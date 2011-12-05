A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won