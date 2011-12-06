A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 5, 2011. The graffiti depicts police captain Mahmoud Sobhi, who is "wanted" for aiming at protesters eyes, and the army (R) with the words "Know your enemy" written above it. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh