An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion, according to the Institute website. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Sion, Switzerland, February 3, 2015. The full-scale avalanche dynamics test site is providing scientists and engineers of the Swiss Institute of Research of Snow and Avalanches with essential data to understand and model avalanche motion, according to the Institute website. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital on Monday, after a key minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike to protest high fuel prices. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, February 2, 2015. Traffic was minimal in the normally clogged streets of Haiti's capital on Monday, after a key minibus drivers union called a two-day general strike to protest high fuel prices. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying elaborate effigies of the young Jesus to be blessed 40 days after Christmas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2015. Mexicans traditionally attend mass on this day and celebrate the Feast of Candelaria, carrying elaborate effigies of the young Jesus to be blessed 40 days after Christmas. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeast from Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, as it snows in central Moscow, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, as it snows in central Moscow, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the Aydar battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrest a member of the Aydar battalion who entered the ministry compound, during a protest against the disbanding of the battalion in Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local and international tattoo celebrities joined a host of aficionados from across Venezuela on Friday at the four-day festival, which aims to spread awareness of tattoo culture in Venezuela and promote tattooing as an art form. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local and international tattoo celebrities joined a host of aficionados from across Venezuela on Friday at the four-day festival, which aims to spread awareness of tattoo culture in Venezuela and promote tattooing as an art form. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants, during a candlelit vigil in a show of solidarity with Japan, in front of the Japanese embassy in Amman, February 2, 2015. Jordanians on Monday staged a candlelit vigil outside the Japanese embassy in a tribute of solidarity with Japan and the family of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, who was killed by the Islamic State, and to hold out hope for Jordanian pilot Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants, during a candlelit vigil in a show of solidarity with Japan, in front of the Japanese embassy in Amman, February 2, 2015. Jordanians on Monday staged a candlelit vigil outside the Japanese embassy in a tribute of solidarity with Japan and the family of Japanese journalist Kenji Goto, who was killed by the Islamic State, and to hold out hope for Jordanian pilot Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A number 91 double-decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a tree, causing injury to passengers and passers-by, local media reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first time since August, showing him slightly hunched over while seated, but appearing animated as he spoke with the student leader. The pictures of Castro with Perdomo were taken on January 23, 2015 according to Perdomo's account. REUTERS/Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo during a meeting in Havana in this picture provided by Cubadebate. Photographs of Castro, 88, appeared in official media on for the first time since August, showing him slightly hunched over while seated, but appearing animated as he spoke with the student leader. The pictures of Castro with Perdomo were taken on January 23, 2015 according to Perdomo's account. REUTERS/Cubadebate/Handout via Reuters
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia on Tuesday celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan. Piercing various parts of their body with silver skewers, devotees carry often large contraptions known as Kavadi, thereby taking on a physical burden through which the devotees implore for help from Murugan. Devotees also fulfill vows by carrying milk-filled pots up the stairs to the cave temple. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2015. Hindu devotees across Malaysia on Tuesday celebrated Thaipusam, a religious celebration dedicated to the Hindu deity Lord Murugan. Piercing various parts of their body with silver skewers, devotees carry often large contraptions known as Kavadi, thereby taking on a physical burden through which the devotees implore for help from Murugan. Devotees also fulfill vows by carrying milk-filled pots up the stairs to the cave temple. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015. The phenomenon known murmuration is most common during the winter months. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in Hebron, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the visit of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in Hebron, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office on the outskirts of Peshawar, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 2日 星期一
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalion "Aydar", who were killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-making industry in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, February 2, 2015. European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the coming year. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-making industry in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, February 2, 2015. European and Chinese factories slashed prices in January as production flatlined, heightening global deflation risks that point to another wave of central bank stimulus in the coming year. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2015年 2月 3日 星期二
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
