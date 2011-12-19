Editor's choice
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A tearful announcer dressed in black announces the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il on North Korean State Television in this still image from video December 19, 2011. The announcer dressed in black said the 69-year old had died on Saturday of physical and mental over-work on his way to give "field guidance". REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries a mattress while preparing to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq on December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool
Protestors affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement go inside a private park while they try to take control of the private area at Duarte Square in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People warm themselves as they wait for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails at Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Police arrest a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during clashes in Dhaka December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Damaged vehicles washed away by flash floods brought forth by Typhoon Washi lie in a ditch in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Riot police detain an opposition supporter after he attempted to march to an office of the ruling Nur Otan party in Almaty, protesting against the government's actions during the recent Zhanaozen clashes December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Prince Albert II of Monaco poses with swimmers during the traditional Christmas bath in five degrees Celcius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) weather in Monaco December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Janna Less (C), 23, smiles as she sits on the last Air Force flight out of Ali Air Base near Nasiriyah, en route to Kuwait December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters performs the weekly Friday prayers with protesters during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children look outside a window in el Banco, a village on the Magdalena's river bank, Colombia, December 16, 2011. EUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Children take part in a training session at the gymnastics hall of a sports school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk amid candles lit at Praca do Comercio at Lisbon, Portugal, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hugo Correia
Children react as they look at the contest for the best Father Frost, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden in Minsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Protesters climb over the fence of a burning cabinet building in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Palestinian and left-wing Israeli demonstrators run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Albanian fisherman rows his boat in Shiroke lake, near the city of Shkoder, some 110 km (69 miles) north of the capital Tirana, Albania, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A protester flashes a victory sign with his bloodied hand as other protesters throw stones at army soldiers at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man does pull-up exercises in the compound of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Sufi shrine early morning in Multan, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. RUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
Turkish soldiers stand at attention as U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta (not seen) attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Dance students warm up before taking part in a music theatre class at Carmen Roche's music and dance school in Madrid December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Prison officers cover jailed former army chief Sarath Fonseka with their caps as he tries to speak with the media at the high court in Colombo, Sri Lanka, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Kulsoom, 33, a survivor of an acid attack, sits with her son Salman, 9, inside their residence in Karachi, Pakistan, December 16, 2011. Kulsoom, a mother of six children, lost both of her eyes in an acid attack by her husband after a domestic argument in 2008. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
A protester shields himself with a bucket while reading the Koran as protesters and army soldiers clash in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Soldiers participate as professional cheerleaders entertain troops at Camp Virginia in Kuwait, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Anti-government protesters shout and sing ''Down Down Hamad'' as they protest against Bahrain's King Hamad during an sit-in on Budaiya highway, in Budaiya west of Manama, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
People gather during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution in Sidi Bouzid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, rappels down the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011, to give toys to children living in the neighbourhoods under the bridge. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving toys in the Christmas period to children living in the very poor area of the city for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Bejeweled brides attend a mass marriage ceremony at Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
People light candles and hold the national flag in tribute to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague December 18, 2011. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Protesters are reflected on the window of a coffee house as a woman films them as they take part in a demonstration against proposed budget cuts in public education in Madrid, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Lionel Messi of Spain's Barcelona celebrates after he scored their first goal against Brazil's Santos during their Club World Cup final soccer match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man stands beside a live pig tied to the back of his bicycle for sale on a street in Sagua La Grande, in the province of Villaclara in central Cuba, around 240 km (149 miles) east of Havana December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Ishwori Sapkota arranges books at her book store in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011. She has been selling and buying second hand books for the past eighteen years. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles drive through Camp Adder before departing what is now known as Imam Ali Base near Nasiriyah, Iraq December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Tama/Pool
A boy looks out from a garbage bin as he takes cover during clashes between protesters and troops in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A fisherman stands on the frozen bank of the Yenisei River near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Athletes compete moments after the start of the FIS cross-country World Cup men's 15 km classic mass start event in Rogla, Slovenia, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (R) assists Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a joint news conference after their meeting in Moscow's Kremlin, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of a local winter swimming club takes a bathe in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus four degrees Fahrenheit) in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Riot police spray water to disperse protesters at the cabinet near Tahrir Square in Cairo, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Forensic workers place the dead body of a man on a stretcher outside the morgue in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 15, 2011. Five bodies have been unearthed when authorities started investigations after four students and the father of one of them was reported missing since last Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Activists participate in a torch rally organised by the Nepal Tarun Dal (TD), the youth wing of Nepali Congress Party, in Kathmandu, December 18, 2011, as part of a demonstration against the Nepali government and police. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A swimmer wears a Santa Claus hat as he swims in near-freezing water in Shenyang, Liaoning province, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A supporter of Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi is arrested by Belgian riot police in Brussels, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Bradley Manning is escorted by military police to the courthouse for the third day of his Article 32 hearing at Fort Meade, Maryland, December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A helicopter surveys the Maltese-registered cargo ship the TK Bremen, which ran aground on Kerminihy beach at Erdeven, spilling oil from its engines on the coast of Brittany in western France, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
