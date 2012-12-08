Editor’s Choice

A man reads a copy of the final edition of the Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) in Berlin December 7, 2012. German business daily Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) bade farewell to its readers on Friday in a final edition packed with gallows humour cartoons and melancholy musings on the revolution in the media industry that sealed its fate. "Finally black", was the laconic headline on a darkened front page of the paper, which like its British namesake is published in a salmon pink colour. Several letters of the paper's name were omitted to make it read 'Final Times'. Publisher Gruner Jahr decided to shut the FTD after accumulating what German media said were 250 million euros ($325 million)in losses since its launch in 2000. Around 330 employees are expected to lose their jobs. REUTERS/Thomas Peter