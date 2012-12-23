Editor's Choice

版本:
2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A police officer (L) and a demonstrator scuffle near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A man places a candle at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A man places a candle at a memorial for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A woman looks for her name at a polling station before voting during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A woman looks for her name at a polling station before voting during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta celebrates scoring against Wigan Athletic during their English Premier League soccer match in Wigan, northern England December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta celebrates scoring against Wigan Athletic during their English Premier League soccer match in Wigan, northern England December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Birds fly over mosques during sunset in Old Cairo December 22, 2012. EUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Birds fly over mosques during sunset in Old Cairo December 22, 2012. EUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A Syrian refugee child looks out of her family tent at Bib Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Shaban, 13, a homeless boy who lives in a tent, makes a fire to keep warm in the Mokattam Hills after sunset in Cairo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Shaban, 13, a homeless boy who lives in a tent, makes a fire to keep warm in the Mokattam Hills after sunset in Cairo December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A boy is pictured standing with his father outside a polling station during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A boy is pictured standing with his father outside a polling station during the second and final round of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution, in Giza, south of Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Stephanie Sarup leaves flowers next to a road sign for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, in Connecticut December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Stephanie Sarup leaves flowers next to a road sign for those killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook, in Connecticut December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Students sit in a classroom doing eye exercises at a primary school for children of migrant workers in Shanghai, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Students sit in a classroom doing eye exercises at a primary school for children of migrant workers in Shanghai, December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darcy Holdorf

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A demonstrator sits atop a truck as he takes part in a protest rally near the presidential palace in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Villagers decorate the Catholic church for upcoming Christmas Mass in Gaojiabao village near the city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Villagers decorate the Catholic church for upcoming Christmas Mass in Gaojiabao village near the city of Taiyuan, Shanxi province, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A seven-year-old ethnic Tibetan girl diagnosed with congenital heart disease plays with a mobile phone as she lies on bed before having her surgery at a hospital in Hefei, capital of eastern China's Anhui province, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A seven-year-old ethnic Tibetan girl diagnosed with congenital heart disease plays with a mobile phone as she lies on bed before having her surgery at a hospital in Hefei, capital of eastern China's Anhui province, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Myanmar's first dwarf traditional boxers Larbaw (R) and Tarbaw train for their traditional boxing match in Yangon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Myanmar's first dwarf traditional boxers Larbaw (R) and Tarbaw train for their traditional boxing match in Yangon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

An attendant stands inside a high-speed train during an organized experience trip from Beijing to Zhengzhou, as part of a new rail line, December 22, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

An attendant stands inside a high-speed train during an organized experience trip from Beijing to Zhengzhou, as part of a new rail line, December 22, 2012. REUTERS

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor (R) challenges Stoke City's Steven N'Zonzi during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor (R) challenges Stoke City's Steven N'Zonzi during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A Greek Orthodox priest walks inside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

A Greek Orthodox priest walks inside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Police try to stop demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Police try to stop demonstrators near the presidential palace during a protest rally in New Delhi December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Miami Heat's LeBron James (C) is defended by Utah Jazz Jamaal Tinsley (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Miami Heat's LeBron James (C) is defended by Utah Jazz Jamaal Tinsley (L) and Randy Foye (R) during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Children wait in line during a toy distribution organised by Sapana organization at the Quinta da Lage neighborhood in Lisbon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Children wait in line during a toy distribution organised by Sapana organization at the Quinta da Lage neighborhood in Lisbon December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Soldiers keep guard near a man sitting outside a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2012年 12月 23日 星期日

Soldiers keep guard near a man sitting outside a polling centre during the final stage of a referendum on Egypt's new constitution in El Arbeen district of Suez, 120 km (75 miles) away from Cairo, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

