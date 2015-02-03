A member of the Community Police of the FUSDEG (United Front for the Security and Development of the State of Guerrero) searches for a man, who ran away upon seeing the Community Police approach as they patrolled a street, in the village of Petaquillas, on the outskirts of Chilpancingo, in the Mexican state of Guerrero, February 1, 2015. Approximately 500 members of the Community Police from the FUSDEG took control of the security of the village of Petaquillas on the night of January 30th at the request of the people tired of the actions of organized crime, local media reported. Based on the traditional indigenous justice system, the Community Police is made up of volunteers from different communities of Guerrero, and was created in response to the spate of violence in several locations in the state. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

