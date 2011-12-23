版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters jumps off a container as he secures a street where protesters marched to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters jumps off a container as he secures a street where protesters marched to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

North Korean traffic control women react as they make a condolence call for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

North Korean traffic control women react as they make a condolence call for deceased leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
2 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Men with brooms stand amidst pigeons outside the Hazrat Ali, or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Men with brooms stand amidst pigeons outside the Hazrat Ali, or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
3 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A girl rests in a hammock at an evacuation center for Typhoon Washi survivors in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A girl rests in a hammock at an evacuation center for Typhoon Washi survivors in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
4 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A new work by British artist Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A new work by British artist Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
5 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Fist fighters battle during the Musangwe, an age old tradition where men and boys display their fighting skills, at Gaba Village in Limpopo province, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Fist fighters battle during the Musangwe, an age old tradition where men and boys display their fighting skills, at Gaba Village in Limpopo province, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A demonstrator dressed as a Santa Claus is arrested by riot policemen during clashes with students protesting against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A demonstrator dressed as a Santa Claus is arrested by riot policemen during clashes with students protesting against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
7 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

An Afghan man takes a nap during the launch of a new coalition bloc in Kabul December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

An Afghan man takes a nap during the launch of a new coalition bloc in Kabul December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
8 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Close
9 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A French riot policeman stands in front of Franco-Turks protesters during a demonstration next to the National Assembly in Paris, December 22, 2011 ahead of a parliamentary vote on a bill that would make it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks was genocide. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A French riot policeman stands in front of Franco-Turks protesters during a demonstration next to the National Assembly in Paris, December 22, 2011 ahead of a parliamentary vote on a bill that would make it a crime to deny the 1915 mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks was genocide. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Pupils recite morning prayers during a lesson at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Pupils recite morning prayers during a lesson at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys school in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
11 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters shout slogans as a riot policeman looks on in the village of Abusaiba west of Manama, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Anti-government protesters shout slogans as a riot policeman looks on in the village of Abusaiba west of Manama, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Close
12 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A six-day-old baby girl Aizee "Sendang" Tumanda (C), born on the rooftop of a health center at the height of raging floodwaters brought by Typhoon Washi, yawns at an evacuation center in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A six-day-old baby girl Aizee "Sendang" Tumanda (C), born on the rooftop of a health center at the height of raging floodwaters brought by Typhoon Washi, yawns at an evacuation center in the southern Philippines city of Cagayan de Oro December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
13 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Nikolai Vasilyev water-skis while dressed as Santa Claus along the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 22, 2011. Vasilyev, 58, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace College, constructed the self-made water skis to travel on the water surface. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Nikolai Vasilyev water-skis while dressed as Santa Claus along the Yenisei River outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 22, 2011. Vasilyev, 58, a teacher of the Krasnoyarsk Aerospace College, constructed the self-made water skis to travel on the water surface. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Close
15 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman wearing a burqa stands in front of the Hazrat Ali, or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman wearing a burqa stands in front of the Hazrat Ali, or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
16 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Locals look at riot police standing in a line as they block the entrance from the main highway to the town of Haimen, Guangdong province December 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Locals look at riot police standing in a line as they block the entrance from the main highway to the town of Haimen, Guangdong province December 22, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
17 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman pauses in front of candles to pay her respects to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman pauses in front of candles to pay her respects to late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Wenceslas Square in Prague, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
18 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (R) and China's Vice President Xi Jinping stand at attention during a welcoming ceremony at the Government house in Bangkok, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra (R) and China's Vice President Xi Jinping stand at attention during a welcoming ceremony at the Government house in Bangkok, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
19 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman wearing shoes and dress adorned with old lottery tickets attend the draw for Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" in Madrid, December 22, 2011. The total prize money of 2.52 billion euros ($3.29 billion) is split into thousands of cash prizes amongst hundreds of winning numbers. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

A woman wearing shoes and dress adorned with old lottery tickets attend the draw for Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" in Madrid, December 22, 2011. The total prize money of 2.52 billion euros ($3.29 billion) is split into thousands of cash prizes amongst hundreds of winning numbers. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
20 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Buffalo Sabres forward Patrick Kaleta is checked by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matt Frattin during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Buffalo Sabres forward Patrick Kaleta is checked by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matt Frattin during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
21 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev enters the hall to make his last annual state of the nation address at the Kremlin in Moscow December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev enters the hall to make his last annual state of the nation address at the Kremlin in Moscow December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Close
22 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Firemen spray foam near Belgium's Pensions Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne's cabinet during a public sector strike in Brussels December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Firemen spray foam near Belgium's Pensions Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne's cabinet during a public sector strike in Brussels December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Close
23 / 24
2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Two citizens help a man affected by tear gas during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2011年 12月 23日 星期五

Two citizens help a man affected by tear gas during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »