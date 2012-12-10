版本:
中国

Editor's choice

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

An anti-Mursi protester chants slogans on a newly built barrier in front of soldiers guarding outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

An anti-Mursi protester chants slogans on a newly built barrier in front of soldiers guarding outside the Egyptian presidential palace in Cairo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
2 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

President Obama greets children dressed as Christmas elves as First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha (2nd L, back) and Malia watch during Christmas in Washington concert at the National Building Museum in Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

President Obama greets children dressed as Christmas elves as First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha (2nd L, back) and Malia watch during Christmas in Washington concert at the National Building Museum in Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
3 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick toward pro-government activists during a nationwide blockade in Dhaka December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

An activist of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throws a piece of brick toward pro-government activists during a nationwide blockade in Dhaka December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
4 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Free Syrian Army fighters sit around a fire in Khaldiyeh district in Homs, Syria, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Free Syrian Army fighters sit around a fire in Khaldiyeh district in Homs, Syria, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Close
5 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jordan Stead

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jordan Stead

Close
6 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A follower of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez reacts while gathering with other followers to express her support for him and to pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A follower of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez reacts while gathering with other followers to express her support for him and to pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, reacts after undergoing a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

James Gannaban, a regular consumer of men's skin care products and services, reacts after undergoing a skin care demonstration at a spa in Hong Kong December 4, 2012.REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
8 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jerry Hughes pulls Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (L) out of bounds while Colts defensive back Antoine Bethea (41) assits during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Indiana December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jerry Hughes pulls Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nate Washington (L) out of bounds while Colts defensive back Antoine Bethea (41) assits during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Indiana December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
9 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal speaks with Kadejah, the sister of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (pictured on the wall), in Gaza City December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal speaks with Kadejah, the sister of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (pictured on the wall), in Gaza City December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Everton's Leighton Baines (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Everton's Leighton Baines (L) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Aaron Lennon during their English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
11 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

West Ham's manager Sam Allardyce (L) and his Liverpool counterpart Brendan Rodgers react during their English Premier League match at Upton Park in London December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

West Ham's manager Sam Allardyce (L) and his Liverpool counterpart Brendan Rodgers react during their English Premier League match at Upton Park in London December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A vendor reaches out for a chicken as he waits for customers at a market in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A vendor reaches out for a chicken as he waits for customers at a market in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf some 40km south-west of Berlin December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Runners dressed as Father Christmas take part in the so-called 'Nikolaus Run' in the East German town of Michendorf some 40km south-west of Berlin December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
14 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Manchester City's Yaya Toure (R) celebrates his goal against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Manchester City's Yaya Toure (R) celebrates his goal against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
15 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Belgian Lievin Pauwels, 72, dresses as Saint Nicholas while waiting for children at the 25th guides company in Brussels December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Belgian Lievin Pauwels, 72, dresses as Saint Nicholas while waiting for children at the 25th guides company in Brussels December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
16 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Officials wait for voters at a polling station for parliamentary elections and a local referendum in Rosia Montana, northwest of Bucharest December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Officials wait for voters at a polling station for parliamentary elections and a local referendum in Rosia Montana, northwest of Bucharest December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
17 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A general aerial view shows cows in a field in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France December 9, 2012. The new airport is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A general aerial view shows cows in a field in the city of Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France December 9, 2012. The new airport is scheduled to be constructed for 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe (

Close
18 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) drives between New Orleans Hornets in the second half of their game in Miami, Florida December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade (C) drives between New Orleans Hornets in the second half of their game in Miami, Florida December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Close
19 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Baltimore Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones drops a pass in the end zone as Washington Redskins cornerback D.J. Johnson (L) defends in the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Baltimore Ravens receiver Jacoby Jones drops a pass in the end zone as Washington Redskins cornerback D.J. Johnson (L) defends in the first half of their NFL football game in Landover, Maryland December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
20 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Forensic investigators work at a crash scene in Woelfersheim in the German province of Hessen, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

Forensic investigators work at a crash scene in Woelfersheim in the German province of Hessen, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
21 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

An employee at Radio Shabelle rests on a mattress at the station in Mogadishu, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

An employee at Radio Shabelle rests on a mattress at the station in Mogadishu, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/AU-UN IST Photo/Tobin Jones

Close
22 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, near the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar, India, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

A fisherman casts his net into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack district, near the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar, India, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 24
2012年 12月 10日 星期一

New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler jumps to warm up prior to the tip off against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 12月 10日 星期一

New York Knicks center Tyson Chandler jumps to warm up prior to the tip off against the Denver Nuggets in their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice 分享
重新播放
下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »