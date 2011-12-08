Editor's choice
Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Police disperse protesters who are trying to force their way towards the Presidential Palace in Manila for a three-day "camping out" protest dubbed as "Occupy Mendiola", the country's own version of the worldwide Occupy Movement, Philippines, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A homeless person (background) sleeps as revellers prepare to attend a clown parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A woman watches television in her flooded house in Cali, Colombia, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone carving dating back more than two thousand years. REUTERS/David Gray
A bust of the Chinese philosopher Confucius lies on the ground in an abandoned stone carving workshop in the town of Dangcheng in Quyang county, southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. The small town situated in Hebei province has a history of stone carving dating back more than two thousand years. REUTERS/David Gray
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys use binoculars as they attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A relative cries near the grave of a victim of Tuesday's bomb attack against Shi'ite Muslims, during a funeral ceremony in Kabul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People help to carry a water hose as they try to put a fire at the scene of a bomb explosion in Nigeria's northern city of Kaduna, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have...more
People look at a 17-metre (56 feet) replica of a devil during a "Quema del Diablo" (burning of the devil) ceremony in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, December 7, 2011. Locals believe that the devil symbolizes evil and negativity, and burning its replica would alleviate them of these problems. However, environmental groups have condemned the ceremony, saying it is a source of air pollution, while religious groups have considered this a form of devil worship. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Fans watch as Vancouver Canucks Victor Oreskovich (L) and Colorado Avalanche Shane O'Brien fight during the third period of their NHL game in Vancouver, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Labourers use excavators on top of a residential building under demolition in Yuhuan County of Taizhou City, Zhejiang province, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman sits with her daughter at the back of a truck on a road just outside the city of Baoding, 120 km (74 miles) southwest of Beijing, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Chananya Yom Tov Lipe Hager and his bride Etel Tverski in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Police detain an opposition activist during a protest against the recent election results in St. Petersburg, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's World Cup Super G in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Former Israeli President Moshe Katsav (3rd R) is hugged by his son before entering Maasiyahu prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv, December 7, 2011. Katsav began serving his jail sentence on Wednesday for a rape conviction. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Galatasaray fan stands in front of a huge team flag prior to their Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Residents from Taean county attend a rally to denounce Samsung Group in front of their main office in Seoul, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actor David Warren, who has been playing Santa for the past ten years, holds seven-month-old Olivia Ruch at Santa's Grotto in Selfridges department store in London, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino
A protester is arrested on K Street during an Occupy DC protest in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/John Cetrino
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev looks on during a ceremony to present standards to Cossack troops in Moscow's Kremlin, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Napoli's Marek Hamsik (L) celebrates with teammates winning after their Champions League Group A soccer match against Villarreal at the Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Italian police officers lead Mafia boss Michele Zagaria from a police station in the southern city of Caserta, italy, December 7, 2011. Italian police arrested Mafia boss Michele Zagaria, one of the country's most-wanted fugitives and head of the powerful Casalesi clan that controlled a swathe of territory north of Naples. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton laughs as she poses for a group photo with Portugal's Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (top) and Greece's Foreign Minister Stavros Dimas during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Boys juggle soccer balls during the opening ceremony of the Premier Skills referee development programme in Khartoum, Sudan, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah