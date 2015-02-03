Editor's choice
An artificially triggered avalanche thunders down a mountain side at the Vallee de la Sionne in Anzere near Simore
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital aftermore
People pass a burning barricade during protests in Croix des Bouquets on the outskirts of Port au Prince, Febrmore
Musicians rest on the grass during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus, in Xochimilco on the outskimore
A woman reacts as she stands near a multi-storey block of flats damaged by shelling in Yenakieve town, northeamore
A woman holds onto her hat against the wind during a snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts, February 2, 2015. Rmore
Employees adjust an electronic transparent screen, which shows social advertising on the front of a building, more
A Ukrainian serviceman guarding Ukraine's Defence Ministry is helped up by his colleagues after failing to arrmore
Luis Alfonso has his eye tattooed black at Caracas's International Tattoo Festival, January 30, 2015. Local anmore
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn rides in the backseat of a car as he leaves after the first day of triamore
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high watmore
Jordanians hold up a poster of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who is being held captive by Islamic State militants,more
A woman stands in her house, which was damaged by recent shelling, in central Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Februamore
Emergency services work at the scene of a bus accident on the Kingsway in central London, February 2, 2015. A more
Former Cuban President Fidel Castro talks to President of Cuba's University Students Federation Randy Perdomo more
Hindu devotees climb the steps to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 20more
A man walks past an ice-covered tree along Lake Michigan in Chicago, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 2, 2015.more
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, sits with her sleeping boy as they wait with others to be repatriatemore
Palestinian protesters run for cover from sound grenades fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the more
An Afghan refugee woman, clad in a burqa, waits with others to be repatriated to Afghanistan, at the United Namore
People react during a funeral ceremony for Ruslan Boburov and Vadym Zherebylo, members of self-defence battalimore
A man looks at a installation made of sock textiles on display at a demonstration hall of the local sock-makinmore
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani washes her face at a refugee camp in the Turkish border more
