U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis, Iraq December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Army soldiers from Charlie Company 2-5 Cavalry Regiment watch illumination rounds during a night patrol near Camp Kalsu in Tunis, Iraq December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Participants run on the Nanpu bridge as they compete at the Shanghai international Marathon in Shanghai December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ugandans Kenneth Sebagal (R) and Malou Geofrey from Third Country Nationals, that provide base security for Camp Kalsu, walk through the base near Hillla, December 5, 2011. They were departing the base after serving at the camp en route for home to Uganda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ugandans Kenneth Sebagal (R) and Malou Geofrey from Third Country Nationals, that provide base security for Camp Kalsu, walk through the base near Hillla, December 5, 2011. They were departing the base after serving at the camp en route for home to Uganda. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace in Paris December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel enter the Elysee Palace in Paris December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman cries after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as he returns to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

Russian police detain a participant during an opposition protest in central Moscow December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

People carry an injured woman during a demonstration in support of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

People carry an injured woman during a demonstration in support of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi in Brussels December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

An ANCOP Afghan Federal Police officer poses for a picture in the local ANCOP headquarters in Baglan, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An ANCOP Afghan Federal Police officer poses for a picture in the local ANCOP headquarters in Baglan, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Residential homes are covered in fresh snow in this aerial view of Calgary, Alberta December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Residential homes are covered in fresh snow in this aerial view of Calgary, Alberta December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 5, 2011. The graffiti depicts police captain Mahmoud Sobhi, who is "wanted" for aiming at protesters eyes, and the army (R) with the words "Know your enemy" written above it....more

A man carries his child in front of barricades built by the Egyptian military at Mohamed Mahmoud street which leads to the Interior Ministry, where clashes between protesters and security force took place in late November, near Tahrir Square in Cairo December 5, 2011. The graffiti depicts police captain Mahmoud Sobhi, who is "wanted" for aiming at protesters eyes, and the army (R) with the words "Know your enemy" written above it. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Russian Interior Ministry troops look on during a rally organised on social networks against the results of parliamentary election in St. Petersburg December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

People clean the surrounds of a house covered by volcanic mudflow after Mount Gamalama erupted in Ternate, Indonesia' s North Maluku province December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

People clean the surrounds of a house covered by volcanic mudflow after Mount Gamalama erupted in Ternate, Indonesia' s North Maluku province December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman walks past graffiti on the side of a building in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman walks past graffiti on the side of a building in Dublin December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Players and supporters of Boca Juniors celebrate after beating Banfield during an Argentine First Division soccer match in Buenos Aires December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Newly elected members of the Swiss national parliament stand for the national anthem during a ceremony after being formally sworn-in during the first parliamentary session at the Bundeshaus (Swiss Parliament) in Bern December 5, 2011. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Newly elected members of the Swiss national parliament stand for the national anthem during a ceremony after being formally sworn-in during the first parliamentary session at the Bundeshaus (Swiss Parliament) in Bern December 5, 2011. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Women agricultural labourers sit in a tractor trailer as they wait to return home at the end of a work day outside Sangli, south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Women agricultural labourers sit in a tractor trailer as they wait to return home at the end of a work day outside Sangli, south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with an Afghan women's civil society delegation during an international conference on the future of Afghanistan, in Bonn December 5, 2011. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with an Afghan women's civil society delegation during an international conference on the future of Afghanistan, in Bonn December 5, 2011. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

People react after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his return to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react after seeing Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on his return to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok December 5, 2011. King Bhumibol celebrates his 84th birthday on Monday. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Police officers investigate wrecked luxury cars at the site of a traffic accident on the Chugoku Expressway in Shimonoseki, southwestern Japan, December 4, 2011. Ten people were slightly injured in the pile up involving eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini, two Mercedes-Benz and two Japanese cars, according to the police. REUTERS/Kyodo

Police officers investigate wrecked luxury cars at the site of a traffic accident on the Chugoku Expressway in Shimonoseki, southwestern Japan, December 4, 2011. Ten people were slightly injured in the pile up involving eight Ferraris, a Lamborghini, two Mercedes-Benz and two Japanese cars, according to the police. REUTERS/Kyodo

Palestinians hold pictures of their jailed relatives as they take part in a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

Palestinians hold pictures of their jailed relatives as they take part in a protest in Gaza City, calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ismail Zaydah

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the judges to arrive at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, December 5, 2011. Gbagbo appeared before the ICC on Monday to face charges of crimes against humanity including murder and rape. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo waits for the judges to arrive at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, December 5, 2011. Gbagbo appeared before the ICC on Monday to face charges of crimes against humanity including murder and rape. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool

Liverpool's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Liverpool's Andy Carroll heads the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

