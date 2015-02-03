版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 08:55 BJT

Editor's choice

A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital aftermore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Close
1 / 32
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London February 2, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 32
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Ymore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 32
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near Rahat, Israel February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known as murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near Rahat, Israel February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near Rahat, Israel February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known as murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 32
A firefighter is engulfed by white smoke while extinguishing burning tires during protests over high fuel prices in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A firefighter is engulfed by white smoke while extinguishing burning tires during protests over high fuel pricmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A firefighter is engulfed by white smoke while extinguishing burning tires during protests over high fuel prices in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 32
A Chinelo costumed dancer stands nearby as a woman walks past with a dressed-up doll representing the baby Jesus, during a celebration to mark 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A Chinelo costumed dancer stands nearby as a woman walks past with a dressed-up doll representing the baby Jesmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A Chinelo costumed dancer stands nearby as a woman walks past with a dressed-up doll representing the baby Jesus, during a celebration to mark 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 32
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival in Venezuela January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival in Venezuela January 30, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival in Venezuela January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 32
Groundhog Staten Island Chuck is seen in his viewing unit, a box with clear plastic sides and fake turf, during a Groundhog Day weather prediction event at the Staten Island Zoo in New York February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Groundhog Staten Island Chuck is seen in his viewing unit, a box with clear plastic sides and fake turf, durinmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Groundhog Staten Island Chuck is seen in his viewing unit, a box with clear plastic sides and fake turf, during a Groundhog Day weather prediction event at the Staten Island Zoo in New York February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 32
A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the bamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A serviceman from the battalion Aydar waves a Ukrainian flag during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion, in front of Ukraine's Defence Ministry in Kiev February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
9 / 32
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seatmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 32
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Februarymore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
A boy sleeps in a hammock while his mother works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
11 / 32
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of camore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 32
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
A competitor crawls beneath barbed wire during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, February 1, 2015. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 32
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Two men walk past the Crown Fountain in blizzard conditions in Chicago, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 32
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
An injured man reacts, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 32
Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 1, 2015. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance racemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Bikers power through sand during a traffic block as they take part in the Enduropale motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 1, 2015. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
16 / 32
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles finalmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women's singles final match at the 2015 Australian Open tennis tournament during a photo call at Melbourne's Royal Exhibition Building, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
17 / 32
U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, February 2, 2015. Schaefer and Mack are accused of the murder of Heather's mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali last August. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana

U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian hmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
U.S. citizens Tommy Schaefer and his girlfriend Heather Mack arrive at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, February 2, 2015. Schaefer and Mack are accused of the murder of Heather's mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali last August. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana
Close
18 / 32
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Namore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
19 / 32
A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A Greek flag flutters above the statue of Greek philosopher Plato outside the Athens Academy, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 32
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion Aydar, who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion Aydar, who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
21 / 32
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Prmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Residents carry an injured man, after what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 32
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 32
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the fimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble gives an interview as part of a Reuters Euro Zone Summit, at the finance ministry in Berlin, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
24 / 32
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Danny Amendola during Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Semore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks with teammate Danny Amendola during Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 32
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
A line judge reacts as a protester is removed from the court by a security personnel during the men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Andy Murray of Britain at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 32
A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of Petaquillas, on the outskirts of Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, February 1, 2015. Approximately 500 members of the Community Police from the FUSDEG took control of the security of the village of Petaquillas on the night of January 30th at the request of the people tired of the actions of organized crime, local media reported. Based on the traditional indigenous justice system, the Community Police is made up of volunteers from different communities of Guerrero, and was created in response to the spate of violence in several locations in the state. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of Petaquillas, on the outskirts of Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, February 1, 2015. Approximately 500 members of the Community Police from the FUSDEG took control of the security of the village of Petaquillas on the night of January 30th at the request of the people tired of the actions of organized crime, local media reported. Based on the traditional indigenous justice system, the Community Police is made up of volunteers from different communities of Guerrero, and was created in response to the spate of violence in several locations in the state. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
27 / 32
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the induction of new members of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, February 1, 2015. The sign reads 'Dilma, your time is running out, the Lava-Jato (Jet wash) Wash is coming'. Lava-Jato is the name of an operation of the federal police investigating allegations of corruption in the Brazilian Petroleum company, Petrobras. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the inductimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as Batman stands in protest against corruption and against the induction of new members of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, February 1, 2015. The sign reads 'Dilma, your time is running out, the Lava-Jato (Jet wash) Wash is coming'. Lava-Jato is the name of an operation of the federal police investigating allegations of corruption in the Brazilian Petroleum company, Petrobras. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
28 / 32
Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to the mall in central Bangkok, February 2, 2015. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be tightened in Bangkok on Monday after two small bombs rattled a luxury shopping mall and stoked tension in a city under martial law since a coup in May. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to tmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Police forensic experts work at the site of a blast on an elevated walkway linking the overhead rail line to the mall in central Bangkok, February 2, 2015. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered security to be tightened in Bangkok on Monday after two small bombs rattled a luxury shopping mall and stoked tension in a city under martial law since a coup in May. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
29 / 32
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong, February 1,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, duringmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 1日 星期日
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters hold up yellow umbrellas, symbols of the Occupy Central movement, during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong, February 1,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
30 / 32
Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Saida village, in Deraa province, Syria, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's Presimore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Residents look for belongings amid damage from what activists said were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Saida village, in Deraa province, Syria, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Close
31 / 32
Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Shi'ite fighters who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, take part in field training in the desert in Najaf, south of Baghdad, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

下一个

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the month of January.

2015年 1月 31日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 29日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐