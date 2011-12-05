版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A monk prays for a dead man in the station hall of the Shanxi Taiyuan Train Station in Shanxi, China, November 25, 2011. A monk who was waiting for the train performed a religious ceremony for the man, who was found dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Asianewsphoto

Close
1 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

People traveling towards Yangon look through windows as the train stops at Danyingone Station, Myanmar, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

People traveling towards Yangon look through windows as the train stops at Danyingone Station, Myanmar, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
2 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Police arrest Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Dhaka City mayor and vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during clashes between police and BNP activists in front of Dhaka Judge Court in Dhaka, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Police arrest Sadeque Hossain Khoka, Dhaka City mayor and vice chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), during clashes between police and BNP activists in front of Dhaka Judge Court in Dhaka, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Police officers run through the backyard of a house while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Police officers run through the backyard of a house while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
4 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hugs Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they meet at Suu Kyi's house in Yangon, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A Russian navy serviceman stands in front of a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A Russian navy serviceman stands in front of a voting booth at a polling station during the parliamentary election in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, gestures towards him during his announcement that he is "suspending" his campaign, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Gloria Cain, wife of Republican presidential candidate and businessman Herman Cain, gestures towards him during his announcement that he is "suspending" his campaign, in Atlanta, Georgia, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/John Adkisson

Close
7 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo, November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Anti-government protesters perform evening prayers at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for ten months to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Anti-government protesters perform evening prayers at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for ten months to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club as he tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
12 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Anarchists burn flares, shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. Banner reads "We were cheated". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Anarchists burn flares, shout and hold a banner during a protest after voting closed in Russia's parliamentary election in central Moscow, December 4, 2011. Banner reads "We were cheated". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
13 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

An Indian Navy soldier dispenses smoke from a canister during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

An Indian Navy soldier dispenses smoke from a canister during a dress rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
14 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Labourers push a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Labourers push a pontoon to construct a temporary bridge for Magh Mela festival on the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
15 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A man dressed as Saint Nicolas waits for children at a scout company in Brussels, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A man dressed as Saint Nicolas waits for children at a scout company in Brussels, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
16 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Students are arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Students are arrested during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Close
17 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A swimmer dives into the icy water of a lake of Beiling park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A swimmer dives into the icy water of a lake of Beiling park in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Spain's Rafael Nadal runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Spain's Rafael Nadal runs towards Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro after defeating him at their Davis Cup final reverse singles rubber at the Olympic Stadium in Seville December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Javier Diaz

Close
20 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners, who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities, run amid teargas in Srinagar, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Kashmiri Shi'ite mourners, who tried to defy restrictions imposed by the authorities, run amid teargas in Srinagar, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
21 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Catholic nuns hold booklets with pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they sing outside the Royal Palace in Bangkok to mark his birthday, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Catholic nuns hold booklets with pictures of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they sing outside the Royal Palace in Bangkok to mark his birthday, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
22 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Palestinian demonstrators use a wooden plank to get a burning tyre over the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier where Israeli soldiers are positioned during clashes at a weekly protest against the barrier in the West Bank village of Nilin, near Ramallah, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Palestinian demonstrators use a wooden plank to get a burning tyre over the other side of the controversial Israeli barrier where Israeli soldiers are positioned during clashes at a weekly protest against the barrier in the West Bank village of Nilin, near Ramallah, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Police officers hold the line outside the Federal Reserve Bank after Occupy San Francisco demonstrators were seen cutting the zip ties connecting the barricades in San Francisco, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Police officers hold the line outside the Federal Reserve Bank after Occupy San Francisco demonstrators were seen cutting the zip ties connecting the barricades in San Francisco, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
24 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

People walk past the Facebook wall inside their office in New York, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
25 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Members of the Basij militia wait outside Tehran's Mehrabad airport to welcome diplomats expelled from Britain, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. Members of the Basij militia wait outside Tehran's Mehrabad airport to welcome diplomats expelled from Britain, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
26 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Revellers take part in the "Trem do Samba" (Train of Samba) event in Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Revellers take part in the "Trem do Samba" (Train of Samba) event in Rio de Janeiro, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
27 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A supporter of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva dances during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali, Georgia, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A supporter of South Ossetian Presidential candidate Alla Dzhioyeva dances during a rally in the central square in Tskhinvali, Georgia, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
28 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

An American flag flies above the Senior Mission Commander Command Mayor Cell at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. The last 13,000 U.S. troops will pull out of Iraq by the end of the year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

An American flag flies above the Senior Mission Commander Command Mayor Cell at Camp Adder, near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 3, 2011. The last 13,000 U.S. troops will pull out of Iraq by the end of the year. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
29 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Luka Modric of Tottenham Hotspur is tripped during their English Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers at White Hart Lane, north London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
30 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A Buddhist novice monk gets his head shaved at a monastery in central Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A Buddhist novice monk gets his head shaved at a monastery in central Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
31 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Paramilitary policemen practise drills inside the Forbidden City during a heavy haze and smog night in central Beijing, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Paramilitary policemen practise drills inside the Forbidden City during a heavy haze and smog night in central Beijing, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
32 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Andean people protest against Newmont Mining's Conga gold project during a march near the Cortada lagoon in Peru's region of Cajamarca, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
33 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Sinead Smyth of Australia (R) competes with Elaia Torrontegui of Spain during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Sinead Smyth of Australia (R) competes with Elaia Torrontegui of Spain during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
34 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual five kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Competitors dressed as Santa Claus take part in the annual five kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool, northern England, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
35 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb dives into the endzone after returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Baltimore Ravens' Lardarius Webb dives into the endzone after returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
36 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Moharram procession ahead of Ashura in Jammu, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during a Moharram procession ahead of Ashura in Jammu, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
37 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Recruits of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a training session at a military base in Jinan, Shandong Province, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
38 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A security guard carries a hot water flask as he walks along a path as the first snowfall this winter covers the Chinese capital, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A security guard carries a hot water flask as he walks along a path as the first snowfall this winter covers the Chinese capital, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
39 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A riot police officer (R) tries to detain a demonstrator on a pedestrian way in Seoul, December 3, 2011. While police did not permit the rally at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul, people marched on the streets on Saturday to demand the invalidation of South Korea's free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and the resignation of South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
40 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A nun casts her vote at a polling booth in Sarajevo, December 3, 2011. Croatian nationals living in Bosnia went to the polls on December 3 and 4. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

A nun casts her vote at a polling booth in Sarajevo, December 3, 2011. Croatian nationals living in Bosnia went to the polls on December 3 and 4. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
41 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Owen Williams (top) of Wales vies against Ed Jenkins of Australia during their Sevens World Series rugby match in Dubai, December 2, 2011. Wales beat Australia 33-14. REUTERS/Sonza Gabriel (

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Owen Williams (top) of Wales vies against Ed Jenkins of Australia during their Sevens World Series rugby match in Dubai, December 2, 2011. Wales beat Australia 33-14. REUTERS/Sonza Gabriel (

Close
42 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Lara Gut of Switzerland is surrounded by snow while stopping following her fourth place finish during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Lara Gut of Switzerland is surrounded by snow while stopping following her fourth place finish during the Women's World Cup Super G alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
43 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Participants compete on the Bund near the Huangpu River during the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Penny Young

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Participants compete on the Bund near the Huangpu River during the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Penny Young

Close
44 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Women climb the stairs to the stands before the start of the Davis Cup final singles rubber match of Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Women climb the stairs to the stands before the start of the Davis Cup final singles rubber match of Spain's Rafael Nadal against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro at the Olympic Stadium in Seville, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
45 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Smoke rises from a government vehicle after it was set on fire by members of the Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), during a protest in Kathmandu, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Smoke rises from a government vehicle after it was set on fire by members of the Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister wing of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), during a protest in Kathmandu, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
46 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn assists Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C) as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace together with Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Chulabhorn (L) and other members of royal family in Bangkok, December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn assists Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej (C) as he delivers his birthday speech from the balcony of the Grand Palace together with Queen Sirikit (3rd R), Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn (2nd R), Princess Chulabhorn (L) and other members of royal family in Bangkok, December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
47 / 48
2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Afghan men sell bread along a street as they wait for customers in Kabul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2011年 12月 5日 星期一

Afghan men sell bread along a street as they wait for customers in Kabul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
48 / 48

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »