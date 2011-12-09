版本:
中国

2011年 12月 9日 星期五

Smoke rises near security officials standing around fuel trucks, which were set ablaze on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

