<p>A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. Western Australia's Pilbara region, which is the size of Spain, has the world's largest known deposits of iron ore and supplies nearly 45 percent of global trade in the mineral. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, December 2, 2013. Western Australia's Pilbara region, which is the size of Spain, has the world's largest known deposits of iron ore and supplies nearly 45 percent of global trade in the mineral. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>An anti-government protester recovers from teargas during clashes with police at the barricade in front of the Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 12月 3日

An anti-government protester recovers from teargas during clashes with police at the barricade in front of the Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>An armed Turkana man walks towards the shores of Lake Turkana near a temporary fishing camp some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 12, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 12月 3日

An armed Turkana man walks towards the shores of Lake Turkana near a temporary fishing camp some kilometres from Todonyang near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in northwestern Kenya October 12, 2013. The Turkana are traditionally nomadic pastoralists, but they have seen the pasture that they need to feed their herds suffer from recurring droughts and many have turned to fishing. However, Lake Turkana is overfished, and scarcity of food and pastureland is fuelling long-standing conflict with Ethiopian indigenous Dhaasanac, who have seen grazing grounds squeezed by large-scale government agricultural schemes in southern Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters dig a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Free Syrian Army fighters dig a tunnel in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A Roma woman fills a plastic jug with water from the Var River at an illegal camp on the banks of the river in Nice, southeastern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Palestinians wave to others on boats during a protest against the blockade on Gaza, at the seaport of Gaza City December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Palestinians wave to others on boats during a protest against the blockade on Gaza, at the seaport of Gaza City December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

<p>Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Rescue workers prepare to lift the wreckage of a police helicopter that crashed into pub in central Glasgow, Scotland December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

<p>People supporting EU integration attend a rally in Kiev, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

2013年 12月 3日

People supporting EU integration attend a rally in Kiev, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>Residents of a condominium complex switch on their lights in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Residents of a condominium complex switch on their lights in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>Men try to remove an overloaded cart from a horse that fell on a road in Lahore December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Men try to remove an overloaded cart from a horse that fell on a road in Lahore December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>Women sit at a staircase they wait to see a doctor at Muslim Charity hospital in Yangon November 1, 2013. Myanmar's reformist government is seeking foreign investment to revive one of Asia's sickest healthcare systems. Several leading regional healthcare companies are already operating in Myanmar and others plan to enter soon, seeing huge potential in the country's underserved population of about 60 million people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Women sit at a staircase they wait to see a doctor at Muslim Charity hospital in Yangon November 1, 2013. Myanmar's reformist government is seeking foreign investment to revive one of Asia's sickest healthcare systems. Several leading regional healthcare companies are already operating in Myanmar and others plan to enter soon, seeing huge potential in the country's underserved population of about 60 million people. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter lights a cigarette from a piece of burning wood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A Free Syrian Army fighter lights a cigarette from a piece of burning wood in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>The fans are seen inside MTS Centre during draw 4 at the Roar of the Rings Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in Winnipeg, Manitoba December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Trevor Hagan</p>

2013年 12月 3日

The fans are seen inside MTS Centre during draw 4 at the Roar of the Rings Canadian Olympic Curling Trials in Winnipeg, Manitoba December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Trevor Hagan

<p>A friend of local resident Valentin Krasin cools off with cold water after a steam bath in his mobile bathing station on the banks of the Tuba river near the village of Kochergino, about 460 km southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 1, 2013. Krasin designed and constructed the mobile bathing station based on a traditional Russian banya or steam bath, intending it for trips with friends and possibly as a small commercial venture. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A friend of local resident Valentin Krasin cools off with cold water after a steam bath in his mobile bathing station on the banks of the Tuba river near the village of Kochergino, about 460 km southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 1, 2013. Krasin designed and constructed the mobile bathing station based on a traditional Russian banya or steam bath, intending it for trips with friends and possibly as a small commercial venture. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>An anti-government protester wears a plastic bag over his head for protection against tear gas as he uses a tablet near the Government house, the site of clashes between protesters and police forces in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 12月 3日

An anti-government protester wears a plastic bag over his head for protection against tear gas as he uses a tablet near the Government house, the site of clashes between protesters and police forces in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>British singer Rita Ora poses for photographs at the British Fashion Awards in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

2013年 12月 3日

British singer Rita Ora poses for photographs at the British Fashion Awards in London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

<p>A "scissors" dancer grabs her shoe with her mouth while performing in a national scissors dance competition in the outskirts of Lima December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A "scissors" dancer grabs her shoe with her mouth while performing in a national scissors dance competition in the outskirts of Lima December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 1, 2013. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from the southern Indian state of Kerala that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. The dance depicts stories from Hindu mythology and is usually religious in nature. REUTERS/Sivaram V</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A Kathakali dancer wears a dress ahead of her performance during the annual Vrischikotsavam festival at a temple in the southern Indian city of Kochi December 1, 2013. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from the southern Indian state of Kerala that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. The dance depicts stories from Hindu mythology and is usually religious in nature. REUTERS/Sivaram V

<p>A bus driver, who sustained burns after protesters torched his bus during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led nationwide protest, waits for medication in Dhaka Medical College Hospital December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A bus driver, who sustained burns after protesters torched his bus during a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led nationwide protest, waits for medication in Dhaka Medical College Hospital December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A staff member of Nihonbinary demonstrates their 3D printer MakerBot Replicator 2X as it prints an Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pylon during the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A staff member of Nihonbinary demonstrates their 3D printer MakerBot Replicator 2X as it prints an Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene pylon during the International Robot Exhibition 2013 in Tokyo November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>London artist Kaya Mar poses with his latest painting of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at his home in west London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

2013年 12月 3日

London artist Kaya Mar poses with his latest painting of Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at his home in west London December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands as he listens to the national anthems during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Enrico Letta at Villa Madama in Rome December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 12月 3日

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands as he listens to the national anthems during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Enrico Letta at Villa Madama in Rome December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A Buddhist monk wearing a gas mask points towards police positions as they clash with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A Buddhist monk wearing a gas mask points towards police positions as they clash with anti-government protesters near the Government House in Bangkok December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman with traditional Turkana scarring sits in a kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle of northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2013年 12月 3日

A woman with traditional Turkana scarring sits in a kraal in the disputed area of the Ilemi triangle of northwestern Kenya near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

