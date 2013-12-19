Editor's choice
A dog riding in a car passes a fire burning near the access road to Pfeiffer Ridge in Big Sur, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A man gestures as he calls for help at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Tareek Al-Bab area of Aleppo, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
Blind man Cecil Williams pets his service dog Orlando as he is hugged by police officer Anthony Duncan following a press conference in New York, December 18, 2013. Williams fell on the subway tracks with Orlando and Duncan was the first officer on the tracks to render aid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Typhoon survivors sleep on treadmill at a sports stadium turned into an evacuation centre in Tacloban city in central Philippines December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Syrian refugee women perform the play "The Syria Trojan Women" in Amman, December 18, 2013. Syrian actress Nanda Mohammad trained Syrian refugee women for six weeks to reinterpret "The Trojan Women", a tragedy by Greek playwright Euripides on the Greeks' treatment of Trojan women after the fall of Troy. "The Syria Trojan Women" traces the parallels between the fates of the women of Troy and Syrian women refugees fleeing the violence in their country. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, looks out for police as he returns to a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco, after picking up blankets from a Spanish operated immigrants association near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. Melilla is a small Spanish enclave on Morocco's Mediterranean coast. REUTERS/Juan Medina
U.S. marines assist Sudanese Ibrahim Osman, one of two Sudanese detainees released from the Guantanomo facility in Cuba, as he disembarks from an U.S. Air Force plane in Khartoum Airport, early December 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women from "Caravana de Madres Centroamericanas" (Caravan of Central American Mothers) displays photos of missing migrants and a Salvadorian flag as they ride a raft to cross to Guatemala from the Suchiate river in the border of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, south of Mexico, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is shown around a house that was raided earlier in the day by Immigration officers, in Southall, west London December 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Bebber/Pool
Workers stand at a coal dump site while waiting for customers in Kabul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A horse walks in the snow at the base of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria border December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Job seekers attend a job fair held for fresh graduates in Tokyo, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A woman walks near a barricade at Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in Kiev December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of Casapound far-right organization wears a mask in the green, white and red colours of the Italian flag before a demonstration organised by "People from pitchfork movement" to protest against economic insecurity and the government in downtown Rome December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
French President Francois Hollande speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A member of China's national pole dance team performs at a park after the city's first snow this winter in Tianjin, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke responds to reporters during his final planned news conference before his retirement, at the Federal Reserve Bank headquarters in Washington, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Palestinian woman presents her identification as she waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution centre in Gaza City, December 19, 2013. Almost a million people are expected to need food aid in the Gaza Strip next year, a U.N. agency said on Wednesday as it appealed for $95 million from donors. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man holds a toy bear as he sleeps outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the Guarani Nandeva tribe stand guard at the entrance to one of the 14 farms they have been occupying for the past 78 days, claiming they are part of the ancestral land called Tekoha Yvy Katu, in the Japora municipality of Mato Grosso do Sul state, near the southern border with Paraguay, Brazil, December 18, 2013. Guarani Indians are preparing to resist the possible arrival of police to forcibly evict them under court order, and have also sent a letter to Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff saying that they are "ready to die" fighting for the land. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Penguins wear Santa Claus costumes during a promotional event for Christmas at an amusement park in Yongin, south of Seoul, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir wipes his face during a news conference in Juba, December 18, 2013. Kiir said on Wednesday he was ready for dialogue with his rival who he has accused of trying to force him out of power through fighting that has killed up to 500 people and brought the two-year-old nation close to civil war. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Customers puff on e-cigarettes at the Henley Vaporium in New York, December 18, 2013. At the Henley Vaporium, one of a growing number of e-cigarette lounges sprouting up in New York and other U.S. cities, patrons can indulge in their choice of more than 90 flavors of nicotine-infused vapor, ranging from bacon to bubble gum. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A member of the "Skipper" yacht club dressed as Santa Claus, sails his trimaran to mark the ending of the sailboat season during heavy snowfall at an air temperature of above minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) on the Yenisei River, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
