Minister Fank-Walter Steinmeier walk towards the Christmas more
A girl sleeps on the floor near coffins containing the bodies of Domingo Manosca, who according to relatives wmore
Big-wave surfer Tom Butler of Britain drops in on a large wave during Nazare Challenge championship at Praia dmore
Santa Claus walks during a visit to residents of the slum of Petare in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcmore
Oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters are seen in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Australia sea lion licks a frozen treat underwater that contains a fish during an annual Christmas event inmore
French rescue services work at the scene of an accident involving fifty vehicles which crashed due to fog on tmore
Women mourn at the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital last nigmore
A used suit of a forensic investigator lies on a Christmas tree where a truck ploughed through a crowded Chrismore
People skate on the ice rink at Hampton Court Palace in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Policemen investigate the scene where a truck ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital lmore
Buildings are seen in heavy smog during a polluted day in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau stand watch at the Union Square Holiday mamore
People paddle on a stand-up paddle board in the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man decorates a Christian neighborhood ahead of Christmas celebrations in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisamore
A mourner knees in front of candles, flowers and Christmas tree balls at the Christmas market in Berlin. REUTEmore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.