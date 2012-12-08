Editor's Choice
Palestinian members of the al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, hold back the crowd as Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal (not pictured) visits the house of Dalu family, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City December 7, 2012. Meshaal ended decades of exile from Palestinian land on Friday with a triumphal first ever visit to the Gaza Strip that underscored the Islamist group's growing confidence following its latest conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is pictured through a window attending a training at Baikonur cosmodrome December 7, 2012. Hadfield, with his crewmates Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and U.S. astronaut Thomas Marshburn, is scheduled to fly to the International Space Station on December 19. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Participants of 'Strut the Streets', an annual swimwear parade, look at a man pole dancing in central Sydney December 7, 2012. 'Strut the Streets' raises money to help aboriginal Australians to finish school at the same rate as every Australian child. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A German Bundeswehr army soldier (R) with the Alpha company of the Quick Reaction Unit (QRU) scans the area as a local commander of the Afghan police gestures at a checkpoint in the village of Qeysar Kheyl, during a mission near Baghlan, northern Afghanistan, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Members of the Japan Self-Defence Forces stand guard near Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) land-to-air missiles, deployed at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo December 7, 2012. Japan's government have deployed PAC-3 interceptor missiles to prepare for the launch of a North Korean rocket to the southwestern prefecture and waters around it. Missiles were also deployed at three sites in Tokyo and surrounding areas, one of which the Defense Ministry, local media reported. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Valeria Cigara, 28, who is currently in prison awaiting trial for robbery, takes a shower in Magdalena August 21, 2012. Cigara, who is in jail awaiting trial for a fourth case of robbery, admits that she suffers from drug addiction and has requested treatment from the prison system. Cigara was pregnant with her daughter Milagros during her first jail term in 2007 and gave birth to and raised her daughter in the prison until she was two. Argentine law allows women prisoners to raise their infant children in jail until the age of four, after which they must leave to live with family or in a state home. REUTERS/Carolina Camps
Protesters against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi celebrate after peacefully breaking past barbed wire barricades guarding the presidential palace in Cairo December 7, 2012. Tens of thousands of Egyptian protesters surged around the presidential palace on Friday and the opposition rejected Mursi's call for dialogue to end a crisis that has polarised the nation and sparked deadly clashes. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Birds fly over tsunami defenses as sea mist is seen along the coast in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, December 8, 2012. A strong earthquake centred off northeastern Japan shook buildings as far away as Tokyo on Friday and triggered a one-metre tsunami in an area devastated by last year's Fukushima disaster, but there were no reports of deaths or serious damage. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Zahida Begum, 40, wife of Abdul Rahim and mother of ten, stands in a corner of her home in Ibrahim Hyderi, some 17 km (11 miles) from Karachi December 7, 2012. Abdul Rahim, who is fisherman, was detained by Indian authorities while fishing in Indian waters some ten months ago. Ibrahim Hyderi is an old fishing harbor on the coastal area near Karachi where fishermen families live in poverty and unhygienic conditions. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A damaged house is pictured among toppled trees and crops in the aftermath of Typhoon Bopha in Compostela Valley, southern Philippines, in this December 7, 2012 handout photo released by the Malacanang Photo Bureau. Residents in the southern Philippines buried their dead on Friday even as rescue workers continued scouring remote areas for survivors of Typhoon Bopha, the nation's strongest storm this year, which killed 418 people and left nearly as many missing. REUTERS/Jay Morales/Malacanang Photo Bureau/Handout
Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (C) visits the home of late Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza City December 7, 2012. Meshaal ended decades of exile from Palestinian land on Friday with a triumphal first ever visit to the Gaza Strip that underscored the Islamist group's growing confidence following its latest conflict with Israel. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Employees of Greece's biggest pension fund IKA-ETAM protest against their imminent laying off, in Athens December 7, 2012. The employees said they received notices informing them that they would be fired in December. Unemployment in Greece climbed to a new record of 26 percent in September, topping that of Spain to become the highest in the euro area, data by Greece's statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Pearl Harbor survivor Stan Swartz bows his head after the national anthem at the 71st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor at the WW II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform during the pairs' short programme at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Sochi December 7, 2012. Picture taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood carry the coffin of Mohamed Mamdouh al-Husseini, who died in recent clashes at the presidential palace according to local media, at Al Azhar mosque in Cairo December 7, 2012. The crisis unleashed by Mursi's bid to wrap up Egypt's transition on his own terms has eroded his nation's faith in their nascent democracy and will complicate the already unenviable task of government. Mohamed, a supporter of Mursi, was a son of a Muslim Brotherhood leader Mamdouh al-Husseini, reported local media. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Noor Jahan, 5, sleeps on chalk drawings she made as her mother begs for alms at a railway station in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The names of checkpoints in Afghanistan where German Bundeswehr army soldier Tino "Stacy" S. was stationed on duty are marked on his helmet during a mission in the small village of Qeysar Kheyl near Baghlan, in northern Afghanistan, December 7, 2012. Editors' note: German Army does not allow the publishing of family names of soldiers. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man walks as he carries a statue of Santa Claus in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. Picture taken on December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A specialist sits next to inflated space suits prepared for the International Space Station (ISS) prime and back up crew members during a training at Baikonur cosmodrome December 7, 2012. Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and U.S. astronaut Thomas Marshburn are scheduled to fly to the International Space Station on December 19. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
Rabbis Schmuel Segal (L) and Yehuda Teichtal of the Orthodox Jewish Chabad Lubawitsch community bless a menorah after erecting it in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin December 7, 2012, ahead of upcoming Hanukkah celebrations. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters lie on the ground to prevent anti-riot police from entering the El Tambor gold mine in San Jose del Golfo village, some 40 km (25 miles) from Guatemala City December 7, 2012. According to local media, villagers are demonstrating against mining in San Jose del Golfo as they believe it will cause risks to the ecology and population. REUTERS/William Gularte
A man reads a copy of the final edition of the Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) in Berlin December 7, 2012. German business daily Financial Times Deutschland (FTD) bade farewell to its readers on Friday in a final edition packed with gallows humour cartoons and melancholy musings on the revolution in the media industry that sealed its fate. "Finally black", was the laconic headline on a darkened front page of the paper, which like its British namesake is published in a salmon pink colour. Several letters of the paper's name were omitted to make it read 'Final Times'. Publisher Gruner Jahr decided to shut the FTD after accumulating what German media said were 250 million euros ($325 million)in losses since its launch in 2000. Around 330 employees are expected to lose their jobs. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man prepares to swim on bank of a canal in subzero temperatures in central Beijing, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic