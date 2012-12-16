Editor's Choice

版本:
2012年 12月 16日 星期日

New Jersey resident Steve Wruble, who was moved to drive out to Connecticut to support local residents, grieves for victims of an elementary school mass shooting at the entrance to Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

People look for their names at a polling station before casting their votes in a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

A soldier of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBIH) smokes a cigarette before an exercise on the Manjaca mountain, near Banja Luka, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Police officers detain an opposition activist during an unauthorised rally in central Moscow December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

An Evanston police officer holds a firearm that was turned in as part of an amnesty-based gun buyback program in Evanston, Illinois December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Andre Schuerrle of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates his goal against Hamburger SV during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace leaps into the stands over fans as he chases down a loose ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Participants dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday figures dance and celebrate during the annual "Santarchy DC" event in front of the White House December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party is seen behind a photographer as she speaks during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Protesters wave Union Flags in front of the City Hall provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast's City Hall December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Haruka Tobe (2nd R) waits for her parents to fill out their ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

A resident holds a sign along the entrance to Sandy Hook village a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party react during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

A girl who was injured during a rocket attack receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to voters atop a campaign van at Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo December 15, 2012, on the last election campaign day ahead of Sunday's general election. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni (C) fights for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (L) and point guard Donald Sloan (R) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

People dressed as clowns, one with a hat (C) shaped like the logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, protest against TEPCO in front of their headquarters during an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

A soldier stands guard as women queue outside a polling center to vote in referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 12月 16日 星期日

Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

