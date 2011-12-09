Editor's choice
Smoke rises near security officials standing around fuel trucks, which were set ablaze on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
The daughter of militant Eassam Al-Batsh mourns as she holds her brother during their father's funeral in Gaza City, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ahmed Khan, 58, a rickshaw puller, gets his beard dressed by a roadside barber in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Female prisoners say goodbye to policewomen as they are released from Bang Kwang Central Prison in Bangkok, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An undated picture received December 8, 2011 shows a member of Iran's revolutionary guard pointing at the U.S. RQ-170 unmanned spy plane as he speaks with Amirali Hajizadeh, a revolutionary guard commander, at an unknown location in Iran. REUTERS/Sepah News.ir/ Handout
A naked man gestures as firefighters try to prevent him from jumping off the Gaobu Bridge in Dongguan, Guangdong province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (L) shows her respect to Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn during the royal party to celebrate the 84th birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Government house in Bangkok December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Government House
The U.S. Navy Region Hawaii Ceremonial Guard prepares the flag for Joann Olsen during the internment ceremony of her husband, USS Arizona survivor Vernon J. Olsen, aboard the USS Arizona Memorial during the 70th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Waves crash against the promenade in Largs in west Scotland December 8, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at an European Union summit in Brussels December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
A Pashtun man walks his livestock along a road in Quetta, Pakistan, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/ Naseer Ahmed
Police stand near the dead body of a young woman wrapped in plastic bags and white fabric in the neighborhood of Iztapalapa, Mexico, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Dias
A paratrooper glides through the air during a military parade by the Liberation Army to commemorate the establishment of Libyan National Army in Benghazi December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
An activist wearing a Vladimir Putin mask walks in front of a police cordon during an opposition protest in St. Petersburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Villagers carry baskets of fruits and wares for sale as they arrive at Tanah Abang train station in Jakarta December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Somalia women look on as Ugandan soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) take up defensive positions in Torfiq market in the Yaaqshid District of northern Mogadishu December 5, 2011. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at a party to celebrate the opening of a virtual museum dedicated to Italian fashion designer Valentino in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past empty houses with paintings of flowers and curtains used to hide the boarded up windows in Burnley, northern England, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Black smoke is seen from Homs refinery in Syria, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
A person walks past a shop window display in downtown Milan December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Students display a banner outside the EU Commission headquarters ahead of an European Union summit in Brussels December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man walks his dog on the Portstewart Strand coast in Northern Ireland December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man holds a cross as he prays during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of of the founding of the St. Mary's Cathedral in Yangon, Myanmar, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives for the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna (Spain's Square) in downtown Rome December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
