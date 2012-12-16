Editor's Choice
New Jersey resident Steve Wruble, who was moved to drive out to Connecticut to support local residents, grieves for victims of an elementary school mass shooting at the entrance to Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
New Jersey resident Steve Wruble, who was moved to drive out to Connecticut to support local residents, grieves for victims of an elementary school mass shooting at the entrance to Sandy Hook village in Newtown, Connecticut December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watches TV inside one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over recently, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People look for their names at a polling station before casting their votes in a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People look for their names at a polling station before casting their votes in a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A soldier of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBIH) smokes a cigarette before an exercise on the Manjaca mountain, near Banja Luka, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A soldier of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (OSBIH) smokes a cigarette before an exercise on the Manjaca mountain, near Banja Luka, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez (R) challenges Manchester City's Carlos Tevez during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Police officers detain an opposition activist during an unauthorised rally in central Moscow December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Police officers detain an opposition activist during an unauthorised rally in central Moscow December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An Evanston police officer holds a firearm that was turned in as part of an amnesty-based gun buyback program in Evanston, Illinois December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
An Evanston police officer holds a firearm that was turned in as part of an amnesty-based gun buyback program in Evanston, Illinois December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Andre Schuerrle of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates his goal against Hamburger SV during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Andre Schuerrle of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates his goal against Hamburger SV during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles for the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace leaps into the stands over fans as he chases down a loose ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Brooklyn Nets' Gerald Wallace leaps into the stands over fans as he chases down a loose ball against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Participants dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday figures dance and celebrate during the annual "Santarchy DC" event in front of the White House December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Participants dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday figures dance and celebrate during the annual "Santarchy DC" event in front of the White House December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party is seen behind a photographer as she speaks during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party is seen behind a photographer as she speaks during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Protesters wave Union Flags in front of the City Hall provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast's City Hall December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters wave Union Flags in front of the City Hall provoked by a decision to remove the British flag from Belfast's City Hall December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Haruka Tobe (2nd R) waits for her parents to fill out their ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Haruka Tobe (2nd R) waits for her parents to fill out their ballots for Japan's general election at a polling station in Tokyo December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A resident holds a sign along the entrance to Sandy Hook village a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident holds a sign along the entrance to Sandy Hook village a day after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) jokes while posing after the occupation of a vacant building, in the centre of Sao Paulo, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party react during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Supporters of South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye of ruling Saenuri Party react during her election campaign rally in Seoul, December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl who was injured during a rocket attack receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A girl who was injured during a rocket attack receives medical treatment at a hospital in Peshawar December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to voters atop a campaign van at Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo December 15, 2012, on the last election campaign day ahead of Sunday's general election. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leader and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to voters atop a campaign van at Akihabara electronics store district in Tokyo December 15, 2012, on the last election campaign day ahead of Sunday's general election. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni (C) fights for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (L) and point guard Donald Sloan (R) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
New York Knicks point guard Pablo Prigioni (C) fights for the ball with Cleveland Cavaliers forward Alonzo Gee (L) and point guard Donald Sloan (R) in the third quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
People dressed as clowns, one with a hat (C) shaped like the logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, protest against TEPCO in front of their headquarters during an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
People dressed as clowns, one with a hat (C) shaped like the logo of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), operator of tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, protest against TEPCO in front of their headquarters during an anti-nuclear demonstration, a day before Sunday's general election, in Tokyo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Two men pray at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church near Sandy Hook Elementary School, where a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A soldier stands guard as women queue outside a polling center to vote in referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A soldier stands guard as women queue outside a polling center to vote in referendum on Egypt's new constitution in Cairo December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jacintha Saldanha's widower Ben Barboza (C) and children Lisha (2nd R) and Junal (L) stand with MP Keith Vaz (R) as they give a news statement outside of Westminster Cathedral following a memorial service in London December 15, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville